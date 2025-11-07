Matches (33)
AUS vs IND (1)
IND-A vs SA-A (1)
PAK vs SA (1)
QAT vs AFG (1)
Ranji Trophy (19)
Hong Kong Sixes (10)

Australia vs England, Pool B at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 07 2025 - Match Result

NO RESULT
Pool B, Mong Kok, November 07, 2025, Hong Kong International Sixes
PrevNext

No result (abandoned with a toss)

Summary
Scorecard
Stats
Table
Match centre 
No content available
No content available
Playing XI
AUS
ENG
Player
Role
Alex Ross † (c)
Middle order Batter
Jack Wood 
Bowler
Nick Hobson 
Top order Batter
Chris Green 
Bowling Allrounder
William Bosisto 
-
Andrew Tye 
Bowler
Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
TossAustralia
Series
Season2025/26
Players per sideAustralia 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding); England 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding)
Match days7 November 2025 - day (1-day match)
Umpires
Hong Kong
Hemant Tukrul
Hong Kong
John Prakash
TV Umpire
Hong Kong
Renee Montgomery
Reserve Umpire
Hong Kong
Shelton J D'Cruz
Match Referee
Hong Kong
Gandhimathinathan Sankaranarayanan
PointsAustralia 1, England 1
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Hong Kong International Sixes

Pool A
TeamMWLDPTNRR
AFG220045.500
NEP10100-2.833
SA10100-8.167
Pool B
TeamMWLDPTNRR
AUS2100314.833
ENG200020.000
UAE20101-14.833
Pool C
TeamMWLDPTNRR
IND110020.667
PAK21102-0.111
KUW10100-0.167
Pool D
TeamMWLDPTNRR
HKG210038.652
BAN210032.333
SL20200-4.368
Full Table