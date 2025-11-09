Matches (32)
Bangladesh vs South Africa, Plate, 1st Semi-Final at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 09 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
Plate, 1st Semi-Final, Mong Kok, November 09, 2025, Hong Kong International Sixes
Scorecard summary
Bangladesh • 128/3(6 overs)1st INNINGS
54* (13)
2/25 (2)
27 (8)
0/23 (1)
South Africa • 103/6(6 overs)1st INNINGS
38 (10)
2/25 (2)
28 (9)
2/15 (1)
end of over 614 runs • 1 wicket
SA: 103/6CRR: 17.16
Akbar Ali 1-0-14-1
Jishan Alam 1-0-15-2
5.6
W
Akbar Ali to Dube, OUT
Mbulelo Dube c Mosaddek Hossain b Akbar Ali 16 (8b 2x4 1x6) SR: 200
5.5
4
Akbar Ali to Dube, FOUR runs
5.4
4
Akbar Ali to Dube, FOUR runs
5.3
6
Akbar Ali to Dube, SIX runs
5.2
•
Akbar Ali to Dube, no run
5.1
•
Akbar Ali to Dube, no run
end of over 515 runs • 2 wickets
SA: 89/5CRR: 17.80
Mbulelo Dube2 (2b)
Jishan Alam 1-0-15-2
Abu Hider 2-0-25-2
4.6
1
Jishan Alam to Dube, 1 run
4.5
W
Jishan Alam to Morris, OUT
Jordan Morris c Abu Hider b Jishan Alam 12 (4b 0x4 2x6) SR: 300
4.4
6
Jishan Alam to Morris, SIX runs
4.3
6
Jishan Alam to Morris, SIX runs
4.2
1
Jishan Alam to Dube, 1 run
4.2
1w
Jishan Alam to Dube, 1 wide
4.1
W
Jishan Alam to J van Schalkwyk, OUT
Jorich Van Schalkwyk c Akbar Ali b Jishan Alam 28 (9b 0x4 4x6) SR: 311.11
end of over 48 runs • 2 wickets
SA: 74/3CRR: 18.50
Jordan Morris0 (1b)
Jorich Van Schalkwyk28 (8b 4x6)
Abu Hider 2-0-25-2
Rakibul Hasan 1-0-22-1
3.6
•
Abu Hider to Morris, no run
3.5
W
Abu Hider to Simpson, OUT
Blake Simpson b Abu Hider 1 (2b 0x4 0x6) SR: 50
3.4
1
Abu Hider to J van Schalkwyk, 1 run
3.3
6
Abu Hider to J van Schalkwyk, SIX runs
3.2
1
Abu Hider to Simpson, 1 run
3.1
W
Abu Hider to Cunningham, OUT
Ethan-John Cunningham b Abu Hider 6 (3b 0x4 1x6) SR: 200
end of over 323 runs • 1 wicket
SA: 66/1CRR: 22.00
Ethan-John Cunningham6 (2b 1x6)
Jorich Van Schalkwyk21 (6b 3x6)
Rakibul Hasan 1-0-22-1
Mosaddek Hossain 1-0-26-0
2.6
1lb
Rakibul Hasan to Cunningham, 1 leg bye
Match details
|Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
|Toss
|South Africa, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Players per side
|Bangladesh 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding); South Africa 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding)
|Match days
|9 November 2025 - day (1-day match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
South Africa Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|28
|9
|caught
|38
|10
|bowled
|6
|3
|bowled
|1
|2
|caught
|12
|4
|caught
|16
|8
|Extras
|(lb 1, w 1)
|Total
|103(6 wkts; 6 ovs)
