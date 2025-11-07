Matches (33)
Kuwait vs Pakistan, Pool C at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 07 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
Pool C, Mong Kok, November 07, 2025, Hong Kong International Sixes
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Kuwait • 123/2(6 overs)1st INNINGS
41* (14)
1/13 (1)
31* (9)
1/33 (2)
Pakistan • 124/1(6 overs)1st INNINGS
55* (12)
1/8 (1)
25* (11)
0/14 (1)
end of over 629 runs
PAK: 124/1CRR: 20.66
Shahid Aziz23 (5b 1x4 3x6)
Khawaja Nafay25 (11b 2x4 2x6)
Adnan Idrees 1-0-29-0
Yasin Patel 2-0-55-0
5.6
1
Adnan Idrees to Shahid Aziz, 1 run
5.5
6
Adnan Idrees to Shahid Aziz, SIX runs
5.4
6
Adnan Idrees to Shahid Aziz, SIX runs
5.3
4
Adnan Idrees to Shahid Aziz, FOUR runs
5.2
6
Adnan Idrees to Shahid Aziz, SIX runs
Abbas Afridi retired hurt 55 (12b 1x4 8x6)
5.1
6
Adnan Idrees to Abbas Afridi, SIX runs
end of over 538 runs
PAK: 95/1CRR: 19.00
Abbas Afridi49 (11b 1x4 7x6)
Khawaja Nafay25 (11b 2x4 2x6)
Yasin Patel 2-0-55-0
Bilal Tahir 1-0-14-0
4.6
1lb
Patel to Abbas Afridi, 1 leg bye
4.6
7nb
Patel to Abbas Afridi, (no ball) SIX runs
4.5
6
Patel to Abbas Afridi, SIX runs
4.4
6
Patel to Abbas Afridi, SIX runs
4.3
6
Patel to Abbas Afridi, SIX runs
4.2
6
Patel to Abbas Afridi, SIX runs
4.1
6
Patel to Abbas Afridi, SIX runs
end of over 414 runs
PAK: 57/1CRR: 14.25
Khawaja Nafay25 (11b 2x4 2x6)
Abbas Afridi13 (4b 1x4 1x6)
Bilal Tahir 1-0-14-0
Mohamed Shafeeq 1-0-8-1
3.6
•
Bilal Tahir to Khawaja Nafay, no run
3.5
1
Bilal Tahir to Abbas Afridi, 1 run
3.4
6
Bilal Tahir to Abbas Afridi, SIX runs
3.3
2
Bilal Tahir to Abbas Afridi, 2 runs
3.2
1
Bilal Tahir to Khawaja Nafay, 1 run
3.1
4
Bilal Tahir to Khawaja Nafay, FOUR runs
end of over 39 runs • 1 wicket
PAK: 43/1CRR: 14.33
Abbas Afridi4 (1b 1x4)
Khawaja Nafay20 (8b 1x4 2x6)
Mohamed Shafeeq 1-0-8-1
Yasin Patel 1-0-18-0
2.6
4
Mohamed Shafeeq to Abbas Afridi, FOUR runs
Match details
|Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
|Toss
|Pakistan, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Players per side
|Kuwait 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding); Pakistan 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding)
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|7 November 2025 - day (1-day match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Pakistan 2, Kuwait 0
Pakistan Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|not out
|25
|11
|retired hurt
|14
|8
|caught
|0
|1
|retired hurt
|55
|12
|not out
|23
|5
|Extras
|(lb 4, nb 1, w 2)
|Total
|124(1 wkt; 6 ovs)
