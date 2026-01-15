Matches (14)
Islanders vs Lions, 1st Match at Mong Kok, Hong Kong All Stars, Jan 15 2026 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match, Mong Kok, January 15, 2026, Hong Kong All Stars T20 Series
Hong Kong Islanders FlagHong Kong Islanders
Kowloon Lions FlagKowloon Lions
Tomorrow, 1:00 AM
2h:59m
Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
Hong Kong IslandersHong Kong Islanders
-----
Kowloon LionsKowloon Lions
-----
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Ground time: 06:01
batters to watch(Recent stats)
M Coetzee
2 M • 121 Runs • 60.5 Avg • 168.05 SR
Babar Hayat
4 M • 73 Runs • 18.25 Avg • 121.66 SR
Nizakat Khan
7 M • 151 Runs • 21.57 Avg • 115.26 SR
Anshuman Rath
4 M • 125 Runs • 31.25 Avg • 143.67 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Mohammad Ghazanfar
6 M • 4 Wkts • 4.2 Econ • 34.25 SR
Anas Khan
3 M • 4 Wkts • 7 Econ • 15 SR
Yasim Murtaza
8 M • 13 Wkts • 3.81 Econ • 12.46 SR
Nizakat Khan
4 M • 5 Wkts • 5.42 Econ • 14.4 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
HKG-I
KL
Player
Role
Martin Coetzee † (c)
Opening Batter
Adil Mehmood 
Bowler
Babar Hayat 
Batter
Mohammad Ghazanfar 
Bowler
Anas Khan 
Opening Batter
Shahid Wasif 
Middle order Batter
Nasrulla Rana 
Bowling Allrounder
Zakir Hayat 
Allrounder
Abdul Samad 
-
Haider Ali 
Middle order Batter
Asad Rasheed 
Bowler
Rajab Hussain 
Allrounder
Paraspreet Dhaliwal 
-
Will Walsh 
-
Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Tossno toss
Series
Season2025/26
Match days15 January 2026 - day (20-over match)
Hong Kong All Stars T20 Series

TeamMWLPT
HKG-I----
KL----
NTT----
Full Table