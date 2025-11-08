Matches (33)
India vs U.A.E., Bowl, 2nd Match at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 08 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
Bowl, 2nd Match, Mong Kok, November 08, 2025, Hong Kong International Sixes
Scorecard summary
India • 107/3(6 overs)1st INNINGS
50* (16)
2/11 (2)
42* (14)
1/14 (1)
United Arab Emirates • 111/2(5.5 overs)1st INNINGS
50* (14)
1/29 (2)
31 (11)
1/17 (0.5)
5.5
6
Chipli to Muhammad Arfan, SIX runs
5.4
6
Chipli to Muhammad Arfan, SIX runs
5.3
1
Chipli to Nilansh Keswani, 1 run
5.2
4
Chipli to Nilansh Keswani, FOUR runs
5.1
W
Chipli to Ansh Tandon, OUT
Ansh Tandon b Chipli 2 (3b 0x4 0x6) SR: 66.66
end of over 511 runs • 1 wicket
UAE: 94/1CRR: 18.80
Muhammad Arfan8 (3b 2x4)
Ansh Tandon2 (2b)
Stuart Binny 2-0-29-1
Priyank Panchal 1-0-24-0
4.6
4
Binny to Muhammad Arfan, FOUR runs
4.5
4
Binny to Muhammad Arfan, FOUR runs
4.4
•
Binny to Muhammad Arfan, no run
4.3
W
Binny to Saghir Khan, OUT
Saghir Khan c Panchal b Binny 31 (11b 1x4 4x6) SR: 281.81
4.2
1
Binny to Ansh Tandon, 1 run
4.1
1
Binny to Saghir Khan, 1 run
4.1
1w
Binny to Saghir Khan, 1 wide
end of over 424 runs
UAE: 83/0CRR: 20.75
Saghir Khan30 (9b 1x4 4x6)
Ansh Tandon1 (1b)
Priyank Panchal 1-0-24-0
Shahbaz Nadeem 1-0-17-0
3.6
1
Panchal to Saghir Khan, 1 run
3.5
6
Panchal to Saghir Khan, SIX runs
3.4
6
Panchal to Saghir Khan, SIX runs
3.3
1
Panchal to Ansh Tandon, 1 run
Khalid Shah retired hurt 50 (14b 4x4 5x6)
3.2
6
Panchal to Khalid Shah, SIX runs
3.1
4
Panchal to Khalid Shah, FOUR runs
end of over 317 runs
UAE: 59/0CRR: 19.66
Saghir Khan17 (6b 1x4 2x6)
Khalid Shah40 (12b 3x4 4x6)
Shahbaz Nadeem 1-0-17-0
Abhimanyu Mithun 1-0-24-0
2.6
•
Nadeem to Saghir Khan, no run
2.5
1
Nadeem to Khalid Shah, 1 run
Match details
|Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
|Toss
|United Arab Emirates, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Players per side
|India 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding); United Arab Emirates 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding)
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|8 November 2025 - day (1-day match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
U.A.E. Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|retired hurt
|50
|14
|caught
|31
|11
|bowled
|2
|3
|not out
|20
|5
|not out
|5
|2
|Extras
|(w 3)
|Total
|111(2 wkts; 5.5 ovs)
