Fantasy tips for the T20 World Cup game between India and Scotland

Match 37: India vs Scotland, Dubai

Fantasy XI: Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, George Munsey, Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Jasprit Bumrah, Mark Watt, Mohammad Shami, R Ashwin

He is the leading run scorer in Dubai since 2020, with 581 runs in 12 games at an average of 58.10.

He is the joint-leading wicket taker in the death overs in the UAE since 2020, with 19 wickets in 19 games, striking once in every eight deliveries.

Rishabh Pant: He is the only Indian player to get a spot in the dream team in all three games in the Super 12s phase.

Virat Kohli: India's highest ranked T20I batter has scored 372 runs in his last nine games at an average of 46.50 in Dubai .

George Munsey: He is the only Scotland player to get a spot in the dream team in all six games of this tournament.

Rohit Sharma: Player-of-the-Match performance in the last game against Afghanistan with a 47-ball 74.

Chris Greaves: Contributes in all three disciplines of the game - he has taken four wickets, four catches and scored 92 runs in six games so far.

Michael Leask: His last two scores are 44(27) and 42*(20) in this tournament.

Jasprit Bumrah: In six of the eight games in Dubai, he has taken more than at least a wicket, with a total of 17.

Mark Watt: Yet to go wicketless in six games this tournament, can also bat coming lower down the order.