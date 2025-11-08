Matches (33)
WBBL (3)
NZ vs WI (1)
IND-A vs SA-A (1)
Hong Kong Sixes (9)
Ranji Trophy (19)
Afghanistan vs Kuwait, 4th Quarter Final at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 08 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
4th Quarter Final, Mong Kok, November 08, 2025, Hong Kong International Sixes
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Afghanistan • 87/6(5.2 overs)1st INNINGS
57 (19)
3/9 (1)
19 (5)
2/27 (2)
Kuwait • 90/2(5.1 overs)1st INNINGS
36* (11)
2/32 (2)
29* (12)
0/6 (1)
5.1
6
Sharafuddin to Patel, SIX runs
end of over 526 runs
KUW: 84/2CRR: 16.80
Yasin Patel23 (11b 2x4 2x6)
Bilal Tahir36 (11b 1x4 5x6)
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai 1-0-25-0
Gulbadin Naib 2-0-32-2
4.6
1
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai to Patel, 1 run
4.5
1lb
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai to Bilal Tahir, 1 leg bye
4.5
7nb
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai to Bilal Tahir, (no ball) SIX runs
4.4
6
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai to Bilal Tahir, SIX runs
4.3
1
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai to Patel, 1 run
4.2
6
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai to Patel, SIX runs
4.1
4
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai to Patel, FOUR runs
end of over 424 runs
KUW: 58/2CRR: 14.50
Bilal Tahir24 (8b 1x4 3x6)
Yasin Patel11 (7b 1x4 1x6)
Gulbadin Naib 2-0-32-2
Farmanullah 1-0-6-0
3.6
6
Gulbadin to Bilal Tahir, SIX runs
3.5
6
Gulbadin to Bilal Tahir, SIX runs
3.5
1w
Gulbadin to Bilal Tahir, 1 wide
3.4
6
Gulbadin to Bilal Tahir, SIX runs
3.3
•
Gulbadin to Bilal Tahir, no run
3.2
4
Gulbadin to Bilal Tahir, FOUR runs
3.2
1w
Gulbadin to Bilal Tahir, 1 wide
3.1
•
Gulbadin to Bilal Tahir, no run
end of over 37 runs
KUW: 34/2CRR: 11.33
Yasin Patel11 (7b 1x4 1x6)
Bilal Tahir2 (2b)
Farmanullah 1-0-6-0
Gulbadin Naib 1-0-8-2
2.6
•
Farmanullah to Patel, no run
2.6
1w
Farmanullah to Patel, 1 wide
2.5
•
Farmanullah to Patel, no run
2.4
•
Farmanullah to Patel, no run
Match details
|Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
|Toss
|Kuwait, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Players per side
|Afghanistan 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding); Kuwait 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding)
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|8 November 2025 - day (1-day match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Kuwait Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|5
|4
|caught
|14
|5
|not out
|36
|11
|not out
|29
|12
|Extras
|(lb 2, nb 1, w 3)
|Total
|90(2 wkts; 5.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>