Afghanistan vs Kuwait, 4th Quarter Final at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 08 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
4th Quarter Final, Mong Kok, November 08, 2025, Hong Kong International Sixes
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
87
Kuwait FlagKuwait
(T:88) 90/2

Kuwait won by 4 wickets

Player Of The Match
3/9 & 36*
bilal-tahir
Scorecard summary
Afghanistan 87/6(5.2 overs)
1st INNINGS
Karim Janat
57 (19)
Bilal Tahir
3/9 (1)
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai
19 (5)
Yasin Patel
2/27 (2)
Kuwait 90/2(5.1 overs)
1st INNINGS
Bilal Tahir
36* (11)
Gulbadin Naib
2/32 (2)
Yasin Patel
29* (12)
Farmanullah
0/6 (1)
View full scorecard
5.1
6
Sharafuddin to Patel, SIX runs
end of over 526 runs
KUW: 84/2CRR: 16.80 
Yasin Patel23 (11b 2x4 2x6)
Bilal Tahir36 (11b 1x4 5x6)
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai 1-0-25-0
Gulbadin Naib 2-0-32-2
4.6
1
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai to Patel, 1 run
4.5
1lb
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai to Bilal Tahir, 1 leg bye
4.5
7nb
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai to Bilal Tahir, (no ball) SIX runs
4.4
6
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai to Bilal Tahir, SIX runs
4.3
1
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai to Patel, 1 run
4.2
6
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai to Patel, SIX runs
4.1
4
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai to Patel, FOUR runs
end of over 424 runs
KUW: 58/2CRR: 14.50 
Bilal Tahir24 (8b 1x4 3x6)
Yasin Patel11 (7b 1x4 1x6)
Gulbadin Naib 2-0-32-2
Farmanullah 1-0-6-0
3.6
6
Gulbadin to Bilal Tahir, SIX runs
3.5
6
Gulbadin to Bilal Tahir, SIX runs
3.5
1w
Gulbadin to Bilal Tahir, 1 wide
3.4
6
Gulbadin to Bilal Tahir, SIX runs
3.3
Gulbadin to Bilal Tahir, no run
3.2
4
Gulbadin to Bilal Tahir, FOUR runs
3.2
1w
Gulbadin to Bilal Tahir, 1 wide
3.1
Gulbadin to Bilal Tahir, no run
end of over 37 runs
KUW: 34/2CRR: 11.33 
Yasin Patel11 (7b 1x4 1x6)
Bilal Tahir2 (2b)
Farmanullah 1-0-6-0
Gulbadin Naib 1-0-8-2
2.6
Farmanullah to Patel, no run
2.6
1w
Farmanullah to Patel, 1 wide
2.5
Farmanullah to Patel, no run
2.4
Farmanullah to Patel, no run
Read full commentary
Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
TossKuwait, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Players per sideAfghanistan 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding); Kuwait 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding)
Player Of The Match
Kuwait
Bilal Tahir
Match days8 November 2025 - day (1-day match)
Umpires
Hong Kong
Ramasamy Venkatesh
Hong Kong
Tabarak Dar
TV Umpire
Hong Kong
Jayanth Babu
Reserve Umpire
Hong Kong
Shelton J D'Cruz
Match Referee
Hong Kong
Gandhimathinathan Sankaranarayanan
Kuwait Innings
Player NameRB
R Sandaruwan
caught54
Meet Bhavsar
caught145
Bilal Tahir
not out3611
YI Patel
not out2912
Extras(lb 2, nb 1, w 3)
Total90(2 wkts; 5.1 ovs)
Hong Kong International Sixes

Pool A
TeamMWLDPTNRR
AFG220045.500
SA21102-0.305
NEP20200-5.457
Pool B
TeamMWLDPTNRR
AUS2100314.833
ENG200020.000
UAE20101-14.833
Pool C
TeamMWLDPTNRR
KUW211022.167
PAK21102-0.111
IND21102-2.778
Pool D
TeamMWLDPTNRR
HKG210038.652
BAN210032.333
SL20200-4.368
Full Table