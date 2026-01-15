Matches (14)
Islanders vs Lions, 1st Match at Mong Kok, Hong Kong All Stars, Jan 15 2026 - Live Cricket Score
1st Match, Mong Kok, January 15, 2026, Hong Kong All Stars T20 Series
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Islanders
L
L
L
W
L
Lions
L
L
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:01
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HKG-I2 M • 121 Runs • 60.5 Avg • 168.05 SR
HKG-I4 M • 73 Runs • 18.25 Avg • 121.66 SR
7 M • 151 Runs • 21.57 Avg • 115.26 SR
KL4 M • 125 Runs • 31.25 Avg • 143.67 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HKG-I6 M • 4 Wkts • 4.2 Econ • 34.25 SR
HKG-I3 M • 4 Wkts • 7 Econ • 15 SR
8 M • 13 Wkts • 3.81 Econ • 12.46 SR
4 M • 5 Wkts • 5.42 Econ • 14.4 SR
Playing XI
HKG-I
KL
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|-
Match details
|Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|15 January 2026 - day (20-over match)