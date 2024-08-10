Matches (16)
Brampton vs TBA, Qualifier 2 at Brampton, Canada T20, Aug 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Qualifier 2, Brampton, August 10, 2024, Global T20 Canada
Brampton Wolves FlagBrampton Wolves

TBA

Tomorrow
4:00 PM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
HG Munsey
6 M • 192 Runs • 48 Avg • 140.14 SR
BJ Webster
6 M • 131 Runs • 32.75 Avg • 119.09 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TJ Draca
5 M • 11 Wkts • 6.2 Econ • 8.18 SR
AJ Tye
4 M • 8 Wkts • 9 Econ • 10 SR
Match details
CAA Centre, Brampton
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)12.00 start, First Session 12.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-13.50, Second Session 13.50-15.20
Match days10 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Global T20 Canada

TEAMMWLPTNRR
MOT741101.389
BRW74290.771
BTM7429-0.504
TON7337-0.395
SUJ7144-0.283
VAK7153-0.758
