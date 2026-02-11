Rabada to Noor Ahmad , 1 run, OUT

drilled down to wide long-off, as they scamper a second. The throw comes in on the bounce to Rabada who stretches back to break the bails at the bowler's end with Farooqi a millimetre short of the crease. Third umpire needs just two replays to confirm what Afghanistan feared. There was one legit delivery remaining. Could they have tried to take it to the final ball? South Africa will believe they've got out of jail. This was done and dusted when a wicket fell first ball, but for that no-ball. Afghanistan then came storming back. And now here we are, going into the tournament's first Super over.