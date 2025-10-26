Matches (23)
U.S.A. vs Nepal, 85th Match at Dubai, WCL 2, Oct 26 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
85th Match, Dubai (DICS), October 26, 2025, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Scorecard summary
United States of America • 262/6(50 overs)
75 (100)
2/56 (10)
70* (50)
1/7 (2)
Nepal • 156/10(39.1 overs)
40 (60)
6/27 (8.1)
37 (39)
2/32 (9)
39.2
1W
Harmeet Singh to Airee, 1 wide, OUT
Dipendra Singh Airee st †SK Patel b Harmeet Singh 40 (60b 3x4 0x6) SR: 66.66
39.1
•
Harmeet Singh to Airee, no run
end of over 399 runs
NEP: 155/9CRR: 3.97 • RRR: 9.81 • Need 108 from 66b
Dipendra Singh Airee40 (59b 3x4)
Lalit Rajbanshi0 (3b)
Rushil Ugarkar 6-0-38-1
Harmeet Singh 8-1-26-5
38.6
1
Ugarkar to Airee, 1 run
38.5
2
Ugarkar to Airee, 2 runs
38.4
•
Ugarkar to Airee, no run
38.3
•
Ugarkar to Airee, no run
38.2
4
Ugarkar to Airee, FOUR runs
38.1
2
Ugarkar to Airee, 2 runs
end of over 38Wicket maiden
NEP: 146/9CRR: 3.84 • RRR: 9.75 • Need 117 from 72b
Lalit Rajbanshi0 (3b)
Dipendra Singh Airee31 (53b 2x4)
Harmeet Singh 8-1-26-5
Shubham Ranjane 9-1-32-2
37.6
•
Harmeet Singh to Rajbanshi, no run
37.5
•
Harmeet Singh to Rajbanshi, no run
37.4
•
Harmeet Singh to Rajbanshi, no run
37.3
W
Harmeet Singh to Lamichhane, OUT
Sandeep Lamichhane c Jasdeep Singh b Harmeet Singh 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
37.2
W
Harmeet Singh to Karan KC, OUT
Karan KC lbw b Harmeet Singh 2 (8b 0x4 0x6) SR: 25
37.1
•
Harmeet Singh to Karan KC, no run
end of over 378 runs
NEP: 146/7CRR: 3.94 • RRR: 9.00 • Need 117 from 78b
Karan KC2 (6b)
Dipendra Singh Airee31 (53b 2x4)
Shubham Ranjane 9-1-32-2
Harmeet Singh 7-0-26-3
36.6
1
Ranjane to Karan KC, 1 run
36.5
•
Ranjane to Karan KC, no run
36.4
1
Ranjane to Airee, 1 run
36.3
4
Ranjane to Airee, FOUR runs
36.2
1
Ranjane to Karan KC, 1 run
36.1
1
Ranjane to Airee, 1 run
Match details
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Toss
|Nepal, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Match number
|ODI no. 4917
|Match days
|26 October 2025 - day (50-over match)
|ODI debut
|List A debut
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|United States of America 2, Nepal 0
Nepal Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|0
|2
|caught
|37
|39
|bowled
|29
|50
|caught
|2
|19
|run out
|20
|27
|stumped
|40
|60
|caught
|3
|14
|caught
|11
|12
|lbw
|2
|8
|caught
|0
|1
|not out
|0
|3
|Extras
|(lb 5, w 7)
|Total
|156(10 wkts; 39.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>