India vs U.A.E., Bowl, 2nd Match at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 08 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Bowl, 2nd Match, Mong Kok, November 08, 2025, Hong Kong International Sixes
India FlagIndia
107/3
United Arab Emirates FlagUnited Arab Emirates
(T:108) 111/2

U.A.E. won by 4 wickets

Player Of The Match
2/11
nilansh-keswani
Scorecard summary
India 107/3(6 overs)
1st INNINGS
Abhimanyu Mithun
50* (16)
Nilansh Keswani
2/11 (2)
Dinesh Karthik
42* (14)
Ansh Tandon
1/14 (1)
United Arab Emirates 111/2(5.5 overs)
1st INNINGS
Khalid Shah
50* (14)
Stuart Binny
1/29 (2)
Saghir Khan
31 (11)
Bharat Chipli
1/17 (0.5)
5.5
6
Chipli to Muhammad Arfan, SIX runs
5.4
6
Chipli to Muhammad Arfan, SIX runs
5.3
1
Chipli to Nilansh Keswani, 1 run
5.2
4
Chipli to Nilansh Keswani, FOUR runs
5.1
W
Chipli to Ansh Tandon, OUT
Ansh Tandon b Chipli 2 (3b 0x4 0x6) SR: 66.66
end of over 511 runs • 1 wicket
UAE: 94/1CRR: 18.80 
Muhammad Arfan8 (3b 2x4)
Ansh Tandon2 (2b)
Stuart Binny 2-0-29-1
Priyank Panchal 1-0-24-0
4.6
4
Binny to Muhammad Arfan, FOUR runs
4.5
4
Binny to Muhammad Arfan, FOUR runs
4.4
Binny to Muhammad Arfan, no run
4.3
W
Binny to Saghir Khan, OUT
Saghir Khan c Panchal b Binny 31 (11b 1x4 4x6) SR: 281.81
4.2
1
Binny to Ansh Tandon, 1 run
4.1
1
Binny to Saghir Khan, 1 run
4.1
1w
Binny to Saghir Khan, 1 wide
end of over 424 runs
UAE: 83/0CRR: 20.75 
Saghir Khan30 (9b 1x4 4x6)
Ansh Tandon1 (1b)
Priyank Panchal 1-0-24-0
Shahbaz Nadeem 1-0-17-0
3.6
1
Panchal to Saghir Khan, 1 run
3.5
6
Panchal to Saghir Khan, SIX runs
3.4
6
Panchal to Saghir Khan, SIX runs
3.3
1
Panchal to Ansh Tandon, 1 run

Khalid Shah retired hurt 50 (14b 4x4 5x6)

3.2
6
Panchal to Khalid Shah, SIX runs
3.1
4
Panchal to Khalid Shah, FOUR runs
end of over 317 runs
UAE: 59/0CRR: 19.66 
Saghir Khan17 (6b 1x4 2x6)
Khalid Shah40 (12b 3x4 4x6)
Shahbaz Nadeem 1-0-17-0
Abhimanyu Mithun 1-0-24-0
2.6
Nadeem to Saghir Khan, no run
2.5
1
Nadeem to Khalid Shah, 1 run
Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
TossUnited Arab Emirates, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Players per sideIndia 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding); United Arab Emirates 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding)
Player Of The Match
U.A.E.
Nilansh Keswani
Match days8 November 2025 - day (1-day match)
Umpires
Hong Kong
Hemant Tukrul
Hong Kong
John Prakash
TV Umpire
Hong Kong
Renee Montgomery
Reserve Umpire
Hong Kong
Jayanth Babu
Match Referee
Hong Kong
Gandhimathinathan Sankaranarayanan
U.A.E. Innings
Player NameRB
Khalid Shah
retired hurt5014
Saghir Khan
caught3111
Ansh Tandon
bowled23
Muhammad Arfan
not out205
Nilansh Keswani
not out52
Extras(w 3)
Total111(2 wkts; 5.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Hong Kong International Sixes

Pool A
TeamMWLDPTNRR
AFG220045.500
SA21102-0.305
NEP20200-5.457
Pool B
TeamMWLDPTNRR
AUS2100314.833
ENG200020.000
UAE20101-14.833
Pool C
TeamMWLDPTNRR
KUW211022.167
PAK21102-0.111
IND21102-2.778
Pool D
TeamMWLDPTNRR
HKG210038.652
BAN210032.333
SL20200-4.368
