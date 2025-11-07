Matches (33)
India vs Pakistan, Pool C at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 07 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
Pool C, Mong Kok, November 07, 2025, Hong Kong International Sixes
Scorecard summary
India • 86/4(6 overs)1st INNINGS
28 (11)
2/15 (1)
24 (13)
1/16 (1)
Pakistan • 41/1(3 overs)1st INNINGS
18* (9)
1/7 (1)
16* (6)
0/16 (1)
end of over 316 runs
PAK: 41/1CRR: 13.66
Abdul Samad16 (6b 2x4 1x6)
Khawaja Nafay18 (9b 1x4 2x6)
Shahbaz Nadeem 1-0-16-0
Stuart Binny 1-0-7-1
Match State: Delay - rain
2.6
6
Nadeem to Abdul Samad, SIX runs
2.5
4
Nadeem to Abdul Samad, FOUR runs
2.4
1
Nadeem to Khawaja Nafay, 1 run
2.3
1
Nadeem to Abdul Samad, 1 run
2.2
4
Nadeem to Abdul Samad, FOUR runs
2.1
•
Nadeem to Abdul Samad, no run
end of over 27 runs • 1 wicket
PAK: 25/1CRR: 12.50
Khawaja Nafay17 (8b 1x4 2x6)
Abdul Samad1 (1b)
Stuart Binny 1-0-7-1
Abhimanyu Mithun 1-0-18-0
1.6
•
Binny to Khawaja Nafay, no run
1.5
•
Binny to Khawaja Nafay, no run
1.4
•
Binny to Khawaja Nafay, no run
1.3
1
Binny to Abdul Samad, 1 run
1.2
W
Binny to Maaz Sadaqat, OUT
Maaz Sadaqat c Karthik b Binny 7 (3b 0x4 1x6) SR: 233.33
1.1
6
Binny to Maaz Sadaqat, SIX runs
end of over 118 runs
PAK: 18/0CRR: 18.00
Khawaja Nafay17 (5b 1x4 2x6)
Maaz Sadaqat1 (1b)
Abhimanyu Mithun 1-0-18-0
0.6
6
Mithun to Khawaja Nafay, SIX runs
0.5
•
Mithun to Khawaja Nafay, no run
0.4
6
Mithun to Khawaja Nafay, SIX runs
0.3
4
Mithun to Khawaja Nafay, FOUR runs
0.2
1
Mithun to Maaz Sadaqat, 1 run
0.1
1
Mithun to Khawaja Nafay, 1 run
end of over 612 runs • 2 wickets
IND: 86/3CRR: 14.33
Dinesh Karthik17 (6b 2x4 1x6)
Maaz Sadaqat 2-0-19-0
Abdul Samad 1-0-16-1
5.6
W
Maaz Sadaqat to Mithun, OUT
5.5
W
Maaz Sadaqat to Mithun, OUT
Match details
|Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
|Toss
|Pakistan, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Players per side
|India 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding); Pakistan 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding)
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|7 November 2025 - day (1-day match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|India 2, Pakistan 0
Pakistan Innings
