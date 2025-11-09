Matches (32)
Hong Kong vs Afghanistan, Plate, 2nd Semi-Final at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 09 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
Plate, 2nd Semi-Final, Mong Kok, November 09, 2025, Hong Kong International Sixes
Scorecard summary
Afghanistan • 95/5(6 overs)1st INNINGS
34 (14)
3/27 (2)
24 (10)
1/12 (1)
Hong Kong • 96/1(5.4 overs)1st INNINGS
45* (17)
1/14 (1)
24 (8)
0/6 (0.4)
5.4
2
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai to Nizakat Khan, 2 runs
5.3
1
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai to Anshuman Rath, 1 run
5.2
1
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai to Nizakat Khan, 1 run
5.1
1lb
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai to Anshuman Rath, 1 leg bye
5.1
2nb
Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai to Nizakat Khan, (no ball) 1 run
end of over 522 runs
HKG: 89/1CRR: 17.80
Nizakat Khan20 (7b 3x4 1x6)
Anshy Rath44 (15b 1x4 6x6)
Karim Janat 2-0-35-0
Farmanullah 1-0-15-0
4.6
1
Karim Janat to Nizakat Khan, 1 run
4.5
4
Karim Janat to Nizakat Khan, FOUR runs
4.4
1
Karim Janat to Anshuman Rath, 1 run
4.3
6
Karim Janat to Anshuman Rath, SIX runs
4.2
4
Karim Janat to Anshuman Rath, FOUR runs
4.1
6
Karim Janat to Anshuman Rath, SIX runs
end of over 416 runs
HKG: 67/1CRR: 16.75
Nizakat Khan15 (5b 2x4 1x6)
Anshy Rath27 (11b 4x6)
Farmanullah 1-0-15-0
Gulbadin Naib 1-0-14-1
3.6
4
Farmanullah to Nizakat Khan, FOUR runs
3.5
4
Farmanullah to Nizakat Khan, FOUR runs
3.4
1
Farmanullah to Anshuman Rath, 1 run
3.3
•
Farmanullah to Anshuman Rath, no run
3.2
1lb
Farmanullah to Nizakat Khan, 1 leg bye
3.1
6
Farmanullah to Nizakat Khan, SIX runs
end of over 314 runs • 1 wicket
HKG: 51/1CRR: 17.00
Anshy Rath26 (9b 4x6)
Nizakat Khan1 (1b)
Gulbadin Naib 1-0-14-1
Karim Janat 1-0-13-0
2.6
6
Gulbadin to Anshuman Rath, SIX runs
2.5
1
Gulbadin to Nizakat Khan, 1 run
2.4
W
Gulbadin to Babar Hayat, OUT
Babar Hayat c Farmanullah b Gulbadin Naib 24 (8b 4x4 1x6) SR: 300
Match details
|Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
|Toss
|Afghanistan, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Players per side
|Afghanistan 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding); Hong Kong 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding)
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|9 November 2025 - day (1-day match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Hong Kong Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|24
|8
|not out
|45
|17
|not out
|24
|10
|Extras
|(lb 2, nb 1)
|Total
|96(1 wkt; 5.4 ovs)
