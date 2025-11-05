Matches (4)
U.A.E. vs Nepal, 90th Match at Dubai, WCL 2, Nov 05 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
90th Match, ICCA Dubai, November 05, 2025, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Nepal FlagNepal
239/9
United Arab Emirates FlagUnited Arab Emirates
(49.1/50 ov, T:240) 243/6

U.A.E. won by 4 wickets (with 5 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
96 (123)
muhammad-shahdad
ODI CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 ovs
Zahid Ali* 
(rhb)
5210250.004 (1b)5 (2b)
Dhruv Parashar 
(rhb)
230066.660 (0b)2 (3b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Kushal Malla 
(sla)
3.101605.059100.1 - 0 - 4 - 0
Karan KC 
(rf)
1005835.8031332 - 0 - 6 - 2
MatRunsHSAve
31611*16.00
1219250*24.00
MatWktsBBIAve
40242/634.38
65915/3326.91
Partnership: 5 Runs, 2 B (RR: 15) Last BatHarshit Kaushik 13 (17b) FOW238/6 (48.5 Ov)
4
49th
1
W
1
1
48th
1
1
1
47th
W
1
1
1
46th
1
1
Match centre 
49.1
4
Kushal Malla to Zahid Ali, FOUR runs
end of over 493 runs • 1 wicket
UAE: 239/6CRR: 4.87 RRR: 1.00 • Need 1 from 6b
Zahid Ali1 (1b)
Dhruv Parashar2 (3b)
Karan KC 10-0-58-3
Dipendra Singh Airee 6-0-24-0
48.6
1
Karan KC to Zahid Ali, 1 run
48.5
W
Karan KC to Kaushik, OUT
Harshit Kaushik c †Aasif Sheikh b Karan KC 13 (17b 0x4 1x6) SR: 76.47
48.4
1
Karan KC to Parashar, 1 run
48.3
Karan KC to Parashar, no run
48.2
1
Karan KC to Kaushik, 1 run
48.1
Karan KC to Kaushik, no run
end of over 483 runs
UAE: 236/5CRR: 4.91 RRR: 2.00 • Need 4 from 12b
Harshit Kaushik12 (14b 1x6)
Dhruv Parashar1 (1b)
Dipendra Singh Airee 6-0-24-0
Karan KC 9-0-55-2
47.6
1
Airee to Kaushik, 1 run
47.5
1
Airee to Parashar, 1 run
47.4
1
Airee to Kaushik, 1 run
47.3
Airee to Kaushik, no run
47.2
Airee to Kaushik, no run
47.1
Airee to Kaushik, no run
end of over 473 runs • 1 wicket
UAE: 233/5CRR: 4.95 RRR: 2.33 • Need 7 from 18b
Harshit Kaushik10 (9b 1x6)
Karan KC 9-0-55-2
Dipendra Singh Airee 5-0-21-0
46.6
W
Karan KC to Muhammad Shahdad, OUT
Muhammad Shahdad c †Aasif Sheikh b Karan KC 96 (123b 6x4 3x6) SR: 78.04
46.5
1
Karan KC to Kaushik, 1 run
46.4
Karan KC to Kaushik, no run
46.3
1
Karan KC to Muhammad Shahdad, 1 run
46.2
Karan KC to Muhammad Shahdad, no run
46.1
1
Karan KC to Kaushik, 1 run
end of over 462 runs
UAE: 230/4CRR: 5.00 RRR: 2.50 • Need 10 from 24b
Muhammad Shahdad95 (120b 6x4 3x6)
Harshit Kaushik8 (6b 1x6)
Dipendra Singh Airee 5-0-21-0
Lalit Rajbanshi 10-1-48-1
45.6
Airee to Muhammad Shahdad, no run
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
Muhammad Shahdad
96 runs (123)
6 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
cover drive
20 runs
1 four0 six
Control
87%
Muhammad Waseem
76 runs (73)
4 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
on drive
20 runs
0 four1 six
Control
92%
Best performances - bowlers
Karan KC
O
10
M
0
R
58
W
3
ECO
5.8
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
D Parashar
O
10
M
1
R
28
W
2
ECO
2.8
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
View more stats
Match details
ICC Academy, Dubai
TossUnited Arab Emirates, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
U.A.E.
Muhammad Shahdad
Match numberODI no. 4925
Match days5 November 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
India
Rohan Pandit
U.A.E.
Shiju Sam
Reserve Umpire
U.A.E.
Akbar Ali
Match Referee
Afghanistan
Hamimullah Hamid
PointsUnited Arab Emirates 2, Nepal 0
U.A.E. Innings
Player NameRB
A Sharafu
caught1824
A Sharma
caught01
Muhammad Shahdad
caught96123
Sohaib Khan
lbw2952
Muhammad Waseem
bowled7673
H Kaushik
caught1317
D Parashar
not out23
Zahid Ali
not out52
Extras(w 4)
Total243(6 wkts; 49.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

TeamMWLPTNRR
USA24186360.939
SCOT24137300.925
NED24139280.165
OMA20117240.057
CAN2491221-0.209
NAM2491419-0.502
NEP2051312-0.289
UAE2051510-1.240
Full Table