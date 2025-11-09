Matches (32)
Kuwait vs England, 2nd Semi-Final at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 09 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
2nd Semi-Final, Mong Kok, November 09, 2025, Hong Kong International Sixes
Scorecard summary
Kuwait • 142/5(6 overs)1st INNINGS
62 (15)
3/29 (2)
30 (8)
1/23 (1)
England • 105/3(6 overs)1st INNINGS
55* (18)
2/12 (1)
32 (12)
1/11 (1)
end of over 627 runs
ENG: 105/3CRR: 17.50
James Coles55 (18b 2x4 7x6)
George Hill16 (5b 2x6)
Adnan Idrees 1-0-27-0
Yasin Patel 2-0-33-0
5.6
6
Adnan Idrees to Coles, SIX runs
5.5
6
Adnan Idrees to Coles, SIX runs
5.4
6
Adnan Idrees to Coles, SIX runs
5.3
1
Adnan Idrees to Hill, 1 run
5.2
2
Adnan Idrees to Hill, 2 runs
5.1
6
Adnan Idrees to Hill, SIX runs
end of over 522 runs
ENG: 78/3CRR: 15.60
James Coles37 (15b 2x4 4x6)
George Hill7 (2b 1x6)
Yasin Patel 2-0-33-0
Meet Bhavsar 1-0-11-1
4.6
2
Patel to Coles, 2 runs
4.5
1
Patel to Hill, 1 run
4.4
1lb
Patel to Coles, 1 leg bye
4.3
6
Patel to Coles, SIX runs
4.2
6
Patel to Coles, SIX runs
4.1
6
Patel to Coles, SIX runs
end of over 411 runs • 1 wicket
ENG: 56/3CRR: 14.00
George Hill6 (1b 1x6)
James Coles17 (10b 2x4 1x6)
Meet Bhavsar 1-0-11-1
Yasin Patel 1-0-12-0
3.6
6
Meet Bhavsar to Hill, SIX runs
3.5
W
Meet Bhavsar to Albert, OUT
Toby Albert c Adnan Idrees b Meet Bhavsar 32 (12b 3x4 3x6) SR: 266.66
3.4
1
Meet Bhavsar to Coles, 1 run
3.3
4
Meet Bhavsar to Coles, FOUR runs
3.2
•
Meet Bhavsar to Coles, no run
3.1
•
Meet Bhavsar to Coles, no run
end of over 312 runs
ENG: 45/2CRR: 15.00
Toby Albert32 (11b 3x4 3x6)
James Coles12 (6b 1x4 1x6)
Yasin Patel 1-0-12-0
Bilal Tahir 1-0-12-2
2.6
4
Patel to Albert, FOUR runs
2.5
6
Patel to Albert, SIX runs
Match details
|Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
|Toss
|England, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Players per side
|Kuwait 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding); England 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding)
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|9 November 2025 - day (1-day match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
England Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|32
|12
|bowled
|0
|1
|caught
|0
|1
|not out
|55
|18
|not out
|16
|5
|Extras
|(lb 1, nb 1)
|Total
|105(3 wkts; 6 ovs)
