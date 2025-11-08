Matches (33)
Nepal vs India, Bowl, 3rd Match at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 08 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Bowl, 3rd Match, Mong Kok, November 08, 2025, Hong Kong International Sixes
Nepal FlagNepal
137/0
India FlagIndia
(T:138) 45

Nepal won by 92 runs

Player Of The Match
55* & 3/7
rashid-khan
Scorecard summary
Nepal 137/0(6 overs)
1st INNINGS
Rashid Khan
55* (17)
Stuart Binny
0/19 (1)
Sundeep Jora
47* (12)
Dinesh Karthik
0/20 (1)
India 45/6(3 overs)
1st INNINGS
Priyank Panchal
12 (3)
Rashid Khan
3/7 (1)
Bharat Chipli
12 (5)
Basir Ahamad
2/12 (1)
end of over 38 runs • 3 wickets
IND: 45/6CRR: 15.00 
Rashid Khan 1-0-7-3
Basir Ahamad 1-0-12-2
2.6
W
Rashid Khan to Nadeem, OUT
Shahbaz Nadeem c †Jora b Rashid Khan 7 (4b 0x4 1x6) SR: 175
2.5
6
Rashid Khan to Nadeem, SIX runs
2.4
1
Rashid Khan to Nadeem, 1 run
2.3
W
Rashid Khan to Chipli, OUT
Bharat Chipli c †Jora b Rashid Khan 12 (5b 1x4 1x6) SR: 240
2.2
1b
Rashid Khan to Nadeem, 1 bye
2.1
W
Rashid Khan to Karthik, OUT
Dinesh Karthik c Mohammad Aadil Alam b Rashid Khan 7 (3b 0x4 1x6) SR: 233.33
end of over 212 runs • 2 wickets
IND: 37/3CRR: 18.50 
Bharat Chipli12 (4b 1x4 1x6)
Dinesh Karthik7 (2b 1x6)
Basir Ahamad 1-0-12-2
Rupesh Singh 1-0-25-1
1.6
4
Basir Ahamad to Chipli, FOUR runs
1.5
1
Basir Ahamad to Karthik, 1 run
1.4
6
Basir Ahamad to Karthik, SIX runs
1.3
W
Basir Ahamad to Binny, OUT
Stuart Binny c Mohammad Aadil Alam b Basir Ahamad 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
1.2
W
Basir Ahamad to Panchal, OUT
Priyank Panchal c & b Basir Ahamad 12 (3b 0x4 2x6) SR: 400
1.1
1
Basir Ahamad to Chipli, 1 run
end of over 125 runs • 1 wicket
IND: 25/1CRR: 25.00 
Priyank Panchal12 (2b 2x6)
Bharat Chipli7 (2b 1x6)
Rupesh Singh 1-0-25-1
0.6
6
Rupesh Singh to Panchal, SIX runs
0.5
6
Rupesh Singh to Panchal, SIX runs
0.4
W
Rupesh Singh to Uthappa, OUT
Robin Uthappa c Mohammad Aadil Alam b Rupesh Singh 5 (3b 1x4 0x6) SR: 166.66
0.3
4
Rupesh Singh to Uthappa, FOUR runs
0.2
1
Rupesh Singh to Chipli, 1 run
0.2
7nb
Rupesh Singh to Chipli, (no ball) SIX runs
0.1
1
Rupesh Singh to Uthappa, 1 run
end of over 632 runs
NEP: 137/0CRR: 22.83 
Lokesh Bam31 (7b 1x4 4x6)
Sundeep Jora47 (12b 4x4 5x6)
Bharat Chipli 2-0-48-0
Shahbaz Nadeem 1-0-25-0
5.6
2
Chipli to Lokesh Bam, 2 runs
Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
TossNepal, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025/26
Players per sideNepal 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding); India 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding)
Player Of The Match
Nepal
Rashid Khan
Match days8 November 2025 - day (1-day match)
Umpires
Hong Kong
Hemant Tukrul
Hong Kong
John Prakash
TV Umpire
Hong Kong
Hemant Tukrul
Reserve Umpire
Hong Kong
Renee Montgomery
Match Referee
Hong Kong
Gandhimathinathan Sankaranarayanan
India Innings
Player NameRB
RV Uthappa
caught53
B Chipli
caught125
PK Panchal
caught123
STR Binny
caught01
KD Karthik
caught73
S Nadeem
caught74
Extras(b 1, nb 1)
Total45(6 wkts; 3 ovs)
Hong Kong International Sixes

Pool A
TeamMWLDPTNRR
AFG220045.500
SA21102-0.305
NEP20200-5.457
Pool B
TeamMWLDPTNRR
AUS2100314.833
ENG200020.000
UAE20101-14.833
Pool C
TeamMWLDPTNRR
KUW211022.167
PAK21102-0.111
IND21102-2.778
Pool D
TeamMWLDPTNRR
HKG210038.652
BAN210032.333
SL20200-4.368
