England vs TBA, Bowl, 2nd Match at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Bowl, 2nd Match, Mong Kok, November 02, 2024, Hong Kong International Sixes
England FlagEngland

TBA

Tomorrow
3:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
TBA
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RS Bopara
2 M • 56 Runs • 28 Avg • 350 SR
SR Patel
2 M • 47 Runs • 23.5 Avg • 213.63 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JA Thompson
2 M • 1 Wkt • 30.5 Econ • 12 SR
EG Barnard
2 M • 0 Wkt • 19 Econ • 0 SR
Squad
ENG
TBA
Player
Role
Ravi Bopara (c)
Batting Allrounder
Ed Barnard 
Bowling Allrounder
Ethan Brookes 
Bowling Allrounder
James Coles 
Allrounder
Alex Davies 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Samit Patel 
Allrounder
Jordan Thompson 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Series
Season2024/25
Match days02 November 2024 - day (6-over match)
Language
English
Hong Kong International Sixes

Pool A
TeamMWLPTNRR
SA22049.467
HKG21120.063
NZ2020-9.500
Pool B
TeamMWLPTNRR
NEP11026.679
AUS11025.667
ENG2020-6.306
Pool C
TeamMWLPTNRR
PAK22043.136
UAE1010-2.167
IND1010-4.367
Pool D
TeamMWLPTNRR
SL22044.507
BAN21121.333
OMA2020-6.441
