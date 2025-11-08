Matches (32)
TBA vs U.A.E., Bowl, 2nd Match at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Bowl, 2nd Match, Mong Kok, November 08, 2025, Hong Kong International Sixes
TBA

United Arab Emirates FlagUnited Arab Emirates
Tomorrow
3:00 AM

Match yet to begin

TBA
Match centre Ground time: 02:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Khalid Shah
6 M • 82 Runs • 20.5 Avg • 256.25 SR
Asif Khan
4 M • 81 Runs • 27 Avg • 300 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Akif Raja
4 M • 4 Wkts • 14.83 Econ • 9 SR
SM Sharma
4 M • 2 Wkts • 15.5 Econ • 12 SR
UAE
TBA
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Series
Season2025/26
Match days8 November 2025 - day (1-day match)
Hong Kong International Sixes

Pool A
TeamMWLDPTNRR
AFG220045.500
NEP10100-2.833
SA10100-8.167
Pool B
TeamMWLDPTNRR
AUS2100314.833
ENG200020.000
UAE20101-14.833
Pool C
TeamMWLDPTNRR
IND110020.667
PAK21102-0.111
KUW10100-0.167
Pool D
TeamMWLDPTNRR
HKG210038.652
BAN210032.333
SL20200-4.368
