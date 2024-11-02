Matches (21)
India vs New Zealand
WBBL
WCL 2
AUS-A vs IND-A
WI vs ENG
Sheffield Shield
Hong Kong Sixes
BAN vs SA

Bangladesh vs TBA, 4th Quarter final at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score

4th Quarter final, Mong Kok, November 02, 2024, Hong Kong International Sixes
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh

TBA

Tomorrow
8:45 AM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
TBA
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Mohammad Saifuddin
3 M • 97 Runs • 0 Avg • 334.48 SR
Jishan Alam
2 M • 82 Runs • 82 Avg • 328 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Jishan Alam
2 M • 4 Wkts • 9 Econ • 3 SR
Sohag Gazi
3 M • 3 Wkts • 12.17 Econ • 12 SR
Squad
BAN
TBA
Player
Role
Yasir Ali (c)
Middle order Batter
Abdullah Al Mamun 
Allrounder
Abu Hider 
Bowler
Jishan Alam 
Batting Allrounder
Mohammad Saifuddin 
Bowling Allrounder
Nahidul Islam 
Allrounder
Sohag Gazi 
Bowler
Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Series
Season2024/25
Match days02 November 2024 - day (6-over match)
Language
English
Hong Kong International Sixes

Pool A
TeamMWLPTNRR
SA22049.467
HKG21120.063
NZ2020-9.500
Pool B
TeamMWLPTNRR
NEP11026.679
AUS11025.667
ENG2020-6.306
Pool C
TeamMWLPTNRR
PAK22043.136
UAE1010-2.167
IND1010-4.367
Pool D
TeamMWLPTNRR
SL22044.507
BAN21121.333
OMA2020-6.441
Full Table