Matches (25)
Women's World Cup (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
Ranji Trophy (19)
PAK vs SA (1)
One-Day Cup (1)
AFG-U19 in BDESH (1)
U.A.E. vs U.S.A., 89th Match at Dubai, WCL 2, Nov 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score
89th Match, Dubai (DICS), November 03, 2025, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
What will be the toss result?
UAE Win & Bat
USA Win & Bat
UAE Win & Bowl
USA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
U.A.E.
W
L
L
L
W
U.S.A.
W
W
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:02
batters to watch(Recent stats)
USA10 M • 475 Runs • 67.86 Avg • 95.38 SR
USA10 M • 369 Runs • 41 Avg • 79.01 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
USA10 M • 21 Wkts • 3.79 Econ • 25.47 SR
9 M • 16 Wkts • 3.82 Econ • 29.87 SR
Squad
USA
UAE
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|ODI no. 4923
|Match days
|3 November 2025 - day (50-over match)
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 News
Netherlands fast bowler Vivian Kingma banned for recreational drug use
The three-month ban can be reduced to one month if he completed ICC approved treatment programmes
Former New Zealand international Tom Bruce switches to Scotland
Bruce could be seen in his new team colours at the Cricket World Cup League 2 matches in the Canada leg starting August 27
GIll, Rahul keep India alive and kicking through wicketless session
Gill went past 50 for the fourth time in the series as he and Rahul helped India recover from two early wickets
O'Dowd 158* trumps Munsey 191 as Netherlands chase down 370 against Scotland
It was the third-highest successful chase in ODIs