Bangladesh vs South Africa, Plate, 1st Semi-Final at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 09 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Plate, 1st Semi-Final, Mong Kok, November 09, 2025, Hong Kong International Sixes
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
128/3
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
(T:129) 103

Bangladesh won by 25 runs

Scorecard summary
Bangladesh 128/3(6 overs)
1st INNINGS
Habibur Rahman Sohan
54* (13)
Jordan Morris
2/25 (2)
Mosaddek Hossain
27 (8)
Mbulelo Dube
0/23 (1)
South Africa 103/6(6 overs)
1st INNINGS
Abdullah Bayoumy
38 (10)
Abu Hider
2/25 (2)
Jorich Van Schalkwyk
28 (9)
Jishan Alam
2/15 (1)
View full scorecard
end of over 614 runs • 1 wicket
SA: 103/6CRR: 17.16 
Akbar Ali 1-0-14-1
Jishan Alam 1-0-15-2
5.6
W
Akbar Ali to Dube, OUT
Mbulelo Dube c Mosaddek Hossain b Akbar Ali 16 (8b 2x4 1x6) SR: 200
5.5
4
Akbar Ali to Dube, FOUR runs
5.4
4
Akbar Ali to Dube, FOUR runs
5.3
6
Akbar Ali to Dube, SIX runs
5.2
Akbar Ali to Dube, no run
5.1
Akbar Ali to Dube, no run
end of over 515 runs • 2 wickets
SA: 89/5CRR: 17.80 
Mbulelo Dube2 (2b)
Jishan Alam 1-0-15-2
Abu Hider 2-0-25-2
4.6
1
Jishan Alam to Dube, 1 run
4.5
W
Jishan Alam to Morris, OUT
Jordan Morris c Abu Hider b Jishan Alam 12 (4b 0x4 2x6) SR: 300
4.4
6
Jishan Alam to Morris, SIX runs
4.3
6
Jishan Alam to Morris, SIX runs
4.2
1
Jishan Alam to Dube, 1 run
4.2
1w
Jishan Alam to Dube, 1 wide
4.1
W
Jishan Alam to J van Schalkwyk, OUT
Jorich Van Schalkwyk c Akbar Ali b Jishan Alam 28 (9b 0x4 4x6) SR: 311.11
end of over 48 runs • 2 wickets
SA: 74/3CRR: 18.50 
Jordan Morris0 (1b)
Jorich Van Schalkwyk28 (8b 4x6)
Abu Hider 2-0-25-2
Rakibul Hasan 1-0-22-1
3.6
Abu Hider to Morris, no run
3.5
W
Abu Hider to Simpson, OUT
Blake Simpson b Abu Hider 1 (2b 0x4 0x6) SR: 50
3.4
1
Abu Hider to J van Schalkwyk, 1 run
3.3
6
Abu Hider to J van Schalkwyk, SIX runs
3.2
1
Abu Hider to Simpson, 1 run
3.1
W
Abu Hider to Cunningham, OUT
Ethan-John Cunningham b Abu Hider 6 (3b 0x4 1x6) SR: 200
end of over 323 runs • 1 wicket
SA: 66/1CRR: 22.00 
Ethan-John Cunningham6 (2b 1x6)
Jorich Van Schalkwyk21 (6b 3x6)
Rakibul Hasan 1-0-22-1
Mosaddek Hossain 1-0-26-0
2.6
1lb
Rakibul Hasan to Cunningham, 1 leg bye
Read full commentary
Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
TossSouth Africa, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Players per sideBangladesh 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding); South Africa 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding)
Match days9 November 2025 - day (1-day match)
Umpires
Hong Kong
John Prakash
Hong Kong
Niaz Ali
TV Umpire
Hong Kong
Jayanth Babu
Reserve Umpire
Hong Kong
Hemant Tukrul
Match Referee
Hong Kong
Gandhimathinathan Sankaranarayanan
South Africa Innings
Player NameRB
J van Schalkwyk
caught289
Abdullah Bayoumy
caught3810
EJ Cunningham
bowled63
BD Simpson
bowled12
JS Morris
caught124
M Dube
caught168
Extras(lb 1, w 1)
Total103(6 wkts; 6 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Hong Kong International Sixes

Pool A
TeamMWLDPTNRR
AFG220045.500
SA21102-0.305
NEP20200-5.457
Pool B
TeamMWLDPTNRR
AUS2100314.833
ENG200020.000
UAE20101-14.833
Pool C
TeamMWLDPTNRR
KUW211022.167
PAK21102-0.111
IND21102-2.778
Pool D
TeamMWLDPTNRR
HKG210038.652
BAN210032.333
SL20200-4.368
Full Table