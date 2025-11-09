Matches (32)
Sri Lanka vs U.A.E., Bowl, Final at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 09 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
Bowl, Final, Mong Kok, November 09, 2025, Hong Kong International Sixes
Scorecard summary
Sri Lanka • 106/2(6 overs)1st INNINGS
52* (13)
1/35 (2)
15* (9)
1/18 (1)
United Arab Emirates • 85/2(6 overs)1st INNINGS
44 (19)
1/6 (1)
23* (14)
1/16 (1)
end of over 66 runs • 1 wicket
UAE: 85/2CRR: 14.16
Muhammad Arfan0 (1b)
Khalid Shah23 (14b 1x4 2x6)
Nimesh Vimukthi 1-0-6-1
Lahiru Samarakoon 1-0-16-0
5.6
•
Vimukthi to Muhammad Arfan, no run
5.5
W
Vimukthi to Nilansh Keswani, OUT
Nilansh Keswani c Lakshan b Vimukthi 44 (19b 3x4 4x6) SR: 231.57
5.4
1
Vimukthi to Khalid Shah, 1 run
5.3
1
Vimukthi to Nilansh Keswani, 1 run
5.2
1
Vimukthi to Khalid Shah, 1 run
5.2
2w
Vimukthi to Nilansh Keswani, 2 wide
5.1
1
Vimukthi to Khalid Shah, 1 run
end of over 516 runs
UAE: 79/1CRR: 15.80
Nilansh Keswani43 (17b 3x4 4x6)
Khalid Shah20 (11b 1x4 2x6)
Lahiru Samarakoon 1-0-16-0
Tharindu Ratnayake 2-0-25-0
4.6
•
Samarakoon to Nilansh Keswani, no run
4.5
4
Samarakoon to Nilansh Keswani, FOUR runs
4.4
1
Samarakoon to Khalid Shah, 1 run
4.3
1
Samarakoon to Nilansh Keswani, 1 run
4.2
6
Samarakoon to Nilansh Keswani, SIX runs
4.1
4
Samarakoon to Nilansh Keswani, FOUR runs
end of over 421 runs
UAE: 63/1CRR: 15.75
Khalid Shah19 (10b 1x4 2x6)
Nilansh Keswani28 (12b 1x4 3x6)
Tharindu Ratnayake 2-0-25-0
Lahiru Madushanka 1-0-13-0
3.6
6
Tharindu Ratnayake to Khalid Shah, SIX runs
3.5
1
Tharindu Ratnayake to Nilansh Keswani, 1 run
3.4
6
Tharindu Ratnayake to Nilansh Keswani, SIX runs
3.3
1
Tharindu Ratnayake to Khalid Shah, 1 run
3.2
6
Tharindu Ratnayake to Khalid Shah, SIX runs
3.1
1
Tharindu Ratnayake to Nilansh Keswani, 1 run
end of over 317 runs
UAE: 42/1CRR: 14.00
Khalid Shah6 (7b 1x4)
Nilansh Keswani20 (9b 1x4 2x6)
Lahiru Madushanka 1-0-13-0
Tharindu Ratnayake 1-0-4-0
2.6
•
Madushanka to Khalid Shah, no run
Match details
|Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
|Toss
|United Arab Emirates, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Players per side
|Sri Lanka 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding); United Arab Emirates 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding)
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|9 November 2025 - day (1-day match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
U.A.E. Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|6
|2
|not out
|23
|14
|caught
|44
|19
|not out
|0
|1
|Extras
|(b 8, lb 1, w 3)
|Total
|85(2 wkts; 6 ovs)
