Sri Lanka vs U.A.E., Bowl, 4th Match at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Bowl, 4th Match, Mong Kok, November 08, 2025, Hong Kong International Sixes
Points Table
Pool B
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
|3
United Arab Emirates
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|-14.833
Pool D
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
|3
Sri Lanka
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4.368
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sri Lanka
W
W
W
L
L
U.A.E.
L
L
W
NR
L
Match centre Ground time: 02:23
batters to watch(Recent stats)
5 M • 116 Runs • 58 Avg • 282.92 SR
5 M • 106 Runs • 21.2 Avg • 258.53 SR
UAE6 M • 82 Runs • 20.5 Avg • 256.25 SR
UAE3 M • 29 Runs • 29 Avg • 193.33 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
7 M • 9 Wkts • 15.9 Econ • 6.66 SR
7 M • 8 Wkts • 15.25 Econ • 6 SR
UAE1 M • 0 Wkt • 19 Econ • 0 SR
UAE1 M • 0 Wkt • 27 Econ • 0 SR
Playing XI
SL
UAE
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
Match details
|Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Players per side
|Sri Lanka 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding); United Arab Emirates 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding)
|Match days
|8 November 2025 - day (1-day match)