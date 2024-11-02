Matches (21)
Bangladesh vs TBA, 4th Quarter final at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score
4th Quarter final, Mong Kok, November 02, 2024, Hong Kong International Sixes
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Bangladesh
A
A
L
W
L
TBA
Match centre Ground time: 21:50
batters to watch(Recent stats)
3 M • 97 Runs • 0 Avg • 334.48 SR
BAN2 M • 82 Runs • 82 Avg • 328 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BAN2 M • 4 Wkts • 9 Econ • 3 SR
BAN3 M • 3 Wkts • 12.17 Econ • 12 SR
Squad
BAN
TBA
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|02 November 2024 - day (6-over match)
Language
English