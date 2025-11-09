Matches (32)
WBBL (3)
NZ vs WI (1)
IND-A vs SA-A (1)
Hong Kong Sixes (8)
Ranji Trophy (19)

Hong Kong vs Afghanistan, Plate, 2nd Semi-Final at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 09 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Plate, 2nd Semi-Final, Mong Kok, November 09, 2025, Hong Kong International Sixes
PrevNext
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
95/5
Hong Kong FlagHong Kong
(T:96) 96/1

Hong Kong won by 5 wickets

Player Of The Match
3/27
ehsan-khan
Summary
Scorecard
Commentary
Stats
Table
Fan Ratings
Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Afghanistan 95/5(6 overs)
1st INNINGS
Karim Janat
34 (14)
Ehsan Khan
3/27 (2)
Noor ul Rahman
24 (10)
Babar Hayat
1/12 (1)
Hong Kong 96/1(5.4 overs)
1st INNINGS
Anshy Rath
45* (17)
Gulbadin Naib
1/14 (1)
Babar Hayat
24 (8)
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai
0/6 (0.4)
View full scorecard
5.4
2
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai to Nizakat Khan, 2 runs
5.3
1
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai to Anshuman Rath, 1 run
5.2
1
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai to Nizakat Khan, 1 run
5.1
1lb
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai to Anshuman Rath, 1 leg bye
5.1
2nb
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai to Nizakat Khan, (no ball) 1 run
end of over 522 runs
HKG: 89/1CRR: 17.80 
Nizakat Khan20 (7b 3x4 1x6)
Anshy Rath44 (15b 1x4 6x6)
Karim Janat 2-0-35-0
Farmanullah 1-0-15-0
4.6
1
Karim Janat to Nizakat Khan, 1 run
4.5
4
Karim Janat to Nizakat Khan, FOUR runs
4.4
1
Karim Janat to Anshuman Rath, 1 run
4.3
6
Karim Janat to Anshuman Rath, SIX runs
4.2
4
Karim Janat to Anshuman Rath, FOUR runs
4.1
6
Karim Janat to Anshuman Rath, SIX runs
end of over 416 runs
HKG: 67/1CRR: 16.75 
Nizakat Khan15 (5b 2x4 1x6)
Anshy Rath27 (11b 4x6)
Farmanullah 1-0-15-0
Gulbadin Naib 1-0-14-1
3.6
4
Farmanullah to Nizakat Khan, FOUR runs
3.5
4
Farmanullah to Nizakat Khan, FOUR runs
3.4
1
Farmanullah to Anshuman Rath, 1 run
3.3
Farmanullah to Anshuman Rath, no run
3.2
1lb
Farmanullah to Nizakat Khan, 1 leg bye
3.1
6
Farmanullah to Nizakat Khan, SIX runs
end of over 314 runs • 1 wicket
HKG: 51/1CRR: 17.00 
Anshy Rath26 (9b 4x6)
Nizakat Khan1 (1b)
Gulbadin Naib 1-0-14-1
Karim Janat 1-0-13-0
2.6
6
Gulbadin to Anshuman Rath, SIX runs
2.5
1
Gulbadin to Nizakat Khan, 1 run
2.4
W
Gulbadin to Babar Hayat, OUT
Babar Hayat c Farmanullah b Gulbadin Naib 24 (8b 4x4 1x6) SR: 300
Read full commentary
Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
TossAfghanistan, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025/26
Players per sideAfghanistan 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding); Hong Kong 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding)
Player Of The Match
Hong Kong
Ehsan Khan
Match days9 November 2025 - day (1-day match)
Umpires
Hong Kong
Ramasamy Venkatesh
Hong Kong
Tabarak Dar
TV Umpire
Hong Kong
Renee Montgomery
Reserve Umpire
Hong Kong
Shelton J D'Cruz
Match Referee
Hong Kong
Gandhimathinathan Sankaranarayanan
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Hong Kong Innings
Player NameRB
Babar Hayat
caught248
Anshuman Rath
not out4517
Nizakat Khan
not out2410
Extras(lb 2, nb 1)
Total96(1 wkt; 5.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Hong Kong International Sixes

Pool A
TeamMWLDPTNRR
AFG220045.500
SA21102-0.305
NEP20200-5.457
Pool B
TeamMWLDPTNRR
AUS2100314.833
ENG200020.000
UAE20101-14.833
Pool C
TeamMWLDPTNRR
KUW211022.167
PAK21102-0.111
IND21102-2.778
Pool D
TeamMWLDPTNRR
HKG210038.652
BAN210032.333
SL20200-4.368
Full Table