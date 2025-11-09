Matches (32)
Sri Lanka vs India, Bowl, 6th Match at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 09 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Bowl, 6th Match, Mong Kok, November 09, 2025, Hong Kong International Sixes
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
138/0
India FlagIndia
(T:139) 90/3

Sri Lanka won by 48 runs

Player Of The Match
52* & 2/20
lahiru-samarakoon
Scorecard summary
Sri Lanka 138/0(6 overs)
1st INNINGS
Lahiru Samarakoon
52* (14)
Stuart Binny
0/20 (1)
Lahiru Madushanka
52* (15)
Abhimanyu Mithun
0/20 (1)
India 90/3(6 overs)
1st INNINGS
Bharat Chipli
41 (13)
Lahiru Samarakoon
2/20 (2)
Stuart Binny
25* (9)
Lahiru Madushanka
1/19 (1)
end of over 616 runs
IND: 90/3CRR: 15.00 
Stuart Binny25 (9b 2x4 2x6)
Abhimanyu Mithun5 (5b)
Lahiru Samarakoon 2-0-20-2
Nimesh Vimukthi 1-0-12-0
5.6
6
Samarakoon to Binny, SIX runs
5.5
4
Samarakoon to Binny, FOUR runs
5.4
4
Samarakoon to Binny, FOUR runs
5.3
1
Samarakoon to Mithun, 1 run
5.2
Samarakoon to Mithun, no run
5.1
1
Samarakoon to Binny, 1 run
end of over 513 runs
IND: 74/3CRR: 14.80 
Stuart Binny10 (5b 1x6)
Abhimanyu Mithun4 (3b)
Nimesh Vimukthi 1-0-12-0
Lahiru Samarakoon 1-0-4-2
4.6
1
Vimukthi to Binny, 1 run
4.5
6
Vimukthi to Binny, SIX runs
4.4
2
Vimukthi to Binny, 2 runs
4.3
1
Vimukthi to Mithun, 1 run
4.2
2
Vimukthi to Mithun, 2 runs
4.1
1lb
Vimukthi to Binny, 1 leg bye
end of over 44 runs • 2 wickets
IND: 61/3CRR: 15.25 
Stuart Binny1 (1b)
Abhimanyu Mithun1 (1b)
Lahiru Samarakoon 1-0-4-2
Lahiru Madushanka 1-0-19-1
3.6
1
Samarakoon to Binny, 1 run
3.6
1w
Samarakoon to Binny, 1 wide
3.5
W
Samarakoon to Panchal, OUT
Priyank Panchal c Madushanka b Samarakoon 2 (4b 0x4 0x6) SR: 50
3.4
1
Samarakoon to Mithun, 1 run
3.3
W
Samarakoon to Chipli, OUT
Bharat Chipli c †Jayathilake b Samarakoon 41 (13b 4x4 4x6) SR: 315.38
3.2
1
Samarakoon to Panchal, 1 run
3.1
Samarakoon to Panchal, no run
end of over 343 runs • 1 wicket
IND: 57/1CRR: 19.00 
Bharat Chipli41 (12b 4x4 4x6)
Priyank Panchal1 (1b)
Lahiru Madushanka 1-0-19-1
Tharindu Ratnayake 1-0-24-0
2.6
4
Madushanka to Chipli, FOUR runs
Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
TossIndia, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Players per sideSri Lanka 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding); India 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding)
Match days9 November 2025 - day (1-day match)
Umpires
Hong Kong
Niaz Ali
Hong Kong
Shelton J D'Cruz
TV Umpire
Hong Kong
John Prakash
Reserve Umpire
Hong Kong
Hemant Tukrul
Match Referee
Hong Kong
Gandhimathinathan Sankaranarayanan
India Innings
Player NameRB
RV Uthappa
caught135
B Chipli
caught4113
PK Panchal
caught24
A Mithun
not out55
STR Binny
not out259
Extras(lb 1, w 3)
Total90(3 wkts; 6 ovs)
Hong Kong International Sixes

Pool A
TeamMWLDPTNRR
AFG220045.500
SA21102-0.305
NEP20200-5.457
Pool B
TeamMWLDPTNRR
AUS2100314.833
ENG200020.000
UAE20101-14.833
Pool C
TeamMWLDPTNRR
KUW211022.167
PAK21102-0.111
IND21102-2.778
Pool D
TeamMWLDPTNRR
HKG210038.652
BAN210032.333
SL20200-4.368
Full Table