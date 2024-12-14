Matches (9)
Oman vs Qatar, 4th Match at Dubai,Gulf Cricket T20I, Dec 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Oman
L
L
W
L
L
Qatar
W
W
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 04:01
batters to watch(Recent stats)
OMA9 M • 110 Runs • 27.5 Avg • 103.77 SR
OMA4 M • 95 Runs • 31.67 Avg • 131.94 SR
10 M • 387 Runs • 55.29 Avg • 147.7 SR
QAT10 M • 307 Runs • 38.38 Avg • 116.28 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
OMA9 M • 8 Wkts • 7.03 Econ • 23.25 SR
OMA3 M • 5 Wkts • 8 Econ • 13.2 SR
QAT9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.66 Econ • 17.5 SR
QAT9 M • 11 Wkts • 8.35 Econ • 16.27 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
OMA
QAT
Match details
|ICC Academy, Dubai
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 3049
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.30 start, First Session 13.30-15.00, Interval 15.00-15.20, Second Session 15.20-16.50
|Match days
|14 December 2024 - day (20-over match)