Matches (9)
WI vs BAN (1)
SA vs PAK (1)
SMAT (2)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
Nepal Premier League (2)
Gulf Cricket T20I (2)

Oman vs Qatar, 4th Match at Dubai,Gulf Cricket T20I, Dec 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score

4th Match, ICCA Dubai, December 14, 2024, Gulf Cricket T20I Championship
PrevNext
Oman FlagOman
Qatar FlagQatar
Tomorrow
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
OMA Win & Bat
QAT Win & Bat
OMA Win & Bowl
QAT Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 04:01
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Shakeel Ahmed
9 M • 110 Runs • 27.5 Avg • 103.77 SR
Hammad Mirza
4 M • 95 Runs • 31.67 Avg • 131.94 SR
Muhammad Tanveer
10 M • 387 Runs • 55.29 Avg • 147.7 SR
Mohammad Ahnaff
10 M • 307 Runs • 38.38 Avg • 116.28 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Shakeel Ahmed
9 M • 8 Wkts • 7.03 Econ • 23.25 SR
Muzahir Raza
3 M • 5 Wkts • 8 Econ • 13.2 SR
Ikramullah Khan
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.66 Econ • 17.5 SR
Amir Farooq
9 M • 11 Wkts • 8.35 Econ • 16.27 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
Match details
ICC Academy, Dubai
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 3049
Hours of play (local time)13.30 start, First Session 13.30-15.00, Interval 15.00-15.20, Second Session 15.20-16.50
Match days14 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Gulf Cricket T20I Championship

TeamMWLPT
BHR----
KUW----
OMA----
KSA----
UAE----
Full Table