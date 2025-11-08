Matches (33)
Nepal vs Sri Lanka, Bowl, 1st Match at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 08 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Bowl, 1st Match, Mong Kok, November 08, 2025, Hong Kong International Sixes
Nepal FlagNepal
86/4
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
(T:87) 89/3

Sri Lanka won by 3 wickets

Player Of The Match
36*
dhananjaya-lakshan
Scorecard summary
Nepal 86/4(6 overs)
1st INNINGS
Sundeep Jora
39 (10)
Tharindu Ratnayake
2/17 (1)
Lokesh Bam
31* (13)
Lahiru Madushanka
1/3 (1)
Sri Lanka 89/3(5.3 overs)
1st INNINGS
Dhananjaya Lakshan
36* (10)
Rupesh Singh
2/17 (1.3)
Nimesh Vimukthi
33* (12)
Lokesh Bam
1/17 (1)
5.3
6
Rupesh Singh to Lakshan, SIX runs
5.2
6
Rupesh Singh to Lakshan, SIX runs
5.1
2
Rupesh Singh to Lakshan, 2 runs
end of over 524 runs
SL: 75/3CRR: 15.00 
Nimesh Vimukthi33 (12b 1x4 4x6)
Dhananjaya Lakshan22 (7b 3x6)
Mohammad Aadil Alam 1-0-24-0
Sharad Vesawkar 1-0-14-0
4.6
6
Mohammad Aadil Alam to Vimukthi, SIX runs
4.5
2
Mohammad Aadil Alam to Vimukthi, 2 runs
4.4
6
Mohammad Aadil Alam to Vimukthi, SIX runs
4.3
6
Mohammad Aadil Alam to Vimukthi, SIX runs
4.2
Mohammad Aadil Alam to Vimukthi, no run
4.1
4
Mohammad Aadil Alam to Vimukthi, FOUR runs
end of over 415 runs
SL: 51/3CRR: 12.75 
Dhananjaya Lakshan22 (7b 3x6)
Nimesh Vimukthi9 (6b 1x6)
Sharad Vesawkar 1-0-14-0
Lokesh Bam 1-0-17-1
3.6
6
Vesawkar to Lakshan, SIX runs
3.5
6
Vesawkar to Lakshan, SIX runs
3.4
1lb
Vesawkar to Vimukthi, 1 leg bye
3.3
Vesawkar to Vimukthi, no run
3.2
1
Vesawkar to Lakshan, 1 run
3.1
1
Vesawkar to Vimukthi, 1 run
end of over 317 runs • 1 wicket
SL: 36/3CRR: 12.00 
Nimesh Vimukthi8 (3b 1x6)
Dhananjaya Lakshan9 (4b 1x6)
Lokesh Bam 1-0-17-1
Rupesh Singh 1-0-3-2
2.6
1
Lokesh Bam to Vimukthi, 1 run
2.5
1
Lokesh Bam to Lakshan, 1 run
2.4
6
Lokesh Bam to Lakshan, SIX runs
2.3
1
Lokesh Bam to Vimukthi, 1 run
2.3
7nb
Lokesh Bam to Vimukthi, (no ball) SIX runs
Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
TossNepal, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025/26
Players per sideNepal 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding); Sri Lanka 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding)
Player Of The Match
Sri Lanka
Dhananjaya Lakshan
Match days8 November 2025 - day (1-day match)
Umpires
Hong Kong
Niaz Ali
Hong Kong
Ramasamy Venkatesh
TV Umpire
Hong Kong
Jayanth Babu
Reserve Umpire
Hong Kong
John Prakash
Match Referee
Hong Kong
Gandhimathinathan Sankaranarayanan
Sri Lanka Innings
Player NameRB
PTM Dabare
caught106
SMLD Samarakoon
caught85
LD Madushanka
bowled01
D Lakshan
not out3610
N Vimukthi
not out3312
Extras(lb 1, nb 1)
Total89(3 wkts; 5.3 ovs)
Hong Kong International Sixes

Pool A
TeamMWLDPTNRR
AFG220045.500
SA21102-0.305
NEP20200-5.457
Pool B
TeamMWLDPTNRR
AUS2100314.833
ENG200020.000
UAE20101-14.833
Pool C
TeamMWLDPTNRR
KUW211022.167
PAK21102-0.111
IND21102-2.778
Pool D
TeamMWLDPTNRR
HKG210038.652
BAN210032.333
SL20200-4.368
