Matches (32)
AUS vs IND (1)
IND-A vs SA-A (1)
PAK vs SA (1)
QAT vs AFG (1)
Ranji Trophy (19)
Hong Kong Sixes (9)

Nepal vs South Africa, Pool A at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Pool A, Mong Kok, November 08, 2025, Hong Kong International Sixes
PrevNext
Nepal FlagNepal
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
Tomorrow
12:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Scorecard
Playing XI
Bet
Stats
Table
Points Table
See full table
Pool A
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
2
NepalNepal
10100-2.833
3
South AfricaSouth Africa
10100-8.167
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:17
batters to watch(Recent stats)
S Jora
5 M • 161 Runs • 80.5 Avg • 342.55 SR
Rashid Khan
5 M • 99 Runs • 33 Avg • 300 SR
J van Schalkwyk
1 M • 37 Runs • 0 Avg • 411.11 SR
EJ Cunningham
1 M • 22 Runs • 22 Avg • 200 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Rashid Khan
5 M • 5 Wkts • 16.14 Econ • 8.4 SR
Lokesh Bam
5 M • 3 Wkts • 16.6 Econ • 10 SR
Abdullah Bayoumy
1 M • 2 Wkts • 17.5 Econ • 6 SR
JS Morris
1 M • 0 Wkt • 23 Econ • 0 SR
Playing XI
NEP
SA
Player
Role
Sharad Vesawkar 
Middle order Batter
Lokesh Bam 
Middle order Batter
Rashid Khan 
-
Sundeep Jora † (c)
Middle order Batter
Mohammad Aadil Alam 
Bowler
Basir Ahamad 
Middle order Batter
Rupesh Singh 
-
Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Tossno toss
Series
Season2025/26
Players per sideNepal 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding); South Africa 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding)
Match days8 November 2025 - day (1-day match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Hong Kong International Sixes

Pool A
TeamMWLDPTNRR
AFG220045.500
NEP10100-2.833
SA10100-8.167
Pool B
TeamMWLDPTNRR
AUS2100314.833
ENG200020.000
UAE20101-14.833
Pool C
TeamMWLDPTNRR
IND110020.667
PAK21102-0.111
KUW10100-0.167
Pool D
TeamMWLDPTNRR
HKG210038.652
BAN210032.333
SL20200-4.368
Full Table