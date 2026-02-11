Afghanistan now have an uphill battle to make the Super 8s from here on. They not only have to win their remaining two games big, but have to hope other result go their way. Not the best position to be in.
Lungi Ngidi is Player of the Match for his incredible spell during regulation time.
Ndigi: "Lost so much weight today. Never been this stressed in my life in a cricket game. Happy to come out on top. Knew I'd probably be the super over option, captain said keep doing the same. Let myself down in the first over, didn't go to plan. Clear from Quintin, David and Stubbs that balls into the wicket was working."
Afghanistan were down for the count, staring at 24 off 4. Then came three sixes. Pressure. Wide. And suddenly a boundary was enough to take this into a third super over. But that wasn't to be. Maharaj held his nerve. Bowled yorker length, nothing Gurbaz could do about it. What a finish. Elation for South Africa. agony for Afghanistan.
Gurbaz has hands on his head, he can't bear to look up. This is the second time Afghanistan have lost in a twin Super Over finish. Remember Bengaluru 2024?