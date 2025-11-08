Matches (32)
AUS vs IND (1)
IND-A vs SA-A (1)
PAK vs SA (1)
QAT vs AFG (1)
Ranji Trophy (19)
Hong Kong Sixes (9)

Afghanistan vs TBA, 4th Quarter Final at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score

4th Quarter Final, Mong Kok, November 08, 2025, Hong Kong International Sixes
PrevNext
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan

TBA

Tomorrow
8:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
TBA
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Series
Season2025/26
Match days8 November 2025 - day (1-day match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Hong Kong International Sixes

Pool A
TeamMWLDPTNRR
AFG220045.500
NEP10100-2.833
SA10100-8.167
Pool B
TeamMWLDPTNRR
AUS2100314.833
ENG200020.000
UAE20101-14.833
Pool C
TeamMWLDPTNRR
IND110020.667
PAK21102-0.111
KUW10100-0.167
Pool D
TeamMWLDPTNRR
HKG210038.652
BAN210032.333
SL20200-4.368
Full Table