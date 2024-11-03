Matches (22)
India vs New Zealand (1)
WBBL (4)
WCL 2 (2)
AUS-A vs IND-A (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
WI vs ENG (1)
Hong Kong Sixes (10)
TBA vs TBA, Bowl, 6th Match at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Bowl, 6th Match, Mong Kok, November 03, 2024, Hong Kong International Sixes
TBA
TBA
Tomorrow
3:15 AM
Match yet to begin
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match details
|Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|03 November 2024 - day (6-over match)
Language
English