Matches (32)
AUS vs IND (1)
IND-A vs SA-A (1)
PAK vs SA (1)
QAT vs AFG (1)
Ranji Trophy (19)
Hong Kong Sixes (9)

Sri Lanka vs TBA, Bowl, 1st Match at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Bowl, 1st Match, Mong Kok, November 08, 2025, Hong Kong International Sixes
PrevNext
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka

TBA

Tomorrow
2:05 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Bet
Stats
Squads
Table
Points Table
See full table
Pool D
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
3
Sri LankaSri Lanka
20200-4.368
Recent Performance
Last five matches
TBA
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:22
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DS Weerakkody
5 M • 180 Runs • 60 Avg • 321.42 SR
LD Madushanka
5 M • 116 Runs • 58 Avg • 282.92 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KTH Ratnayake
7 M • 9 Wkts • 15.9 Econ • 6.66 SR
D Lakshan
7 M • 8 Wkts • 15.25 Econ • 6 SR
Squad
SL
TBA
Player
Role
Lahiru Madushanka (c)
Allrounder
Thanuka Dabare 
Opening Batter
Dhananjaya Lakshan 
Batting Allrounder
Tharindu Ratnayake 
Bowling Allrounder
Lahiru Samarakoon 
Allrounder
Nimesh Vimukthi 
Allrounder
Sandun Weerakkody 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Series
Season2025/26
Match days8 November 2025 - day (1-day match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Hong Kong International Sixes

Pool A
TeamMWLDPTNRR
AFG220045.500
NEP10100-2.833
SA10100-8.167
Pool B
TeamMWLDPTNRR
AUS2100314.833
ENG200020.000
UAE20101-14.833
Pool C
TeamMWLDPTNRR
IND110020.667
PAK21102-0.111
KUW10100-0.167
Pool D
TeamMWLDPTNRR
HKG210038.652
BAN210032.333
SL20200-4.368
Full Table