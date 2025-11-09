Matches (32)
WBBL (3)
NZ vs WI (1)
IND-A vs SA-A (1)
Hong Kong Sixes (8)
Ranji Trophy (19)

Kuwait vs England, 2nd Semi-Final at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 09 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
2nd Semi-Final, Mong Kok, November 09, 2025, Hong Kong International Sixes
PrevNext
Kuwait FlagKuwait
142/5
England FlagEngland
(T:143) 105/3

Kuwait won by 37 runs

Player Of The Match
62 & 1/11
meet-bhavsar
Summary
Scorecard
Commentary
Stats
Table
Fan Ratings
Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Kuwait 142/5(6 overs)
1st INNINGS
Meet Bhavsar
62 (15)
Ethan Brookes
3/29 (2)
Adnan Idrees
30 (8)
Tom Aspinwall
1/23 (1)
England 105/3(6 overs)
1st INNINGS
James Coles
55* (18)
Bilal Tahir
2/12 (1)
Toby Albert
32 (12)
Meet Bhavsar
1/11 (1)
View full scorecard
end of over 627 runs
ENG: 105/3CRR: 17.50 
James Coles55 (18b 2x4 7x6)
George Hill16 (5b 2x6)
Adnan Idrees 1-0-27-0
Yasin Patel 2-0-33-0
5.6
6
Adnan Idrees to Coles, SIX runs
5.5
6
Adnan Idrees to Coles, SIX runs
5.4
6
Adnan Idrees to Coles, SIX runs
5.3
1
Adnan Idrees to Hill, 1 run
5.2
2
Adnan Idrees to Hill, 2 runs
5.1
6
Adnan Idrees to Hill, SIX runs
end of over 522 runs
ENG: 78/3CRR: 15.60 
James Coles37 (15b 2x4 4x6)
George Hill7 (2b 1x6)
Yasin Patel 2-0-33-0
Meet Bhavsar 1-0-11-1
4.6
2
Patel to Coles, 2 runs
4.5
1
Patel to Hill, 1 run
4.4
1lb
Patel to Coles, 1 leg bye
4.3
6
Patel to Coles, SIX runs
4.2
6
Patel to Coles, SIX runs
4.1
6
Patel to Coles, SIX runs
end of over 411 runs • 1 wicket
ENG: 56/3CRR: 14.00 
George Hill6 (1b 1x6)
James Coles17 (10b 2x4 1x6)
Meet Bhavsar 1-0-11-1
Yasin Patel 1-0-12-0
3.6
6
Meet Bhavsar to Hill, SIX runs
3.5
W
Meet Bhavsar to Albert, OUT
Toby Albert c Adnan Idrees b Meet Bhavsar 32 (12b 3x4 3x6) SR: 266.66
3.4
1
Meet Bhavsar to Coles, 1 run
3.3
4
Meet Bhavsar to Coles, FOUR runs
3.2
Meet Bhavsar to Coles, no run
3.1
Meet Bhavsar to Coles, no run
end of over 312 runs
ENG: 45/2CRR: 15.00 
Toby Albert32 (11b 3x4 3x6)
James Coles12 (6b 1x4 1x6)
Yasin Patel 1-0-12-0
Bilal Tahir 1-0-12-2
2.6
4
Patel to Albert, FOUR runs
2.5
6
Patel to Albert, SIX runs
Read full commentary
Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
TossEngland, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Players per sideKuwait 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding); England 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding)
Player Of The Match
Kuwait
Meet Bhavsar
Match days9 November 2025 - day (1-day match)
Umpires
Hong Kong
Ramasamy Venkatesh
Hong Kong
Shelton J D'Cruz
TV Umpire
Hong Kong
Niaz Ali
Reserve Umpire
Hong Kong
Jayanth Babu
Match Referee
Hong Kong
Gandhimathinathan Sankaranarayanan
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
England Innings
Player NameRB
TE Albert
caught3212
DR Mousley
bowled01
EA Brookes
caught01
JM Coles
not out5518
GCH Hill
not out165
Extras(lb 1, nb 1)
Total105(3 wkts; 6 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Hong Kong International Sixes

Pool A
TeamMWLDPTNRR
AFG220045.500
SA21102-0.305
NEP20200-5.457
Pool B
TeamMWLDPTNRR
AUS2100314.833
ENG200020.000
UAE20101-14.833
Pool C
TeamMWLDPTNRR
KUW211022.167
PAK21102-0.111
IND21102-2.778
Pool D
TeamMWLDPTNRR
HKG210038.652
BAN210032.333
SL20200-4.368
Full Table