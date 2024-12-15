Matches (12)
Qatar vs Saudi Arabia, 6th Match at Dubai,Gulf Cricket T20I, Dec 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score
6th Match, ICCA Dubai, December 15, 2024, Gulf Cricket T20I Championship
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Qatar
W
W
W
L
W
Saudi Arabia
W
W
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 05:34
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 387 Runs • 55.29 Avg • 147.7 SR
QAT10 M • 307 Runs • 38.38 Avg • 116.28 SR
KSA10 M • 350 Runs • 35 Avg • 148.3 SR
KSA10 M • 314 Runs • 31.4 Avg • 189.15 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
QAT9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.66 Econ • 17.5 SR
QAT9 M • 11 Wkts • 8.35 Econ • 16.27 SR
KSA10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.42 Econ • 14.69 SR
KSA9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.52 Econ • 15 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
QAT
KSA
Player
Role
Match details
|ICC Academy, Dubai
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 3058
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.30 start, First Session 13.30-15.00, Interval 15.00-15.20, Second Session 15.20-16.50
|Match days
|15 December 2024 - day (20-over match)