Sri Lanka vs U.A.E., Bowl, Final at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 09 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Bowl, Final, Mong Kok, November 09, 2025, Hong Kong International Sixes
Sri Lanka won by 21 runs

Player Of The Match
52*
sachitha-jayatilake
Summary
Scorecard
Commentary
Stats
Table
Fan Ratings
Scorecard summary
Sri Lanka 106/2(6 overs)
1st INNINGS
Sachitha Jayatilake
52* (13)
Zahid Ali
1/35 (2)
Dhananjaya Lakshan
15* (9)
Saghir Khan
1/18 (1)
United Arab Emirates 85/2(6 overs)
1st INNINGS
Nilansh Keswani
44 (19)
Nimesh Vimukthi
1/6 (1)
Khalid Shah
23* (14)
Dhananjaya Lakshan
1/16 (1)
View full scorecard
end of over 66 runs • 1 wicket
UAE: 85/2CRR: 14.16 
Muhammad Arfan0 (1b)
Khalid Shah23 (14b 1x4 2x6)
Nimesh Vimukthi 1-0-6-1
Lahiru Samarakoon 1-0-16-0
5.6
Vimukthi to Muhammad Arfan, no run
5.5
W
Vimukthi to Nilansh Keswani, OUT
Nilansh Keswani c Lakshan b Vimukthi 44 (19b 3x4 4x6) SR: 231.57
5.4
1
Vimukthi to Khalid Shah, 1 run
5.3
1
Vimukthi to Nilansh Keswani, 1 run
5.2
1
Vimukthi to Khalid Shah, 1 run
5.2
2w
Vimukthi to Nilansh Keswani, 2 wide
5.1
1
Vimukthi to Khalid Shah, 1 run
end of over 516 runs
UAE: 79/1CRR: 15.80 
Nilansh Keswani43 (17b 3x4 4x6)
Khalid Shah20 (11b 1x4 2x6)
Lahiru Samarakoon 1-0-16-0
Tharindu Ratnayake 2-0-25-0
4.6
Samarakoon to Nilansh Keswani, no run
4.5
4
Samarakoon to Nilansh Keswani, FOUR runs
4.4
1
Samarakoon to Khalid Shah, 1 run
4.3
1
Samarakoon to Nilansh Keswani, 1 run
4.2
6
Samarakoon to Nilansh Keswani, SIX runs
4.1
4
Samarakoon to Nilansh Keswani, FOUR runs
end of over 421 runs
UAE: 63/1CRR: 15.75 
Khalid Shah19 (10b 1x4 2x6)
Nilansh Keswani28 (12b 1x4 3x6)
Tharindu Ratnayake 2-0-25-0
Lahiru Madushanka 1-0-13-0
3.6
6
Tharindu Ratnayake to Khalid Shah, SIX runs
3.5
1
Tharindu Ratnayake to Nilansh Keswani, 1 run
3.4
6
Tharindu Ratnayake to Nilansh Keswani, SIX runs
3.3
1
Tharindu Ratnayake to Khalid Shah, 1 run
3.2
6
Tharindu Ratnayake to Khalid Shah, SIX runs
3.1
1
Tharindu Ratnayake to Nilansh Keswani, 1 run
end of over 317 runs
UAE: 42/1CRR: 14.00 
Khalid Shah6 (7b 1x4)
Nilansh Keswani20 (9b 1x4 2x6)
Lahiru Madushanka 1-0-13-0
Tharindu Ratnayake 1-0-4-0
2.6
Madushanka to Khalid Shah, no run
Read full commentary
Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
TossUnited Arab Emirates, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Players per sideSri Lanka 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding); United Arab Emirates 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding)
Player Of The Match
Sri Lanka
Sachitha Jayatilake
Match days9 November 2025 - day (1-day match)
Umpires
Hong Kong
Hemant Tukrul
Hong Kong
Tabarak Dar
TV Umpire
Hong Kong
Jayanth Babu
Reserve Umpire
Hong Kong
Niaz Ali
Match Referee
Hong Kong
Gandhimathinathan Sankaranarayanan
U.A.E. Innings
Player NameRB
Saghir Khan
bowled62
Khalid Shah
not out2314
Nilansh Keswani
caught4419
Muhammad Arfan
not out01
Extras(b 8, lb 1, w 3)
Total85(2 wkts; 6 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Hong Kong International Sixes

Pool A
TeamMWLDPTNRR
AFG220045.500
SA21102-0.305
NEP20200-5.457
Pool B
TeamMWLDPTNRR
AUS2100314.833
ENG200020.000
UAE20101-14.833
Pool C
TeamMWLDPTNRR
KUW211022.167
PAK21102-0.111
IND21102-2.778
Pool D
TeamMWLDPTNRR
HKG210038.652
BAN210032.333
SL20200-4.368
Full Table