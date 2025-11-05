Matches (4)
U.A.E. vs Nepal, 90th Match at Dubai, WCL 2, Nov 05 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
90th Match, ICCA Dubai, November 05, 2025, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
239/9
(49.1/50 ov, T:240) 243/6
U.A.E. won by 4 wickets (with 5 balls remaining)
ODI CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 ovs
(rhb)
|5
|2
|1
|0
|250.00
|4 (1b)
|5 (2b)
(rhb)
|2
|3
|0
|0
|66.66
|0 (0b)
|2 (3b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(sla)
|3.1
|0
|16
|0
|5.05
|9
|1
|0
|0.1 - 0 - 4 - 0
(rf)
|10
|0
|58
|3
|5.80
|31
|3
|3
|2 - 0 - 6 - 2
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|3
|16
|11*
|16.00
|12
|192
|50*
|24.00
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|40
|24
|2/6
|34.38
|65
|91
|5/33
|26.91
Partnership: 5 Runs, 2 B (RR: 15) • Last Bat: Harshit Kaushik 13 (17b) • FOW: 238/6 (48.5 Ov)
Match centre
49.1
4
Kushal Malla to Zahid Ali, FOUR runs
end of over 493 runs • 1 wicket
UAE: 239/6CRR: 4.87 • RRR: 1.00 • Need 1 from 6b
Zahid Ali1 (1b)
Dhruv Parashar2 (3b)
Karan KC 10-0-58-3
Dipendra Singh Airee 6-0-24-0
48.6
1
Karan KC to Zahid Ali, 1 run
48.5
W
Karan KC to Kaushik, OUT
Harshit Kaushik c †Aasif Sheikh b Karan KC 13 (17b 0x4 1x6) SR: 76.47
48.4
1
Karan KC to Parashar, 1 run
48.3
•
Karan KC to Parashar, no run
48.2
1
Karan KC to Kaushik, 1 run
48.1
•
Karan KC to Kaushik, no run
end of over 483 runs
UAE: 236/5CRR: 4.91 • RRR: 2.00 • Need 4 from 12b
Harshit Kaushik12 (14b 1x6)
Dhruv Parashar1 (1b)
Dipendra Singh Airee 6-0-24-0
Karan KC 9-0-55-2
47.6
1
Airee to Kaushik, 1 run
47.5
1
Airee to Parashar, 1 run
47.4
1
Airee to Kaushik, 1 run
47.3
•
Airee to Kaushik, no run
47.2
•
Airee to Kaushik, no run
47.1
•
Airee to Kaushik, no run
end of over 473 runs • 1 wicket
UAE: 233/5CRR: 4.95 • RRR: 2.33 • Need 7 from 18b
Harshit Kaushik10 (9b 1x6)
Karan KC 9-0-55-2
Dipendra Singh Airee 5-0-21-0
46.6
W
Karan KC to Muhammad Shahdad, OUT
Muhammad Shahdad c †Aasif Sheikh b Karan KC 96 (123b 6x4 3x6) SR: 78.04
46.5
1
Karan KC to Kaushik, 1 run
46.4
•
Karan KC to Kaushik, no run
46.3
1
Karan KC to Muhammad Shahdad, 1 run
46.2
•
Karan KC to Muhammad Shahdad, no run
46.1
1
Karan KC to Kaushik, 1 run
end of over 462 runs
UAE: 230/4CRR: 5.00 • RRR: 2.50 • Need 10 from 24b
Muhammad Shahdad95 (120b 6x4 3x6)
Harshit Kaushik8 (6b 1x6)
Dipendra Singh Airee 5-0-21-0
Lalit Rajbanshi 10-1-48-1
45.6
•
Airee to Muhammad Shahdad, no run
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
96 runs (123)
6 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
cover drive
20 runs
1 four0 six
Control
87%
76 runs (73)
4 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
on drive
20 runs
0 four1 six
Control
92%
Best performances - bowlers
NEP
O
10
M
0
R
58
W
3
ECO
5.8
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
UAE
O
10
M
1
R
28
W
2
ECO
2.8
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
Match details
|ICC Academy, Dubai
|Toss
|United Arab Emirates, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Match number
|ODI no. 4925
|Match days
|5 November 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|United Arab Emirates 2, Nepal 0
U.A.E. Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|18
|24
|caught
|0
|1
|caught
|96
|123
|lbw
|29
|52
|bowled
|76
|73
|caught
|13
|17
|not out
|2
|3
|not out
|5
|2
|Extras
|(w 4)
|Total
|243(6 wkts; 49.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>