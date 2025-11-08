Matches (32)
AUS vs IND (1)
IND-A vs SA-A (1)
PAK vs SA (1)
QAT vs AFG (1)
Ranji Trophy (19)
Hong Kong Sixes (9)
Nepal vs South Africa, Pool A at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Pool A, Mong Kok, November 08, 2025, Hong Kong International Sixes
Points Table
Pool A
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
|2
Nepal
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2.833
|3
South Africa
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-8.167
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Nepal
W
L
W
L
L
South Africa
W
L
W
D
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:17
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NEP5 M • 161 Runs • 80.5 Avg • 342.55 SR
NEP5 M • 99 Runs • 33 Avg • 300 SR
1 M • 37 Runs • 0 Avg • 411.11 SR
1 M • 22 Runs • 22 Avg • 200 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NEP5 M • 5 Wkts • 16.14 Econ • 8.4 SR
NEP5 M • 3 Wkts • 16.6 Econ • 10 SR
1 M • 2 Wkts • 17.5 Econ • 6 SR
1 M • 0 Wkt • 23 Econ • 0 SR
Playing XI
NEP
SA
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|-
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|-
Match details
|Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Players per side
|Nepal 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding); South Africa 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding)
|Match days
|8 November 2025 - day (1-day match)