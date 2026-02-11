AFG vs SA live cricket score, T20 World Cup 2026: Gurbaz falls one shot short of Super Over glory

South Africa survived the group of death by outlasting Afghanistan in a match that went into two Super Overs. They had it won when the last over of regulation time began when Afghanistan needed 13 with one wicket in hand. Kagiso Rabada, though, bowled two no-balls, but a running error allowed them to tie the match. They were then done and dusted but Tristan Stubbs hit a last-ball six to force a second Super Over. This one left Afghanistan needing four sixes off four balls; Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who scored 84 off 42 in regulation time, hit three of them, needed just a four to take it to the third Super Over, but hit straight to point. A couple of metres either side, and we would have had another tie.