Tigers vs Vancouver, 4th Match at Brampton, Canada T20, Jul 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score
4th Match, Brampton, July 27, 2024, Global T20 Canada
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Tigers
W
L
W
L
L
Vancouver
W
W
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 02:25
batters to watch(Recent stats)
3 M • 87 Runs • 29 Avg • 181.25 SR
2 M • 71 Runs • 35.5 Avg • 169.04 SR
VAK9 M • 137 Runs • 45.67 Avg • 117.09 SR
3 M • 71 Runs • 35.5 Avg • 92.2 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BAT1 M • 3 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 8 SR
BAT1 M • 1 Wkt • 4 Econ • 24 SR
8 M • 13 Wkts • 6.85 Econ • 12.53 SR
VAK9 M • 6 Wkts • 6.57 Econ • 28 SR
SQUAD
BAT
VAK
PLAYER
ROLE
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
Match details
|CAA Centre, Brampton
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, First Session 11.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-12.50, Second Session 12.50-14.20
|Match days
|27 July 2024 - day (20-over match)