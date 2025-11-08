Matches (32)
Sri Lanka vs U.A.E., Bowl, 4th Match at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Bowl, 4th Match, Mong Kok, November 08, 2025, Hong Kong International Sixes
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
United Arab Emirates FlagUnited Arab Emirates
Tomorrow
6:40 AM

Match yet to begin

Pool B
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
3
United Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
20111-14.833
Pool D
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
3
Sri LankaSri Lanka
20200-4.368
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LD Madushanka
5 M • 116 Runs • 58 Avg • 282.92 SR
PTM Dabare
5 M • 106 Runs • 21.2 Avg • 258.53 SR
Khalid Shah
6 M • 82 Runs • 20.5 Avg • 256.25 SR
Ansh Tandon
3 M • 29 Runs • 29 Avg • 193.33 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KTH Ratnayake
7 M • 9 Wkts • 15.9 Econ • 6.66 SR
D Lakshan
7 M • 8 Wkts • 15.25 Econ • 6 SR
Ansh Tandon
1 M • 0 Wkt • 19 Econ • 0 SR
Muhammad Arfan
1 M • 0 Wkt • 27 Econ • 0 SR
Playing XI
SL
UAE
Player
Role
Lahiru Madushanka (c)
Allrounder
Sachitha Jayatilake 
Allrounder
Dhananjaya Lakshan 
Batting Allrounder
Lahiru Samarakoon 
Allrounder
Thanuka Dabare 
Opening Batter
Tharindu Ratnayake 
Bowling Allrounder
Nimesh Vimukthi 
Allrounder
Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Tossno toss
Series
Season2025/26
Players per sideSri Lanka 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding); United Arab Emirates 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding)
Match days8 November 2025 - day (1-day match)
Hong Kong International Sixes

