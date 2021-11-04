Match 37: India vs Scotland, Dubai
Fantasy XI: Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, George Munsey, Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Jasprit Bumrah, Mark Watt, Mohammad Shami, R Ashwin
Captain: KL Rahul
He is the leading run scorer in Dubai since 2020, with 581 runs in 12 games at an average of 58.10.
Vice-captain: Mohammed Shami
He is the joint-leading wicket taker in the death overs in the UAE since 2020, with 19 wickets in 19 games, striking once in every eight deliveries.
Other Players
Rishabh Pant: He is the only Indian player to get a spot in the dream team in all three games in the Super 12s phase.
Virat Kohli: India's highest ranked T20I batter has scored 372 runs in his last nine games at an average of 46.50 in Dubai .
George Munsey: He is the only Scotland player to get a spot in the dream team in all six games of this tournament.
Rohit Sharma: Player-of-the-Match performance in the last game against Afghanistan with a 47-ball 74.
Chris Greaves: Contributes in all three disciplines of the game - he has taken four wickets, four catches and scored 92 runs in six games so far.
Michael Leask: His last two scores are 44(27) and 42*(20) in this tournament.
Jasprit Bumrah: In six of the eight games in Dubai, he has taken more than at least a wicket, with a total of 17.
Mark Watt: Yet to go wicketless in six games this tournament, can also bat coming lower down the order.
R Ashwin: Phenomenal comeback game against Afghanistan, finished with figures of 4-0-14-2, and was also the most economical bowler of the game.