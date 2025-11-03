Matches (25)
Women's World Cup (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
Ranji Trophy (19)
PAK vs SA (1)
One-Day Cup (1)
AFG-U19 in BDESH (1)

U.A.E. vs U.S.A., 89th Match at Dubai, WCL 2, Nov 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score

89th Match, Dubai (DICS), November 03, 2025, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
United Arab Emirates FlagUnited Arab Emirates
United States of America FlagUnited States of America
Today, 5:30 AM
4h:28m
Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
United States of AmericaUnited States of America
231760340.762
8
United Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
1841408-1.109
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:02
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Milind Kumar
10 M • 475 Runs • 67.86 Avg • 95.38 SR
SK Patel
10 M • 369 Runs • 41 Avg • 79.01 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Harmeet Singh
10 M • 21 Wkts • 3.79 Econ • 25.47 SR
SN Netravalkar
9 M • 16 Wkts • 3.82 Econ • 29.87 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
USA
UAE
Player
Role
Monank Patel † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jasdeep Singh (vc)
Bowler
Aaron Jones 
Top order Batter
Juanoy Drysdale 
Allrounder
Andries Gous 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Harmeet Singh 
Bowling Allrounder
Nosthush Kenjige 
Bowler
Sanjay Krishnamurthi 
Allrounder
Milind Kumar 
Allrounder
Saiteja Mukkamalla 
Opening Batter
Saurabh Netravalkar 
Bowler
Smit Patel 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shayan Jahangir 
Batter
Shadley van Schalkwyk 
Allrounder
Yasir Mohammad 
Bowler
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberODI no. 4923
Match days3 November 2025 - day (50-over match)
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 News

Netherlands fast bowler Vivian Kingma banned for recreational drug use

The three-month ban can be reduced to one month if he completed ICC approved treatment programmes

Former New Zealand international Tom Bruce switches to Scotland

Bruce could be seen in his new team colours at the Cricket World Cup League 2 matches in the Canada leg starting August 27

GIll, Rahul keep India alive and kicking through wicketless session

Gill went past 50 for the fourth time in the series as he and Rahul helped India recover from two early wickets

O'Dowd 158* trumps Munsey 191 as Netherlands chase down 370 against Scotland

It was the third-highest successful chase in ODIs

Karan the hero as Nepal beat Scotland in dramatic finish

Everyone - the bowler, the batter, the wicketkeeper, the non-striker and the umpire - played a role in the frenetic finish to the Scotland vs Nepal game

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

TeamMWLPTNRR
USA23176340.762
SCOT24137300.925
NED24139280.165
OMA20117240.057
CAN2491221-0.209
NAM2491419-0.502
NEP1951212-0.297
UAE184148-1.109
Full Table