Injury-hit New Zealand eye revenge as Afghanistan look to run it back

Big picture: Rematch with big stakes

Afghanistan vs New Zealand in the early stages of a T20 World Cup. Sounds familiar ? The memories of their clash in 2024 will be very pleasant or downright horrific depending on who you support. It proved a pivotal result with the teams going in vastly opposite directions after Afghanistan's stunning 84-run hammering in Guyana.

It kick-started Afghanistan's fairytale semi-final run, fuelling an outpouring of revelry in the streets back home. For New Zealand, it was effectively the beginning of the end as they flamed out in a rare early exit at a global tournament.

The teams have not played in any format since, creating even more anticipation for a rematch with big stakes. Group D is considered the 'group of death' with South Africa also in its ranks, amplifying the importance of this match for teams considered dark horses in the tournament.

New Zealand will be keen to banish the demons, but enter with plenty of question marks following a 4-1 series pummelling to India ahead of the World Cup. Of most concern, injury and illness have swept the squad and a strong start to the tournament could prove difficult.

But New Zealand should be at least familiar with the conditions, with some players having been in India for about a month. They should be match-hardened, and there will be confidence that the team can build through the tournament if they can weather this early storm.

They will need to muster one of their famed backs against the wall efforts, although there is no shortage of talent with New Zealand boasting a powerful batting order and several speedsters threatening to do damage if conditions are conducive.

Given the uncertainties over New Zealand, Afghanistan might just enter the match as favourites as they eye a strong start to a campaign they hope will go even further than their 2024 breakout.

Afghanistan will arrive confident having won six straight matches in the format before a 15-run defeat to West Indies in their series finale in Dubai last month.

They will unleash a formidable spin-heavy attack that should relish favourable conditions. While other Asian countries are hogging the spotlight, for various reasons, Afghanistan will go in under the radar but internally there should be optimism that they can inflict damage on high-profile opponents.

Form guide

New Zealand LWLLL (last five completed matches, most recent first)

AfghanistanLWWWW

Finn Allen will be New Zealand's dangerman at the top of the order • BCCI

In the spotlight: Finn Allen and Rashid Khan

New Zealand Cricket has taken a pragmatic approach to the proliferation of T20 leagues by allowing players to take up casual agreements to have flexibility with their international commitments. Finn Allen has been one to take up the offer and it meant he missed most of the white-ball tour against India due to the BBL. But he has stated a strong desire to keep playing international cricket, music to the ears of New Zealand's hierarchy. He clubbed 80 off 38 balls in his return in the fifth T20I in his first international match in 10 months. After a long layoff last year due to a foot injury, Allen ignited title-winners Perth Scorchers and he rewrote the six-hitting records during his destructive rampage. Such is the brutality, he even sometimes made opening partner Mitchell Marsh look relatively sedate by comparison. If he continues his heater - there is some doubt over his fitness for the opener - then New Zealand will get off to flyers.

Rashid Khan , obviously, is Afghanistan's talisman and looms large over their campaign. There isn't much more that can be said about the leggie who has taken the most wickets in T20I history with an economy of just six. The burden on his shoulders is even greater these days with the captaincy responsibilities but he should absolutely relish the likely drier surfaces. Rashid, of course, was at the heart of Afghanistan's famous victory over New Zealand at the last T20 World Cup with a mesmerising 4 for17 from four overs and he'll fancy something similar here.

Team news

New Zealand enter the tournament in disarray as they battle injury and illness. Batters Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway have been struck down with illness, while Allen is nursing a shoulder injury he sustained against India. Allrounder Michael Bracewell and fast bowler Lockie Ferguson have been dealing with calf issues. There is optimism from the New Zealand camp that they will have a near full-strength squad to choose from although Ravindra appears unlikely to recover in time.

New Zealand XI (Probable): 1 Finn Allen, 2 Tim Seifert (wk), 3 Rachin Ravindra/Devon Conway, 4 Glenn Phillips, 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Mark Chapman, 7 Michael Bracewell, 8 Mitchell Santner (capt), 9 Lockie Ferguson, 10 Matt Henry 11 Ish Sodhi

Rachin Ravindra is a doubt for New Zealand's opening game in the T20 World Cup 2026 • AFP/Getty Images

Unlike New Zealand, Afghanistan have few concerns and should field a full-strength line-up which includes their favoured spin-heavy attack.

Afghanistan XI (Probable): 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Sediqullah Atal, 4 Darwish Rasooli, 5 Mohammad Nabi, 6 Gulbadin Naib, 7 Azmatullah Omarzai, 8 Rashid Khan (capt), 9 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 10 Fazalhaq Farooqi, 11 Noor Ahmad

Pitch and conditions

There have only been three T20Is played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, with the most recent being India's two-wicket victory over England in January 2025. Turn was evident in that match but so was pace and bounce. But this will be the first fixture since the iconic ground's redevelopment, although the pitches have been untouched. The ground is traditionally spin-friendly but less turn has been evident in recent seasons in the IPL.

The 11am start means this match will be played through the daytime and amid Chennai's renowned humidity.

Stats and trivia

Tim Seifert needs 47 runs to become the fifth New Zealand batter to reach 2000 T20I runs.

Rashid Khan is 13 away from being the first bowler to reach 200 T20I wickets

The teams have split the only two T20Is they've played against each other.

Quotes

"It's a big game for us first up. We know what happened last time and we know how good Afghanistan are."

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner.