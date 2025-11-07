Matches (33)
Afghanistan vs Nepal, Pool A at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 07 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Pool A, Mong Kok, November 07, 2025, Hong Kong International Sixes
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
112/5
Nepal FlagNepal
(T:113) 95/2

Afghanistan won by 17 runs

Player Of The Match
30* & 1/19
farmanullah
Scorecard summary
Afghanistan 112/5(6 overs)
1st INNINGS
Karim Janat
35 (10)
Rashid Khan
4/27 (2)
Farmanullah
30* (9)
Lokesh Bam
1/15 (1)
Nepal 95/2(6 overs)
1st INNINGS
Sundeep Jora
53* (14)
Farmanullah
1/19 (2)
Mohammad Aadil Alam
11* (5)
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai
1/16 (1)
end of over 616 runs • 1 wicket
NEP: 95/2CRR: 15.83 
Rupesh Singh1 (1b)
Mohammad Aadil Alam11 (5b 2x4)
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai 1-0-16-1
Farmanullah 2-0-19-1
5.6
1
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai to Rupesh Singh, 1 run
5.5
W
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai to Rashid Khan, OUT
Rashid Khan lbw b Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai 11 (6b 1x4 1x6) SR: 183.33
5.4
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai to Rashid Khan, no run
5.4
5w
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai to Rashid Khan, 5 wide
5.3
4
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai to Rashid Khan, FOUR runs
5.2
1
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai to Mohammad Aadil Alam, 1 run
5.2
1w
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai to Mohammad Aadil Alam, 1 wide
5.1
4
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai to Mohammad Aadil Alam, FOUR runs
end of over 58 runs • 1 wicket
NEP: 79/1CRR: 15.80 
Rashid Khan7 (3b 1x6)
Mohammad Aadil Alam6 (3b 1x4)
Farmanullah 2-0-19-1
Sharafuddin Ashraf 1-0-25-0
4.6
Farmanullah to Rashid Khan, no run
4.5
1
Farmanullah to Mohammad Aadil Alam, 1 run
4.4
4
Farmanullah to Mohammad Aadil Alam, FOUR runs
4.4
1w
Farmanullah to Mohammad Aadil Alam, 1 wide
4.3
1
Farmanullah to Rashid Khan, 1 run
4.2
1
Farmanullah to Mohammad Aadil Alam, 1 run
4.1
W
Farmanullah to Lokesh Bam, OUT
Lokesh Bam c Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai b Farmanullah 10 (10b 0x4 1x6) SR: 100
end of over 425 runs
NEP: 71/0CRR: 17.75 
Rashid Khan6 (1b 1x6)
Lokesh Bam10 (9b 1x6)
Sharafuddin Ashraf 1-0-25-0
Farmanullah 1-0-11-0
3.6
6
Sharafuddin to Rashid Khan, SIX runs

S Jora retired hurt 53 (14b 1x4 8x6)

3.5
6
Sharafuddin to Jora, SIX runs
3.4
6
Sharafuddin to Jora, SIX runs
3.3
6
Sharafuddin to Jora, SIX runs
3.2
1
Sharafuddin to Lokesh Bam, 1 run
Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
TossAfghanistan, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025/26
Players per sideAfghanistan 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding); Nepal 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding)
Player Of The Match
Afghanistan
Farmanullah
Match days7 November 2025 - day (1-day match)
Umpires
Hong Kong
John Prakash
Hong Kong
Tabarak Dar
TV Umpire
Hong Kong
Niaz Ali
Reserve Umpire
Hong Kong
Renee Montgomery
Match Referee
Hong Kong
Gandhimathinathan Sankaranarayanan
PointsAfghanistan 2, Nepal 0
Nepal Innings
Player NameRB
Lokesh Bam
caught1010
S Jora
retired hurt5314
Rashid Khan
lbw116
Mohammad Aadil Alam
not out115
Rupesh Singh
not out11
Extras(lb 1, w 8)
Total95(2 wkts; 6 ovs)
Hong Kong International Sixes

Pool A
TeamMWLDPTNRR
AFG220045.500
NEP10100-2.833
SA10100-8.167
Pool B
TeamMWLDPTNRR
AUS2100314.833
ENG200020.000
UAE20101-14.833
Pool C
TeamMWLDPTNRR
IND110020.667
PAK21102-0.111
KUW10100-0.167
Pool D
TeamMWLDPTNRR
HKG210038.652
BAN210032.333
SL20200-4.368
