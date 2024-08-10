Matches (16)
WI vs SA (1)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)
One-Day Cup (5)
Women's Hundred (3)
Men's Hundred (3)
Canada T20 (2)
ZIM vs SA [Emerging] (1)
TBA vs TBA, Qualifier 2 at Brampton, Canada T20, Aug 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Qualifier 2, Brampton, August 10, 2024, Global T20 Canada
TBA
TBA
Tomorrow
4:00 PM
Match yet to begin
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match details
|CAA Centre, Brampton
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|12.00 start, First Session 12.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-13.50, Second Session 13.50-15.20
|Match days
|10 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Global T20 Canada News
Bangladesh in turmoil: how will cricket be impacted?
The unrest has affected the training of the various national teams and there is uncertainty over the women's T20 World Cup in October