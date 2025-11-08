Matches (33)
WBBL (3)
NZ vs WI (1)
IND-A vs SA-A (1)
Hong Kong Sixes (9)
Ranji Trophy (19)
Nepal vs India, Bowl, 3rd Match at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 08 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
Bowl, 3rd Match, Mong Kok, November 08, 2025, Hong Kong International Sixes
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Nepal • 137/0(6 overs)1st INNINGS
55* (17)
0/19 (1)
47* (12)
0/20 (1)
India • 45/6(3 overs)1st INNINGS
12 (3)
3/7 (1)
12 (5)
2/12 (1)
end of over 38 runs • 3 wickets
IND: 45/6CRR: 15.00
Rashid Khan 1-0-7-3
Basir Ahamad 1-0-12-2
2.6
W
Rashid Khan to Nadeem, OUT
Shahbaz Nadeem c †Jora b Rashid Khan 7 (4b 0x4 1x6) SR: 175
2.5
6
Rashid Khan to Nadeem, SIX runs
2.4
1
Rashid Khan to Nadeem, 1 run
2.3
W
Rashid Khan to Chipli, OUT
Bharat Chipli c †Jora b Rashid Khan 12 (5b 1x4 1x6) SR: 240
2.2
1b
Rashid Khan to Nadeem, 1 bye
2.1
W
Rashid Khan to Karthik, OUT
Dinesh Karthik c Mohammad Aadil Alam b Rashid Khan 7 (3b 0x4 1x6) SR: 233.33
end of over 212 runs • 2 wickets
IND: 37/3CRR: 18.50
Bharat Chipli12 (4b 1x4 1x6)
Dinesh Karthik7 (2b 1x6)
Basir Ahamad 1-0-12-2
Rupesh Singh 1-0-25-1
1.6
4
Basir Ahamad to Chipli, FOUR runs
1.5
1
Basir Ahamad to Karthik, 1 run
1.4
6
Basir Ahamad to Karthik, SIX runs
1.3
W
Basir Ahamad to Binny, OUT
Stuart Binny c Mohammad Aadil Alam b Basir Ahamad 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
1.2
W
Basir Ahamad to Panchal, OUT
Priyank Panchal c & b Basir Ahamad 12 (3b 0x4 2x6) SR: 400
1.1
1
Basir Ahamad to Chipli, 1 run
end of over 125 runs • 1 wicket
IND: 25/1CRR: 25.00
Priyank Panchal12 (2b 2x6)
Bharat Chipli7 (2b 1x6)
Rupesh Singh 1-0-25-1
0.6
6
Rupesh Singh to Panchal, SIX runs
0.5
6
Rupesh Singh to Panchal, SIX runs
0.4
W
Rupesh Singh to Uthappa, OUT
Robin Uthappa c Mohammad Aadil Alam b Rupesh Singh 5 (3b 1x4 0x6) SR: 166.66
0.3
4
Rupesh Singh to Uthappa, FOUR runs
0.2
1
Rupesh Singh to Chipli, 1 run
0.2
7nb
Rupesh Singh to Chipli, (no ball) SIX runs
0.1
1
Rupesh Singh to Uthappa, 1 run
end of over 632 runs
NEP: 137/0CRR: 22.83
Lokesh Bam31 (7b 1x4 4x6)
Sundeep Jora47 (12b 4x4 5x6)
Bharat Chipli 2-0-48-0
Shahbaz Nadeem 1-0-25-0
5.6
2
Chipli to Lokesh Bam, 2 runs
Match details
|Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
|Toss
|Nepal, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Players per side
|Nepal 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding); India 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding)
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|8 November 2025 - day (1-day match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
India Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|5
|3
|caught
|12
|5
|caught
|12
|3
|caught
|0
|1
|caught
|7
|3
|caught
|7
|4
|Extras
|(b 1, nb 1)
|Total
|45(6 wkts; 3 ovs)
<1 / 3>