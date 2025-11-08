Matches (33)
Nepal vs Sri Lanka, Bowl, 1st Match at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 08 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
Bowl, 1st Match, Mong Kok, November 08, 2025, Hong Kong International Sixes
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Nepal • 86/4(6 overs)1st INNINGS
39 (10)
2/17 (1)
31* (13)
1/3 (1)
Sri Lanka • 89/3(5.3 overs)1st INNINGS
36* (10)
2/17 (1.3)
33* (12)
1/17 (1)
5.3
6
Rupesh Singh to Lakshan, SIX runs
5.2
6
Rupesh Singh to Lakshan, SIX runs
5.1
2
Rupesh Singh to Lakshan, 2 runs
end of over 524 runs
SL: 75/3CRR: 15.00
Nimesh Vimukthi33 (12b 1x4 4x6)
Dhananjaya Lakshan22 (7b 3x6)
Mohammad Aadil Alam 1-0-24-0
Sharad Vesawkar 1-0-14-0
4.6
6
Mohammad Aadil Alam to Vimukthi, SIX runs
4.5
2
Mohammad Aadil Alam to Vimukthi, 2 runs
4.4
6
Mohammad Aadil Alam to Vimukthi, SIX runs
4.3
6
Mohammad Aadil Alam to Vimukthi, SIX runs
4.2
•
Mohammad Aadil Alam to Vimukthi, no run
4.1
4
Mohammad Aadil Alam to Vimukthi, FOUR runs
end of over 415 runs
SL: 51/3CRR: 12.75
Dhananjaya Lakshan22 (7b 3x6)
Nimesh Vimukthi9 (6b 1x6)
Sharad Vesawkar 1-0-14-0
Lokesh Bam 1-0-17-1
3.6
6
Vesawkar to Lakshan, SIX runs
3.5
6
Vesawkar to Lakshan, SIX runs
3.4
1lb
Vesawkar to Vimukthi, 1 leg bye
3.3
•
Vesawkar to Vimukthi, no run
3.2
1
Vesawkar to Lakshan, 1 run
3.1
1
Vesawkar to Vimukthi, 1 run
end of over 317 runs • 1 wicket
SL: 36/3CRR: 12.00
Nimesh Vimukthi8 (3b 1x6)
Dhananjaya Lakshan9 (4b 1x6)
Lokesh Bam 1-0-17-1
Rupesh Singh 1-0-3-2
2.6
1
Lokesh Bam to Vimukthi, 1 run
2.5
1
Lokesh Bam to Lakshan, 1 run
2.4
6
Lokesh Bam to Lakshan, SIX runs
2.3
1
Lokesh Bam to Vimukthi, 1 run
2.3
7nb
Lokesh Bam to Vimukthi, (no ball) SIX runs
Match details
|Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
|Toss
|Nepal, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Players per side
|Nepal 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding); Sri Lanka 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding)
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|8 November 2025 - day (1-day match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Sri Lanka Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|10
|6
|caught
|8
|5
|bowled
|0
|1
|not out
|36
|10
|not out
|33
|12
|Extras
|(lb 1, nb 1)
|Total
|89(3 wkts; 5.3 ovs)
