South Africa vs Afghanistan, 13th Match, Group D at Ahmedabad, T20 World Cup, Feb 11 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
13th Match, Group D, Ahmedabad, February 11, 2026, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
187/6
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
(19.4/20 ov, T:188) 187

Match tied (South Africa won the 2nd Super Over)

lungi-ngidi
Player Of The Match
Lungi Ngidi
, SA
3/26
lungi-ngidi
Cricinfo's MVP
Lungi Ngidi
, SA
106.15 ptsImpact List
Heartbreak for Gurbaz and Afghanistan as South Africa win after double Super Over

Heartbreak for Gurbaz and Afghanistan as South Africa win after double Super Over

Regulation time ended at 187-187; then we had 17-17 after the first Super Over; South Africa finally won the game after winning the second Super Over 23-19

11-Feb-2026 • Updated 23 hrs ago
Match centre Scores :  Sudeep Poojar •  Comms :  Shashank Kishore
Scorecard summary
South Africa1 Inn
187/6(20 overs)
Ryan Rickelton
61 (28)
Azmatullah Omarzai
3/41 (4)
Quinton de Kock
59 (41)
Rashid Khan
2/28 (4)
Afghanistan2 Inn
187/10(19.4 overs)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
84 (42)
Lungi Ngidi
3/26 (4)
Azmatullah Omarzai
22 (17)
Keshav Maharaj
1/27 (4)
View full scorecard
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
B. Impact
Bowl
Lungi Ngidi
SA106.15-3/26
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
AFG88.4788.47-
Ryan Rickelton
SA87.3887.38-
Rashid Khan
AFG60.3713.962/28
Quinton de Kock
SA53.3653.36-
View full list
SUPER OVER2
19 runs, 2 wickets
AFG 19/2CRR: 19.00
Afghanistan now have an uphill battle to make the Super 8s from here on. They not only have to win their remaining two games big, but have to hope other result go their way. Not the best position to be in.

Lungi Ngidi is Player of the Match for his incredible spell during regulation time.

Ndigi: "Lost so much weight today. Never been this stressed in my life in a cricket game. Happy to come out on top. Knew I'd probably be the super over option, captain said keep doing the same. Let myself down in the first over, didn't go to plan. Clear from Quintin, David and Stubbs that balls into the wicket was working."

------------------------------------------------------

Afghanistan were down for the count, staring at 24 off 4. Then came three sixes. Pressure. Wide. And suddenly a boundary was enough to take this into a third super over. But that wasn't to be. Maharaj held his nerve. Bowled yorker length, nothing Gurbaz could do about it. What a finish. Elation for South Africa. agony for Afghanistan.

Gurbaz has hands on his head, he can't bear to look up. This is the second time Afghanistan have lost in a twin Super Over finish. Remember Bengaluru 2024?

0.6
W
Maharaj to Gurbaz, OUT

into the blockhole, Gurbaz looks to shovel this over the infield, but picks out point. South Africa have clinched the most incredible of thrillers you will see! What a finish. Spare a thought for Gurbaz! He's gutted.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Miller b Maharaj 18 (4b 0x4 3x6) SR: 450
0.6
1w
Maharaj to Gurbaz, 1 wide

FIRED FULL, FIRED WIDE, ONE EXTRA RUN

0.5
6
Maharaj to Gurbaz, SIX runs

WOWWWWWWWWW! This is right into his arc, drifting in, and Gurbaz swings cleanly to clear deep midwicket

0.4
6
Maharaj to Gurbaz, SIX runs

In his swinging arc, Gurbaz goes down town and gets enough on it to clear Jansen at long-on! Another one... what is happening?

0.3
6
Maharaj to Gurbaz, SIX runs

Straight down the ground, and out of the ground as well! Maharaj goes short, Gurbaz swats that away! Oh, the muscle. The power. Incredible hit.

0.2
W
Maharaj to M Nabi, OUT

sliced straight to point! Maharaj went full and wide, made Nabi reach out and he can't get any power behind that attempted lofted hit, dolly of a catch. Surely that's the end of that.

Mohammad Nabi c Miller b Maharaj 0 (2b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
0.1
Maharaj to M Nabi, no run

swing and a miss! Maharaj went length and outside off, Nabi had to fetch it from outside off.

Keshav Maharaj it is, they're going pace off. Nabi and Azmat the two batters.

SUPER OVER2
23 runs
SA 23/0CRR: 23.00
Afghanistan need 24! Surely a done deal for SA? Never say never. That's what we've learnt this afternoon. A tall order for Afghanistan. They've come this close. But if body language is anything to go by, Afghanistan look down. Who is gonna lift them? They'll need a couple of sixes to kick off the Super over. Looks like it'll be Marco Jansen

0.6
2
Azmatullah to Miller, 2 runs

into the blockhole, somehow manages to sig tyhis one towards deep midwicket

0.5
6
Azmatullah to Miller, SIX runs

A high full toss and Miller has clobbered this over deep midwicket. It doesn't matter what's coming, Miller knows where to go and he's nailing them like an absolute beast.

0.4
6
Azmatullah to Miller, SIX runs

SIXXXXXXXXXXX! The question wasn't where, it was how far! That sat up nicely for Miller to swing cleanly and clear the ropes at deep midwicket. Long leg side boundary, but doesn't matter

0.3
2
Azmatullah to Miller, 2 runs

Dug in short, he flat-bats it down the ground to the man haring in from long-on, they scamper back for a second

0.2
1
Azmatullah to Stubbs, 1 run

Reaches out to hit this slower length ball outside off to the edge of the ring at cover, a single this time

0.1
6
Azmatullah to Stubbs, SIX runs

heaved into the leg side, clears deep midwicket. Incredible start to the second super over. Omarzai went for a slower ball, Stubbs fetched it from way outside off and nailed it sensationally!

SUPER OVER1
17 runs, 1 wicket
SA 17/1CRR: 17.00
Trott is gutted, Rashid has his hands on head. South Africa's turn to bat now.

Brewis can't bat since he was one of the batters out in the Super Over. Miller and Stubbs it is for South Africa. Here we go again. Farooqi won't be able to bowl.

0.6
6
Fazalhaq Farooqi to Stubbs, SIX runs

what drama! Scores tied, super over tied again. Farooqi bowls right into the swinging arc, it's  low full toss and Stubbs generates immense power as he clears long-off, a leaping long-off fielder.

0.5
Fazalhaq Farooqi to Stubbs, no run

yorker-length, looks to back away and drill it over the bowler's head, can't get any power behind that. Farooqi stops it on his followthrough. 7 off 1 needed.  A six will take it into another super over

0.4
4
Fazalhaq Farooqi to Stubbs, FOUR runs

off the bottom edge and that races away for four! He goes wide yorker, right idea, and Stubbs looks to scythe this behind point but the ball races away of the bottom edge between keeper and short third. 7 off 2

0.3
W
Fazalhaq Farooqi to Brevis, OUT

slower ball into the pitch. Brewis early into the pull, ends up getting a top-edge and the ball loops up to Gurbaz who runs to his left to pluck the catch. Farooqi went pace off after getting clobbbered for six and the plan has worked

Dewald Brevis c Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Fazalhaq Farooqi 6 (2b 0x4 1x6) SR: 300
0.2
6
Fazalhaq Farooqi to Brevis, SIX runs

he has bludgeoned that deep into the stands! Farooqi goes short ball from around the stumps, Brewis stands deep inside his crease and swings cleanly to connect a 97-metre hit! Game on....!!!

0.1
1
Fazalhaq Farooqi to Miller, 1 run

full toss, no timing, down to long-on and a single it'll be. 17 off 5

SUPER OVER1
17 runs
AFG 17/0CRR: 17.00
Farooqi warming up with the ball, will it be Rashid? Will they go slower deliveries and into the pitch? Who comes out for the Super Over for South Africa? The tension is palpable. This game was dead and buried off the first ball of the final over bowled by Radaba. Then came the siren. What a turnaround.

Miller it is, at his former IPL home ground. And with him is Dewald Brewis, the man they call 'baby AB'. Can they deliver 18? This is a tight group, dubbed the group of death. Two points vital from this clash. Looks like it's Farooqi with the ball. What more drama is in store for us?

0.6
1
Ngidi to Azmatullah, 1 run

Into the blockhole, gets some late tail in, squeezed off a thick inside edge to short fine. Aghanistan plunder 17.

0.5
4
Ngidi to Azmatullah, FOUR runs

width outside off and he's slashed this to the deep point region where Rabada throws himself full-stretch to his left but can't get his hand around. The ball dribbles away to the boundary.

0.4
1
Ngidi to Gurbaz, 1 run

goes slower and fuller on the stumps, swung away but no timing, down to long-on again for a single

0.3
1
Ngidi to Azmatullah, 1 run

Low full toss, shovels it down to long on, a single is all they'll get

0.2
6
Ngidi to Azmatullah, SIX runs

Jansen leaps high at long-on but can't get to it. right in the slot, Azmat backed himself and lofted it don the ground. not enough even for someone as tall as him. Immense power to get the kind of bat he did on that. What a hit under pressure.

0.1
4
Ngidi to Azmatullah, FOUR runs

full toss and he's picked the gap between point and short third. Opened the bat face late to somehow squeeze this into he gap. Incredible start for Afghanistan.

Surely Ngidi will bowl the Super Over for South Africa? Gurbaz is one of the batters. Afghanistan are taking some time. And finally, they come out.

---------------------------------------------------------------

19.4
1W
Rabada to Noor Ahmad, 1 run, OUT

drilled down to wide long-off, as they scamper a second. The throw comes in on the bounce to Rabada who stretches back to break the bails at the bowler's end with Farooqi a millimetre short of the crease. Third umpire needs just two replays to confirm what Afghanistan feared. There was one legit delivery remaining. Could they have tried to take it to the final ball? South Africa will believe they've got out of jail. This was done and dusted when a wicket fell first ball, but for that no-ball. Afghanistan then came storming back. And now here we are, going into the tournament's first Super over.

Fazalhaq Farooqi run out (Jansen/Rabada) 0 (0b 0x4 0x6 6m) SR: 0
2 off 3. Free-hit. Umpire sends the sub off as he brings a drink for the batters

19.4
3nb
Rabada to Noor Ahmad, (no ball) 2 runs

goes straight down the ground, hacks it into the leg side towards wide long-on, they scamper back for a second....but wait, Rabada has bowled another no-ball.

19.3
Rabada to Noor Ahmad, no run

full and tailing in, Noor works it down to long-on. Refuses the run but Farooqi was more than halfway down when he was sent back

19.2
6
Rabada to Noor Ahmad, SIX runs

Noooooooooor! What are you made of? Makes room and takes on the short ball that sat up right in his swinging arc. Clears deep backward square. What a sensational hit.

19.1
Rabada to Noor Ahmad, no run

shelled down to long-off, dropped by Jansen. That was an absolute dolly. But again, didn't matter. Run saved?

19.1
1w
Rabada to Noor Ahmad, 1 wide

slips this full and down leg, Noor looks to flick, this is called wide. Still six balls left, 11 needed. Free-hit stays

19.1
1nb
Rabada to Noor Ahmad, (no ball)

oh, dear! Rabada has bowled a no-ball that gives Afghanistan a lifeline! South Africa were celebrating as Noor couldn't time this and could only hit it as far as cover. But the siren goes off, and it's now a free-hit for Afghanistan.

Over19
11 runs, 2 wicketsNeed 13 from 6b
AFG 175/9CRR: 9.21  RRR: 13.00
Noor Ahmad 6 (3b 1x6)
M Jansen1/42 (4)
18.6
W
Jansen to Noor Ahmad, OUT

direct hit from Jansen as he grabs the ball on his followthrough with Mujeeb well short of the crease. There was no single there as Noor didn't time it at all. Slight collision between the non-striker and Jansen, but he managed to gather himself to hit bull's eye

Mujeeb Ur Rahman run out (Jansen) 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 8m) SR: 0
18.5
Jansen to Noor Ahmad, no run

slaps it straight to cover point. Dot to end.

18.4
6
Jansen to Noor Ahmad, SIX runs

good, clean strike down the ground for six! Noor belted that as if he was having fun at the driving range. Proper slot ball, Noor belted that nearly a 100 metres. Game on or what? Wowwwwwwww

18.3
W
Jansen to Rashid Khan, OUT

he has bludgeoned this straight and hard, for the longest time it seems like it'll elude long on, but David Miller sprinted around to his left and threw himself full stretch to firstly get two the ball and then hold on with full focus as he put in the slide. Catches win matches, Miller has surely done it for South Africa. Could well be the turning point.

Rashid Khan c Miller b Jansen 20 (12b 3x4 0x6 17m) SR: 166.66
18.2
2
Jansen to Rashid Khan, 2 runs

he's given it all his might, ends up slicing this up and over the infield as it dribbles towards the third man boundary, two more. But Linde is down with a cramp, has he? He's clutching his right knee. He's off the park. Substitute fielder comes in.

18.2
1w
Jansen to Rashid Khan, 1 wide

slants it too far across the batter, wide called. Rashid was looking to move across

OxTiger : "What a match! What a clutch performance from Ngidi! Pipping both Rabada and Rashid in the same match! Who woulda thunk?"

18.1
2
Jansen to Rashid Khan, 2 runs

slapped down the ground towards long-off as they scamper back for the second

Get the sense it's Rashid v South Africa now.

Over18
6 runs, 1 wicketNeed 24 from 12b
AFG 164/7CRR: 9.11  RRR: 12.00
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 0 (1b)Rashid Khan 16 (9b 3x4)
L Ngidi3/26 (4)
Akram: "South Africa having their own SKY catch moment"

17.6
Ngidi to Mujeeb, no run

somehow manages to keep out that full delivery. Six and a wicket, what an over.

17.5
W
Ngidi to Azmatullah, OUT

ice-cool Stubbs has pulled off a stunner at long-on under pressure! Azmat lofted that high and handsome using all his might to get power and elevation against that slower ball into the pitch. Stubbs got his hands on it, but realised he was going over. So threw the ball back in, and then rebalanced himself inside the boundary to grab it on the second attempt. He wasn't meant to be here, but has Stubbs changed the course of the game with this catch or what?

Azmatullah Omarzai c Stubbs b Ngidi 22 (17b 3x4 0x6 30m) SR: 129.41
17.4
1
Ngidi to Rashid Khan, 1 run

cutter into the pitch, awkward bounce on it as Rashid somehow manages to tuck it to the leg side.

17.3
Ngidi to Rashid Khan, no run

beaten as he tries to open the bat face to steer this behind point. Got just enough dip on it to sneak underneath the bat

17.2
1
Ngidi to Azmatullah, 1 run

turns this low full toss towards deep midwicket

17.1
4
Ngidi to Azmatullah, FOUR runs

this slower full toss has been picked away down leg to beat a diving short fine leg. Wonder if he's become too predictable now with the dipping full toss - it's all the batters are expecting

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
84 runs (42)
4 fours7 sixes
Productive shot
cover drive
17 runs
1 four1 six
Control
87%
RD Rickelton
61 runs (28)
5 fours4 sixes
Productive shot
slog sweep
20 runs
0 four3 sixes
Control
89%
Best performances - bowlers
L Ngidi
O
4
M
0
R
26
W
3
ECO
6.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
Azmatullah Omarzai
O
4
M
0
R
41
W
3
ECO
10.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
2W
LEGOFF
LHB
View more stats
Match details
GroundNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
TossAfghanistan, elected to field first
Series
ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
South Africa
Lungi Ngidi
Match numberT20I no. 3697
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-12.50, Second Session 12.50-14.20
Match days11 February 2026 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
India
Jayaraman Madanagopal
DRS
Bangladesh
Sharfuddoula
DRS
TV Umpire
India
Nitin Menon
Reserve Umpire
India
KN Ananthapadmanabhan
Match Referee
Australia
Dave Gilbert
PointsSouth Africa 2, Afghanistan 0
Win Probability
SA 62.97%
SAAFG
100%50%100%SA InningsAFG Innings

Over 1 • AFG 13/0

Match tied (South Africa won the 2nd Super Over)
