Matches (32)
AUS vs IND (1)
IND-A vs SA-A (1)
PAK vs SA (1)
QAT vs AFG (1)
Ranji Trophy (19)
Hong Kong Sixes (9)
Sri Lanka vs TBA, Bowl, 1st Match at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Points Table
Pool D
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
|3
Sri Lanka
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4.368
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sri Lanka
W
W
W
L
L
TBA
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:22
batters to watch(Recent stats)
5 M • 180 Runs • 60 Avg • 321.42 SR
5 M • 116 Runs • 58 Avg • 282.92 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
7 M • 9 Wkts • 15.9 Econ • 6.66 SR
7 M • 8 Wkts • 15.25 Econ • 6 SR
Squad
SL
TBA
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|8 November 2025 - day (1-day match)