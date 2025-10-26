Matches (23)
U.S.A. vs Nepal, 85th Match at Dubai, WCL 2, Oct 26 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
85th Match, Dubai (DICS), October 26, 2025, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
United States of America FlagUnited States of America
262/6
Nepal FlagNepal
(39.1/50 ov, T:263) 156

U.S.A. won by 106 runs

Player Of The Match
16* (6) & 6/27
harmeet-singh
Scorecard summary
United States of America 262/6(50 overs)
Smit Patel
75 (100)
Sandeep Lamichhane
2/56 (10)
Milind Kumar
70* (50)
Dipendra Singh Airee
1/7 (2)
Nepal 156/10(39.1 overs)
Dipendra Singh Airee
40 (60)
Harmeet Singh
6/27 (8.1)
Aasif Sheikh
37 (39)
Shubham Ranjane
2/32 (9)
39.2
1W
Harmeet Singh to Airee, 1 wide, OUT
Dipendra Singh Airee st †SK Patel b Harmeet Singh 40 (60b 3x4 0x6) SR: 66.66
39.1
Harmeet Singh to Airee, no run
end of over 399 runs
NEP: 155/9CRR: 3.97 RRR: 9.81 • Need 108 from 66b
Dipendra Singh Airee40 (59b 3x4)
Lalit Rajbanshi0 (3b)
Rushil Ugarkar 6-0-38-1
Harmeet Singh 8-1-26-5
38.6
1
Ugarkar to Airee, 1 run
38.5
2
Ugarkar to Airee, 2 runs
38.4
Ugarkar to Airee, no run
38.3
Ugarkar to Airee, no run
38.2
4
Ugarkar to Airee, FOUR runs
38.1
2
Ugarkar to Airee, 2 runs
end of over 38Wicket maiden
NEP: 146/9CRR: 3.84 RRR: 9.75 • Need 117 from 72b
Lalit Rajbanshi0 (3b)
Dipendra Singh Airee31 (53b 2x4)
Harmeet Singh 8-1-26-5
Shubham Ranjane 9-1-32-2
37.6
Harmeet Singh to Rajbanshi, no run
37.5
Harmeet Singh to Rajbanshi, no run
37.4
Harmeet Singh to Rajbanshi, no run
37.3
W
Harmeet Singh to Lamichhane, OUT
Sandeep Lamichhane c Jasdeep Singh b Harmeet Singh 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
37.2
W
Harmeet Singh to Karan KC, OUT
Karan KC lbw b Harmeet Singh 2 (8b 0x4 0x6) SR: 25
37.1
Harmeet Singh to Karan KC, no run
end of over 378 runs
NEP: 146/7CRR: 3.94 RRR: 9.00 • Need 117 from 78b
Karan KC2 (6b)
Dipendra Singh Airee31 (53b 2x4)
Shubham Ranjane 9-1-32-2
Harmeet Singh 7-0-26-3
36.6
1
Ranjane to Karan KC, 1 run
36.5
Ranjane to Karan KC, no run
36.4
1
Ranjane to Airee, 1 run
36.3
4
Ranjane to Airee, FOUR runs
36.2
1
Ranjane to Karan KC, 1 run
36.1
1
Ranjane to Airee, 1 run
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
SK Patel
75 runs (100)
9 fours0 six
Productive shot
flick
18 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
86%
Milind Kumar
70 runs (50)
6 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
pull
21 runs
1 four2 sixes
Control
84%
Best performances - bowlers
Harmeet Singh
O
8.1
M
1
R
27
W
6
ECO
3.3
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
3W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
SS Ranjane
O
9
M
1
R
32
W
2
ECO
3.55
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
TossNepal, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
U.S.A.
Harmeet Singh
Match numberODI no. 4917
Match days26 October 2025 - day (50-over match)
ODI debut
Rushil Ugarkar
Rushil Ugarkar
Shubham Ranjane
Shubham Ranjane
List A debut
Rushil Ugarkar
Rushil Ugarkar
Umpires
U.A.E.
Akbar Ali
U.A.E.
Shiju Sam
Reserve Umpire
India
Rohan Pandit
Match Referee
Afghanistan
Hamimullah Hamid
PointsUnited States of America 2, Nepal 0
Nepal Innings
Player NameRB
K Bhurtel
caught02
Aasif Sheikh
caught3739
B Sharki
bowled2950
RK Paudel
caught219
Aarif Sheikh
run out2027
DS Airee
stumped4060
Gulsan Jha
caught314
Sompal Kami
caught1112
Karan KC
lbw28
S Lamichhane
caught01
LN Rajbanshi
not out03
Extras(lb 5, w 7)
Total156(10 wkts; 39.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

TeamMWLPTNRR
USA21156300.825
SCOT24137300.925
NED24139280.165
OMA20117240.057
CAN2491221-0.209
NAM2491419-0.502
NEP1751012-0.280
UAE163136-1.294
Full Table