India vs New Zealand
WBBL
WCL 2
AUS-A vs IND-A
Sheffield Shield
WI vs ENG
Hong Kong Sixes

TBA vs TBA, Bowl, 6th Match at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Bowl, 6th Match, Mong Kok, November 03, 2024, Hong Kong International Sixes
TBA

TBA

Tomorrow
3:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Series
Season2024/25
Match days03 November 2024 - day (6-over match)
Language
English
Hong Kong International Sixes

Pool A
TeamMWLPTNRR
SA22049.467
HKG21120.063
NZ2020-9.500
Pool B
TeamMWLPTNRR
NEP22043.906
AUS21121.917
ENG2020-6.306
Pool C
TeamMWLPTNRR
PAK22043.136
UAE1010-2.167
IND1010-4.367
Pool D
TeamMWLPTNRR
SL22044.507
BAN21121.333
OMA2020-6.441
Full Table