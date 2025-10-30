Matches (9)
U.A.E. vs Nepal, 87th Match at Dubai, WCL 2, Oct 30 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
87th Match, ICCA Dubai, October 30, 2025, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
233
(43.3/50 ov, T:234) 237/5
U.A.E. won by 5 wickets (with 39 balls remaining)
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Nepal • 233/10(50 overs)
109 (130)
4/41 (6)
35 (48)
3/54 (10)
United Arab Emirates • 237/5(43.3 overs)
98 (98)
2/34 (10)
45 (26)
1/25 (7)
43.3
5
Rajbanshi to Zahid Ali, 5 runs
43.2
2
Rajbanshi to Zahid Ali, 2 runs
43.1
•
Rajbanshi to Zahid Ali, no run
end of over 433 runs
UAE: 230/5CRR: 5.34 • RRR: 0.57 • Need 4 from 42b
Dhruv Parashar16 (19b 1x4)
Zahid Ali4 (16b)
Kushal Bhurtel 6-0-30-0
Lalit Rajbanshi 8-0-48-0
42.6
•
Bhurtel to Parashar, no run
42.5
•
Bhurtel to Parashar, no run
42.4
1
Bhurtel to Zahid Ali, 1 run
42.3
2
Bhurtel to Zahid Ali, 2 runs
42.2
•
Bhurtel to Zahid Ali, no run
42.1
•
Bhurtel to Zahid Ali, no run
end of over 428 runs
UAE: 227/5CRR: 5.40 • RRR: 0.87 • Need 7 from 48b
Dhruv Parashar16 (17b 1x4)
Zahid Ali1 (12b)
Lalit Rajbanshi 8-0-48-0
Kushal Bhurtel 5-0-27-0
41.6
4
Rajbanshi to Parashar, FOUR runs
41.5
1
Rajbanshi to Zahid Ali, 1 run
41.4
•
Rajbanshi to Zahid Ali, no run
41.3
•
Rajbanshi to Zahid Ali, no run
41.2
1
Rajbanshi to Parashar, 1 run
41.1
2
Rajbanshi to Parashar, 2 runs
end of over 411 run
UAE: 219/5CRR: 5.34 • RRR: 1.66 • Need 15 from 54b
Zahid Ali0 (9b)
Dhruv Parashar9 (14b)
Kushal Bhurtel 5-0-27-0
Dipendra Singh Airee 7-1-25-1
40.6
•
Bhurtel to Zahid Ali, no run
40.5
•
Bhurtel to Zahid Ali, no run
40.4
•
Bhurtel to Zahid Ali, no run
40.3
•
Bhurtel to Zahid Ali, no run
40.2
•
Bhurtel to Zahid Ali, no run
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
NEP
109 runs (130)
5 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
pull
18 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
90%
UAE
98 runs (98)
10 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
pull
26 runs
3 fours2 sixes
Control
90%
Best performances - bowlers
UAE
O
6
M
0
R
41
W
4
ECO
6.83
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
1W
1W
O
10
M
0
R
54
W
3
ECO
5.4
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Match details
|ICC Academy, Dubai
|Toss
|Nepal, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Match number
|ODI no. 4920
|Match days
|30 October 2025 - day (50-over match)
|ODI debut
|List A debut
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|United Arab Emirates 2, Nepal 0
U.A.E. Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|45
|26
|caught
|98
|98
|caught
|0
|11
|retired hurt
|15
|24
|run out
|26
|46
|caught
|13
|18
|not out
|16
|19
|not out
|11
|19
|Extras
|(b 1, lb 10, w 2)
|Total
|237(5 wkts; 43.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>