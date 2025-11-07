Matches (33)
AUS vs IND (1)
IND-A vs SA-A (1)
PAK vs SA (1)
QAT vs AFG (1)
Ranji Trophy (19)
Hong Kong Sixes (10)

India vs Pakistan, Pool C at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 07 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Pool C, Mong Kok, November 07, 2025, Hong Kong International Sixes
India FlagIndia
86/4
Pakistan FlagPakistan
(T:44) 41/1

India won by 2 runs (DLS method)

Player Of The Match
28
robin-uthappa
Scorecard summary
India 86/4(6 overs)
1st INNINGS
Robin Uthappa
28 (11)
Muhammad Shahzad
2/15 (1)
Bharat Chipli
24 (13)
Abdul Samad
1/16 (1)
Pakistan 41/1(3 overs)
1st INNINGS
Khawaja Nafay
18* (9)
Stuart Binny
1/7 (1)
Abdul Samad
16* (6)
Shahbaz Nadeem
0/16 (1)
View full scorecard
end of over 316 runs
PAK: 41/1CRR: 13.66 
Abdul Samad16 (6b 2x4 1x6)
Khawaja Nafay18 (9b 1x4 2x6)
Shahbaz Nadeem 1-0-16-0
Stuart Binny 1-0-7-1

Match State: Delay - rain

2.6
6
Nadeem to Abdul Samad, SIX runs
2.5
4
Nadeem to Abdul Samad, FOUR runs
2.4
1
Nadeem to Khawaja Nafay, 1 run
2.3
1
Nadeem to Abdul Samad, 1 run
2.2
4
Nadeem to Abdul Samad, FOUR runs
2.1
Nadeem to Abdul Samad, no run
end of over 27 runs • 1 wicket
PAK: 25/1CRR: 12.50 
Khawaja Nafay17 (8b 1x4 2x6)
Abdul Samad1 (1b)
Stuart Binny 1-0-7-1
Abhimanyu Mithun 1-0-18-0
1.6
Binny to Khawaja Nafay, no run
1.5
Binny to Khawaja Nafay, no run
1.4
Binny to Khawaja Nafay, no run
1.3
1
Binny to Abdul Samad, 1 run
1.2
W
Binny to Maaz Sadaqat, OUT
Maaz Sadaqat c Karthik b Binny 7 (3b 0x4 1x6) SR: 233.33
1.1
6
Binny to Maaz Sadaqat, SIX runs
end of over 118 runs
PAK: 18/0CRR: 18.00 
Khawaja Nafay17 (5b 1x4 2x6)
Maaz Sadaqat1 (1b)
Abhimanyu Mithun 1-0-18-0
0.6
6
Mithun to Khawaja Nafay, SIX runs
0.5
Mithun to Khawaja Nafay, no run
0.4
6
Mithun to Khawaja Nafay, SIX runs
0.3
4
Mithun to Khawaja Nafay, FOUR runs
0.2
1
Mithun to Maaz Sadaqat, 1 run
0.1
1
Mithun to Khawaja Nafay, 1 run
end of over 612 runs • 2 wickets
IND: 86/3CRR: 14.33 
Dinesh Karthik17 (6b 2x4 1x6)
Maaz Sadaqat 2-0-19-0
Abdul Samad 1-0-16-1
5.6
W
Maaz Sadaqat to Mithun, OUT
5.5
W
Maaz Sadaqat to Mithun, OUT
Read full commentary
Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
TossPakistan, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Players per sideIndia 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding); Pakistan 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding)
Player Of The Match
India
Robin Uthappa
Match days7 November 2025 - day (1-day match)
Umpires
Hong Kong
Ramasamy Venkatesh
Hong Kong
Tabarak Dar
TV Umpire
Hong Kong
Shelton J D'Cruz
Reserve Umpire
Hong Kong
Jayanth Babu
Match Referee
Hong Kong
Gandhimathinathan Sankaranarayanan
PointsIndia 2, Pakistan 0
Pakistan Innings
Player NameRB
Khawaja Nafay
not out189
Maaz Sadaqat
caught73
Abdul Samad
not out166
Total41(1 wkt; 3 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Hong Kong International Sixes

Pool A
TeamMWLDPTNRR
AFG220045.500
NEP10100-2.833
SA10100-8.167
Pool B
TeamMWLDPTNRR
AUS2100314.833
ENG200020.000
UAE20101-14.833
Pool C
TeamMWLDPTNRR
IND110020.667
PAK21102-0.111
KUW10100-0.167
Pool D
TeamMWLDPTNRR
HKG210038.652
BAN210032.333
SL20200-4.368
