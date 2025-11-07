Matches (33)
Afghanistan vs Nepal, Pool A at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 07 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
Pool A, Mong Kok, November 07, 2025, Hong Kong International Sixes
Scorecard summary
Afghanistan • 112/5(6 overs)1st INNINGS
35 (10)
4/27 (2)
30* (9)
1/15 (1)
Nepal • 95/2(6 overs)1st INNINGS
53* (14)
1/19 (2)
11* (5)
1/16 (1)
end of over 616 runs • 1 wicket
NEP: 95/2CRR: 15.83
Rupesh Singh1 (1b)
Mohammad Aadil Alam11 (5b 2x4)
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai 1-0-16-1
Farmanullah 2-0-19-1
5.6
1
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai to Rupesh Singh, 1 run
5.5
W
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai to Rashid Khan, OUT
Rashid Khan lbw b Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai 11 (6b 1x4 1x6) SR: 183.33
5.4
•
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai to Rashid Khan, no run
5.4
5w
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai to Rashid Khan, 5 wide
5.3
4
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai to Rashid Khan, FOUR runs
5.2
1
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai to Mohammad Aadil Alam, 1 run
5.2
1w
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai to Mohammad Aadil Alam, 1 wide
5.1
4
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai to Mohammad Aadil Alam, FOUR runs
end of over 58 runs • 1 wicket
NEP: 79/1CRR: 15.80
Rashid Khan7 (3b 1x6)
Mohammad Aadil Alam6 (3b 1x4)
Farmanullah 2-0-19-1
Sharafuddin Ashraf 1-0-25-0
4.6
•
Farmanullah to Rashid Khan, no run
4.5
1
Farmanullah to Mohammad Aadil Alam, 1 run
4.4
4
Farmanullah to Mohammad Aadil Alam, FOUR runs
4.4
1w
Farmanullah to Mohammad Aadil Alam, 1 wide
4.3
1
Farmanullah to Rashid Khan, 1 run
4.2
1
Farmanullah to Mohammad Aadil Alam, 1 run
4.1
W
Farmanullah to Lokesh Bam, OUT
Lokesh Bam c Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai b Farmanullah 10 (10b 0x4 1x6) SR: 100
end of over 425 runs
NEP: 71/0CRR: 17.75
Rashid Khan6 (1b 1x6)
Lokesh Bam10 (9b 1x6)
Sharafuddin Ashraf 1-0-25-0
Farmanullah 1-0-11-0
3.6
6
Sharafuddin to Rashid Khan, SIX runs
S Jora retired hurt 53 (14b 1x4 8x6)
3.5
6
Sharafuddin to Jora, SIX runs
3.4
6
Sharafuddin to Jora, SIX runs
3.3
6
Sharafuddin to Jora, SIX runs
3.2
1
Sharafuddin to Lokesh Bam, 1 run
Match details
|Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
|Toss
|Afghanistan, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Players per side
|Afghanistan 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding); Nepal 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding)
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|7 November 2025 - day (1-day match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Afghanistan 2, Nepal 0
Nepal Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|10
|10
|retired hurt
|53
|14
|lbw
|11
|6
|not out
|11
|5
|not out
|1
|1
|Extras
|(lb 1, w 8)
|Total
|95(2 wkts; 6 ovs)
