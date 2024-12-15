Matches (12)
Qatar vs Saudi Arabia, 6th Match at Dubai,Gulf Cricket T20I, Dec 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match, ICCA Dubai, December 15, 2024, Gulf Cricket T20I Championship
Qatar FlagQatar
Saudi Arabia FlagSaudi Arabia
Tomorrow
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:34
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Muhammad Tanveer
10 M • 387 Runs • 55.29 Avg • 147.7 SR
Mohammad Ahnaff
10 M • 307 Runs • 38.38 Avg • 116.28 SR
Abdul Waheed
10 M • 350 Runs • 35 Avg • 148.3 SR
Faisal Khan
10 M • 314 Runs • 31.4 Avg • 189.15 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Ikramullah Khan
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.66 Econ • 17.5 SR
Amir Farooq
9 M • 11 Wkts • 8.35 Econ • 16.27 SR
Ishtiaq Ahmad
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.42 Econ • 14.69 SR
Usman Najeeb
9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.52 Econ • 15 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
ICC Academy, Dubai
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 3058
Hours of play (local time)13.30 start, First Session 13.30-15.00, Interval 15.00-15.20, Second Session 15.20-16.50
Match days15 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
Gulf Cricket T20I Championship

TeamMWLPTNRR
KUW11021.517
UAE11021.300
BHR1010-1.300
KSA1010-1.517
Full Table