Matches (9)
Women's World Cup (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
BAN vs WI (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
PAK vs SA (1)
AFG-U19 in BDESH (1)

U.A.E. vs Nepal, 87th Match at Dubai, WCL 2, Oct 30 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
87th Match, ICCA Dubai, October 30, 2025, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
PrevNext
Nepal FlagNepal
233
United Arab Emirates FlagUnited Arab Emirates
(43.3/50 ov, T:234) 237/5

U.A.E. won by 5 wickets (with 39 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
98 (98) & 2 catches
aryansh-sharma
Summary
Scorecard
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Fan Ratings
What will be the toss result?
UAE Win & Bat
17%
NEP Win & Bat
49%
UAE Win & Bowl
9%
NEP Win & Bowl
25%
1.6K votes
Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Nepal 233/10(50 overs)
Rohit Paudel
109 (130)
Zahid Ali
4/41 (6)
Aasif Sheikh
35 (48)
Junaid Siddique
3/54 (10)
United Arab Emirates 237/5(43.3 overs)
Aryansh Sharma
98 (98)
Sandeep Lamichhane
2/34 (10)
Alishan Sharafu
45 (26)
Dipendra Singh Airee
1/25 (7)
View full scorecard
43.3
5
Rajbanshi to Zahid Ali, 5 runs
43.2
2
Rajbanshi to Zahid Ali, 2 runs
43.1
Rajbanshi to Zahid Ali, no run
end of over 433 runs
UAE: 230/5CRR: 5.34 RRR: 0.57 • Need 4 from 42b
Dhruv Parashar16 (19b 1x4)
Zahid Ali4 (16b)
Kushal Bhurtel 6-0-30-0
Lalit Rajbanshi 8-0-48-0
42.6
Bhurtel to Parashar, no run
42.5
Bhurtel to Parashar, no run
42.4
1
Bhurtel to Zahid Ali, 1 run
42.3
2
Bhurtel to Zahid Ali, 2 runs
42.2
Bhurtel to Zahid Ali, no run
42.1
Bhurtel to Zahid Ali, no run
end of over 428 runs
UAE: 227/5CRR: 5.40 RRR: 0.87 • Need 7 from 48b
Dhruv Parashar16 (17b 1x4)
Zahid Ali1 (12b)
Lalit Rajbanshi 8-0-48-0
Kushal Bhurtel 5-0-27-0
41.6
4
Rajbanshi to Parashar, FOUR runs
41.5
1
Rajbanshi to Zahid Ali, 1 run
41.4
Rajbanshi to Zahid Ali, no run
41.3
Rajbanshi to Zahid Ali, no run
41.2
1
Rajbanshi to Parashar, 1 run
41.1
2
Rajbanshi to Parashar, 2 runs
end of over 411 run
UAE: 219/5CRR: 5.34 RRR: 1.66 • Need 15 from 54b
Zahid Ali0 (9b)
Dhruv Parashar9 (14b)
Kushal Bhurtel 5-0-27-0
Dipendra Singh Airee 7-1-25-1
40.6
Bhurtel to Zahid Ali, no run
40.5
Bhurtel to Zahid Ali, no run
40.4
Bhurtel to Zahid Ali, no run
40.3
Bhurtel to Zahid Ali, no run
40.2
Bhurtel to Zahid Ali, no run
Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
RK Paudel
109 runs (130)
5 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
pull
18 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
90%
A Sharma
98 runs (98)
10 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
pull
26 runs
3 fours2 sixes
Control
90%
Best performances - bowlers
Zahid Ali
O
6
M
0
R
41
W
4
ECO
6.83
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
1W
1W
Junaid Siddique
O
10
M
0
R
54
W
3
ECO
5.4
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
View more stats
Match details
ICC Academy, Dubai
TossNepal, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
U.A.E.
Aryansh Sharma
Match numberODI no. 4920
Match days30 October 2025 - day (50-over match)
ODI debut
Zahid Ali
Zahid Ali
List A debut
Zahid Ali
Zahid Ali
Umpires
U.A.E.
Akbar Ali
India
Rohan Pandit
Reserve Umpire
U.A.E.
Aasif Iqbal
Match Referee
Afghanistan
Hamimullah Hamid
PointsUnited Arab Emirates 2, Nepal 0
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 News

Netherlands fast bowler Vivian Kingma banned for recreational drug use

The three-month ban can be reduced to one month if he completed ICC approved treatment programmes

Netherlands fast bowler Vivian Kingma banned for recreational drug use

Former New Zealand international Tom Bruce switches to Scotland

Bruce could be seen in his new team colours at the Cricket World Cup League 2 matches in the Canada leg starting August 27

Former New Zealand international Tom Bruce switches to Scotland

GIll, Rahul keep India alive and kicking through wicketless session

Gill went past 50 for the fourth time in the series as he and Rahul helped India recover from two early wickets

GIll, Rahul keep India alive and kicking through wicketless session

O'Dowd 158* trumps Munsey 191 as Netherlands chase down 370 against Scotland

It was the third-highest successful chase in ODIs

O'Dowd 158* trumps Munsey 191 as Netherlands chase down 370 against Scotland

Karan the hero as Nepal beat Scotland in dramatic finish

Everyone - the bowler, the batter, the wicketkeeper, the non-striker and the umpire - played a role in the frenetic finish to the Scotland vs Nepal game

Karan the hero as Nepal beat Scotland in dramatic finish
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
U.A.E. Innings
Player NameRB
A Sharafu
caught4526
A Sharma
caught9898
Shoaib Khan
caught011
R Chopra
retired hurt1524
Muhammad Waseem
run out2646
H Kaushik
caught1318
D Parashar
not out1619
Zahid Ali
not out1119
Extras(b 1, lb 10, w 2)
Total237(5 wkts; 43.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

TeamMWLPTNRR
USA22166320.791
SCOT24137300.925
NED24139280.165
OMA20117240.057
CAN2491221-0.209
NAM2491419-0.502
NEP1851112-0.308
UAE184148-1.109
Full Table