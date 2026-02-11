AFG vs SA live cricket score, T20 World Cup 2026: Gurbaz falls one shot short of Super Over glory

Live
Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 9:56 AM•Published Feb 11, 2026, 2:57 AM
AFG vs SA live cricket score, T20 World Cup 2026: Gurbaz falls one shot short of Super Over gloryBy Sidharth Monga
To sum it up
A full report will take time, but here is a quick summation of all that happened.
South Africa survived the group of death by outlasting Afghanistan in a match that went into two Super Overs. They had it won when the last over of regulation time began when Afghanistan needed 13 with one wicket in hand. Kagiso Rabada, though, bowled two no-balls, but a running error allowed them to tie the match. They were then done and dusted but Tristan Stubbs hit a last-ball six to force a second Super Over. This one left Afghanistan needing four sixes off four balls; Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who scored 84 off 42 in regulation time, hit three of them, needed just a four to take it to the third Super Over, but hit straight to point. A couple of metres either side, and we would have had another tie.
Thanks for joining us for this excellent match. We hope for many much more as we take your leave.
Heartstopper
Now we breathe again. What a heartstopper we have had. Spare a thought for Rahmanullah Gurbaz. 84 off 42 in regulation time. Walks in the second Super Over with four sixes needed in four balls. Hits three of them. Needs a four to tie and a six to win. Two metres either side of point, and he takes us into a third Super Over, but he hits it straight to point. We started at 11am. It is 3.20pm. The first double Super Over in a World Cup. Thank goodness we didn't have a boundary countback.
Let's go again
Spare a thought for Azmatullah Omarzai. Took them to 17 in the first Super Over, but has to come back to chase 24 now.Mohammad Nabi his partner. Short leg-side boundary. Keshav Maharaj with the ball. South Africa have pulled off another surprise here.
Ball one: Slow in the air, 92ks, on a length, outside off, and a swing and a miss from Nabi
Ball two: slow and wide, Nabi goes over point, he thinks, but Miller leaps and plucks an apple single-handed. Why did they even split Gurbaz and Omarullah?
Ball three: Pushed through, quick, short, Gurbaz shuffles across and lofts him for a straight six. That is one of the four.
Ball four: Two out of the four sixes. Maharaj goes slow, on a good length, and he has lofted him down the ground and cleared Jansen by inches. The tallest man on the field.
Ball five: Fired into the pads, and Gurbaz seems to have got more height than length, but it is still big enough. Three sixes out of four.
Ball six: Maharaj takes his time. Bowls a wide. Now they need five. Now a four can tie us again.
Ball seven: Full and wide, he has sliced this but straight to point. Miller takes the catch. South Africa have survived.
Afghanistan need 24
South Africa had this match won, they lost it with no-balls in the last over of regulation time, then they survived, then they nearly lost the Super Over and hung in to force a second. Now they have 23 to defend. Now they are favourites again. Will Kagiso Rabada be given a chance again? I think he should be.
On comes the second Super Over
A recap of playing conditions. Dismissed batters can't bat again. New bowlers too. Change of ends as well. Now the leg side is the smaller boundary.
Azmatullah Omarzai to bowl, and Tristan Stubbs and David Miller to continue. Stubbs can claim the strike, though.
Ball one: Slower ball, on a length, and he has slogged it over midwicket for six. Two sixes in two balls for Stubbs.
Ball two: Goes slow and wide, hard length, Stubbs gets just the single.
Ball three: Slower bouncer, pulled down into the leg side, comes back for two.
Ball four: That leg-side boundary is big but not big enough if Miller connects. Omarzai goes hard length and slow, but he has smoked it clean over midwicket.
Ball five: High full toss. On-pace yoorker misexecuted. The leg side is not big enough. He has taken a six over square leg. This is almost a no-ball. Legal delivery only by 19cm. It is 21 in 5 balls.
Ball six: Finally he gets a yorker right, and Miller digs it into the big pockets on leg side for a couple.
Here we go again
South Africa have pulled off a surprise here. It is not Quinton de Kock or Ryan Rickelton. It is David Miller and Dewald Brevis. Fazalhaq Farooqi has the ball. Tristan Stubbs under the helmet just outside the field of play.
Ball one: Miller wastes a full toss. Gets a single to long-on
Ball two: Pace on, short ball, and Brevis has smoked it for a monstrous six.
Ball three: Pace off, into the pitch, Brevis way early into the shot, and the top edge is caught by the keeper.
Ball four: The perfect yorker in terms of length, but just outside off. The bottom edge from Stubbs squirts past the keeper for four.
Ball five: Nearly a yorker, hit back to Farooqi. A dot. Now South Africa need another six for another Super Over.
Ball six: Low full toss, and Stubbs has drilled it over the leaping long-off for a flat six. We have a second Super Over.
South Africa need 18 to win
Fazalhaq Farooqi, the highly skilled left-arm quick, has chosen the ball out of the box. Will he bowl the Super Over?
Is it great to be alive at 2.47pm in the middle of a Super Over or what? Remember Afghanistan need a win to stay alive provided these three teams beat UAE and Canada. If South Africa lose, they need to beat New Zealand to make it a three-way tie between these sides. The group of death has brought the tournament alive.
Here goes the Super Over
Lungi Ngidi will bowl the Super Over. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Azmatullah Gurbaz are opening the innings for Afghanistan. I reckon Rashid Khan will be the third batter.
First ball: pace on, 140ks, misses the yorker, Azmatullah Omarzai squeezes out the yorker for four through point.
Second ball: Ngidi goes slower ball, Omarzai swings hard, mishits it but there is enough power in this to clear the tallest man on the field by inches at long-off. He was caught by inches in the match proper.
Third ball: near yorker, dug out to sweeper-cover for one.
Fourth ball: slower ball, mishit to long-on for one.
Fifth ball: Slower ball, hard length, carved away square over point. Rabada dives full length to his left to get both hands to it but it is not possible to control it so close to the fence. He does well to drop it down, though, and keep it down to four. 16 off 5 now.
Sixth ball: Perfect yorker from Ngidi. Omarzai gets a single. South Africa need 18 to win.
Oh the mistakes
Just an example of what happens under pressure. The game was done and dusted twice. Kagiso Rabada had 12 to defend with only the last wicket standing, but he bowled two no-balls. Now with 2 needed off 3, all Afghanistan had to do was bat on ball on the free hit, take the single, tie the scores and find a single off the last two balls. But they ran the second that didn't exist. And they are run out. No hesitation, a wide throw and yet they are short. That's how badly they have judged the second. And no dive either. We have a tie.
And now Afghanistan fumble
We have a super over. They could have tied the scores with two balls left, but they decide to run the second just now. The throw from the deep is accurate, and Farooqi doesn't make it. We are into a super over.
Oh hello, KG Rabada
For a moment it seems Kagiso Rabada has ended the game with a missed yorker, which Noor Ahmad hits straight to extra cover. But he has overstepped. The hooter goes off. Now it is 12 off 6 with a free hit.
The first free hit is a wide. Now 11 off 6 with a free hit.
The free hit goes straight to long-off. Ahmad turns down the single. And then he pulls the slower short ball over forward square leg for a six. Now it is five off four. Absolute scenes.
A mix-up. Ahmad hits to long-on, sets off, and then decides he doesn't want the one. Sends the No. 11 back in time.
With five off three required, Ahmad mishits wide of long-on, comes back for two, and the hooter goes off again. Another free hit coming with two needed off three. Rabada has lost this match for South Africa. Can he beat the bat on this free hit?
Oh hello, Noor Ahmad
What were you thinking Marco Jansen. Pace off into the pitch has worked so well so far but Jansen has bowled an on-pace slot ball to Noor Ahmad. Has he got greedy seeing a tailender or has he misexecuted? Whatever be the case, Ahmad has sent it for an enormous six over long-on.
Jansen makes up in part with two slower balls, good fielding in his follow-through and a run-out to make sure Afghanistan still need 13 to get in the last over. Only one wicket in hand.
Miller might have sealed the win
It has taken some sensational fielding for South Africa to survive this. George Linde might have injured himself seriously to save two runs to make it 19 off 10. And then David Miller runs to his left from long-on to take a special overhead catch to leave Rashid Khan heartbroken. He goes for 20 off 12. It is 19 off 9 now, and only the bowlers to bat. South Africa can smell the win now.
South Africa stay alive with sensational catch
The straight boundaries are short. You have got to be perfect with your length even with slower balls against powerful batters. Lungi Ngidi is just that, and still Azmatullah Omarzai has nearly hit a six. Tristan Subbs catches it overhead at the deep end of long-on and has to lob it back up before he steps over the line. He does that. Comes back. Takes the catch. The difference between 18 off 13 and 24 off 13. Rashid Khan or nothing now.
Rashid Khan pulls Afghanistan ahead again
Kagiso Rabada has executed perfectly in the 17th over, but Rashid Khan has been better. A slower bouncer with a deep square leg and a cow corner, but Rashid has pulled it between the two for four. Then an inch-perfect yorker just outside off, and Rashid has found a way to come down on it with an open face and get four fine of short third. Rabada keeps his nerve, though, to keep executing and keep the boundaries to two. Now 30 needed off last three.
Still in balance
Afghanistan pull ahead when Marco Jansen provides them pace and poor line down leg side, but George Linde comes back to bowl over the wicket and take out Mohammad Nabi and concede just eight in the 16th over. Now we are down to 41 in four overs. Rashid Khan and Azmatullah Omarzai still there. Anyone's game.
Signs of reverse
Lungi Ngidi comes back with a six-run over to push the asking rate to 10.16 for the last six. He has bowled four slower balls expectedly, but when he has gone on he has found appreciable tail. The fifth ball of the over especially is a spot-on yorker. Ngidi 3-0-20-2 after a 13-run first over.
The challenge for Afghanistan
The real challenge for Afghanistan here is that if you take out Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 84 in seven overs, the rest, including extras have aggregated 37 for 4 in six overs. It has been an innings out of his skin from Gurbaz, but someone else - preferably two - will have to play out of their skins to pull this off.
Maharaj produces the breakthrough
Rahmanullah Gurbaz is heartbroken. He has scored 84 off 42, his highest score in a T20 World Cup. He has just hit Keshav Maharaj for his first boundary of the day, a tantalising hit inches over tMarco Jansen at long-on. However, Maharaj's pedigree and experience prevail as he tosses one up wide. It is a risk but he has put action on the ball. Gurbaz looks to go over extra but gets a thick edge, which is taken superbly by the tall and diving George Linde at backward pint. A run-out follows thanks to ball-watching by the striker Azmatullah Omarzai, and we now have two new batters in the middle. Maharaj ends up with superb figures of 4-0-27-1. That includes two wides that shouldn't have been.
Gurbaz gets another big over in
Aiden Markram takes a risk by bringing himself on after George Linde has been taken down in his two overs. He has two right-hand batters but a big leg-side boundary. Rahmanullah Gurbaz still manages to hit a four and a six with sweeps. The six is a matter of inches but the inches are with Gurbaz as he clears deep square leg. He is 78 off 40. Only 74 needed in the last eight.
Maharaj tight as ever
Number of boundaries conceded by Keshav Maharaj in his three overs. Despite two harsh calls of wide against him, he has conceded just 20. Asking rate close to 10 for the last nine overs
Afghanistan might have been pegged back, but Rahmanullah Gurbaz is still going strong. He welcomes back Goerge Linde with another inside-out sixes first ball and third ball to reach 53 off 26 balls. This is some innings. Especially when you see there is some hold on the surface and he is not exactly getting slot balls. Afghanistan 76 for 3 in 7.3 overs. He is a big wicket because we have seen newer batters have struggled to adjust to the pace of the pitch.
Rabada gets Atal
This is not a delivery you associate wickets with. Short of a length, down the leg side, with fine leg up, you are often looking at the boundary. Sediqullah Atal has managed good contact on this leg glance, but too good it turns out as it carries to the left of the tallest man in the tournament, Marco Jansen. Afghanistan have now lost 3 wickets for 1 run. They are 52 for 3 in 5.2.
1
3
Zadran joins the party
Rahmanullah Gurbaz has hit the first ball from George Linde for a six, and Ibrahim Zadran has joined him with a four and a six over mid-on. It is the first six that is majestic: makes room, hits on the up, and clears long-off. Afghanistan 50 for 0 in four overs.
Gurbaz stuns South Africa
Rahmanullah Gurbaz has stunned the two big fast bowlers Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada with a six each. A ramp off the short ball from Jansen, and an upper-cut off a short ball from Rabada. Still early evidence of change of pace working as Afghanistan reach 33 for 0 in three overs. You get a feeling it won't be easy for new batters in the middle overs. Gurbaz 25 off 13.
Jansen takes South Africa to 187
Marco Jansen ends up with a handy little cameo of 16 off 7 as the sixth wicket adds 28 in the last two overs. David Miller stays unbeaten on 20 off 15. Overall a comeback for Afghanistan: just 63 in the last 7.3 overs.
Ryan Rickelton calls the conditions "extremely different" to the evening games. He says there is a "bit of hold in the wicket".
Stubbs goes too
Make it 35 for 4 in the last 34 balls. Tristan Stubbs has got the right idea, trying to ramp the medium-pace of Azmatullah Omarzai, but he gets a thick inside edge on it that carries low to short fine leg. This is a superb comeback from Afghanistan, but is it because the pitch has slowed down too much?
Omarzai gets Brevis at crucial juncture
South Africa have ridden the phase of slowdown against spin after that double-strike, Dewald Brevis is looking to cut loose in the last three overs, and Azmatullah Omarzai has produced the perfect result for Afghanistan. A slower short ball hit straight down the throat of mid-off, and he is gone for 23 off 19. South Africa 155 for 4 in 17.2 overs. Last 29 balls: 31 for 3.
Rashid Khan was taken apart in the first two overs, but he has made a superb comeback to end up with just 28 runs off his four overs. He is on 699 T20 wickets now, and has brought Afghanistan back into the match. Only 11 in the last three overs as South Africa start the last five on 135 for 3.
It has been a day where Ryan Rickelton has matched all of Quinton de Kock's tricks. They reached their fifties in the same over, and are now out in the same over. This is perfection from Rashid Khan: wide on the crease, short of a length, but still accurate enough to be hitting top of leg. Rickelton misses the line completely, and is out lbw. Rashid on 699, Rickelton gone for 61 off 38. South Africa 127 for 3 in 13 overs.
Rashid gets de Kock
No. 698 for Rashid Khan. Not the best delivery to get there with, but Rashid will take it. Quinton de Kock sees a short ball and thinks he can get a boundary, but the line here has cramped him up, taking away power from the shot. He is caught at deep midwicket. Gone for 59 off 41. South Africa 126 for 2 in 12.4 overs.
South Africa's Mr T20 World Cup
736 Number of runs Quinton de Kock has in T20 World Cups, going past AB de Villiers' 717 as the leader for South Africa. Overall only eight have scored more in World Cups than de Kock
Quinton de Kock has provided South Africa just the impetus they needed against the spin-heavy Afghanistan attack. Especially after Aiden Markram got out early and Afghanistan could target two left-hand batters. And following his footsteps closely has been Ryan Rickelton, not matching him stroke for stroke, but his finesse with power. They have got to fifties in the same over: de Kock in 34 balls, Rickelton in 23. South Africa 111 for 1 in 11 overs.
Welcome Noor
De Kock against offspin
116 Quinton de Kock's strike rate against offspin in all T20 before today. However, today he has scored 23 off 15 from Mujeeb ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi
South Africa finally get going
This is not an easy proposition for South Africa. early wicket gone, two left-hand batters, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman bowling. Quinton de Kock, though, pounces on the first bit of hittable length he gets from Mujeeb, hitting him for a six over wide long-on. Then he gets the shorter ball, which he cuts away for four. And Ryan rickelton hits boundaries off Azmatullah Omarzai in the fifth over. Still only 34 for 1 in five overs.
The skills of Farooqi
Fazalhaq Farooqi is often considered the barometer for swing. If he can't get shape on a ball, that means there is no way that ball is going to swing. And he can swing it either way. To add to it is this slower ball, which Aiden Markram ends up skying to mid-off. The perfect start for Afghanistan. They have South Africa at 12 for 1 in 2.3 overs.
Testing first over
RK700 watch
3 Number of wickets Rashid Khan needs to become the first to 700 in all T20 cricket. He is also the most prolific in internationals with 188 wickets.
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to bowl first on a fresh pitch in his quasi home ground of Ahmedabad. This was also practically a must-win match for Afghanistan after they lost their tournament opener to New Zealand. The schedule has been unforgiving on the last edition's losing semi-finalists, rushing them into their two big matches in the group of death in the first round.
Afghanistan's opponents were the ones who beat them comprehensively in their semi-final in the 2024 T20 World Cup in Trinidad. South Africa could practically knock Afghanistan out and ensure progress for themselves and New Zealand if they win.
Seeing as it was a morning match, both sides strengthened their respective spin departments. Left-arm wristspinner Noor Ahmad replaced Ziaur Rahman for Afghanistan, and George Linde took the place of Corbin Bosch.
South Africa held a formidable 3-0 head-to-head record against Afghanistan.
South Africa 1 Aiden Markram (capt.), 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Ryan Rickelton, 4 Dewald Brevis, 5 David Miller, 6 Tristan Stubbs, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 George Linde, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Keshav Maharaj, 11 Lungi Ngidi
Afghanistan 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Gulbadin Naib, 4 Sediqullah Atal, 5 Darwish Rasooli, 6 Azmatullah Omarzai, 7 Mohammad Nabi, 8 Rashid Khan (capt.), 9 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 10 Noor Ahmad, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi
New and improved de Kock
181 Quinton de Kock's strike rate since his comeback from retirement. An average of 32 to go with it
Afghanistan practically in must-win situation
The group of death in the first round is hotting up on a warm Ahmedabad morning. This group has a three-way between New Zealand, South Africa and Afghanistan. After New Zealand beat Afghanistan, it is almost a must-win for the semi-finalists of the last T20 World Cup. They are up against the team that beat them handsomely in that semi-final, South Africa. Welcome to the Live Report
SA's unbeaten streak against Afghanistan
Afghanistan are one of the best teams in T20 cricket, but against South Africa...
Big picture - Uphill task for Afghanistan
Afghanistan made it till the semi-finals of the 2024 T20 World Cup, but this time, after just one game, they face an uphill task. Their loss to New Zealand in their opening match has put them, in all likelihood, in a do-or-die situation against South Africa: if they lose, even the wins against Canada and UAE may not be enough to qualify for the Super Eight stage.
It will not be easy for Afghanistan. They have faced South Africa three times in T20Is. On all three occasions, they were on the losing side. Their last defeat - in of the 2024 edition - was particularly chastening: South Africa bowled them out for 56 and then chased down the target with nine wickets to spare.
Apart from all that history, too, South Africa will be well primed after their win against Canada, where they ticked most boxes. Their captain Aiden Markram scored a half-century, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs added 75 in an unbroken stand, and the team posted the highest total of the tournament so far. Lungi Ngidi's four-for was the icing on the cake. A win against Afghanistan will make their path to the Super Eight stage smooth.
It's a day game, starting at 11am. But as Stubbs said after the Canada match, it may not make much of a difference.
Form guide
Afghanistan LLWWW (last five T20Is, most recent first)
South Africa WLWWL
