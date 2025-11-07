Matches (33)
Kuwait vs Pakistan, Pool C at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 07 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Pool C, Mong Kok, November 07, 2025, Hong Kong International Sixes
Kuwait FlagKuwait
123/2
Pakistan FlagPakistan
(T:124) 124/1

Pakistan won by 4 wickets

Player Of The Match
1/33 & 55*
abbas-afridi
Scorecard summary
Kuwait 123/2(6 overs)
1st INNINGS
Meet Bhavsar
41* (14)
Maaz Sadaqat
1/13 (1)
Usman Patel
31* (9)
Abbas Afridi
1/33 (2)
Pakistan 124/1(6 overs)
1st INNINGS
Abbas Afridi
55* (12)
Mohamed Shafeeq
1/8 (1)
Khawaja Nafay
25* (11)
Meet Bhavsar
0/14 (1)
end of over 629 runs
PAK: 124/1CRR: 20.66 
Shahid Aziz23 (5b 1x4 3x6)
Khawaja Nafay25 (11b 2x4 2x6)
Adnan Idrees 1-0-29-0
Yasin Patel 2-0-55-0
5.6
1
Adnan Idrees to Shahid Aziz, 1 run
5.5
6
Adnan Idrees to Shahid Aziz, SIX runs
5.4
6
Adnan Idrees to Shahid Aziz, SIX runs
5.3
4
Adnan Idrees to Shahid Aziz, FOUR runs
5.2
6
Adnan Idrees to Shahid Aziz, SIX runs

Abbas Afridi retired hurt 55 (12b 1x4 8x6)

5.1
6
Adnan Idrees to Abbas Afridi, SIX runs
end of over 538 runs
PAK: 95/1CRR: 19.00 
Abbas Afridi49 (11b 1x4 7x6)
Khawaja Nafay25 (11b 2x4 2x6)
Yasin Patel 2-0-55-0
Bilal Tahir 1-0-14-0
4.6
1lb
Patel to Abbas Afridi, 1 leg bye
4.6
7nb
Patel to Abbas Afridi, (no ball) SIX runs
4.5
6
Patel to Abbas Afridi, SIX runs
4.4
6
Patel to Abbas Afridi, SIX runs
4.3
6
Patel to Abbas Afridi, SIX runs
4.2
6
Patel to Abbas Afridi, SIX runs
4.1
6
Patel to Abbas Afridi, SIX runs
end of over 414 runs
PAK: 57/1CRR: 14.25 
Khawaja Nafay25 (11b 2x4 2x6)
Abbas Afridi13 (4b 1x4 1x6)
Bilal Tahir 1-0-14-0
Mohamed Shafeeq 1-0-8-1
3.6
Bilal Tahir to Khawaja Nafay, no run
3.5
1
Bilal Tahir to Abbas Afridi, 1 run
3.4
6
Bilal Tahir to Abbas Afridi, SIX runs
3.3
2
Bilal Tahir to Abbas Afridi, 2 runs
3.2
1
Bilal Tahir to Khawaja Nafay, 1 run
3.1
4
Bilal Tahir to Khawaja Nafay, FOUR runs
end of over 39 runs • 1 wicket
PAK: 43/1CRR: 14.33 
Abbas Afridi4 (1b 1x4)
Khawaja Nafay20 (8b 1x4 2x6)
Mohamed Shafeeq 1-0-8-1
Yasin Patel 1-0-18-0
2.6
4
Mohamed Shafeeq to Abbas Afridi, FOUR runs
Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
TossPakistan, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Players per sideKuwait 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding); Pakistan 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding)
Player Of The Match
Pakistan
Abbas Afridi
Match days7 November 2025 - day (1-day match)
Umpires
Hong Kong
Ramasamy Venkatesh
Hong Kong
Shelton J D'Cruz
TV Umpire
Hong Kong
Tabarak Dar
Reserve Umpire
Hong Kong
Renee Montgomery
Match Referee
Hong Kong
Gandhimathinathan Sankaranarayanan
PointsPakistan 2, Kuwait 0
Pakistan Innings
Player NameRB
Khawaja Nafay
not out2511
Muhammad Shahzad
retired hurt148
Abdul Samad
caught01
Abbas Afridi
retired hurt5512
Shahid Aziz
not out235
Extras(lb 4, nb 1, w 2)
Total124(1 wkt; 6 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Hong Kong International Sixes

Pool A
TeamMWLDPTNRR
AFG220045.500
NEP10100-2.833
SA10100-8.167
Pool B
TeamMWLDPTNRR
AUS2100314.833
ENG200020.000
UAE20101-14.833
Pool C
TeamMWLDPTNRR
IND110020.667
PAK21102-0.111
KUW10100-0.167
Pool D
TeamMWLDPTNRR
HKG210038.652
BAN210032.333
SL20200-4.368
Full Table