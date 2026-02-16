Matches (11)
T20 World Cup (5)
Ranji Trophy (2)
Sheffield Shield (3)
AUS Women vs IND Women (1)

Afghanistan vs U.A.E., 28th Match, Group D at Delhi, T20 World Cup, Feb 16 2026 - Live Cricket Score

Upcoming
28th Match, Group D, Delhi, February 16, 2026, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Points TableSee full table
Group D
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
3
United Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
21102-1.030
4
AfghanistanAfghanistan
20200-0.555
Recent Performance
Match centre Scores :  Ranjith P •  Ground time: 09:58
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
9 M342 Runs38 Avg154.75 SR
Ibrahim Zadran
9 M335 Runs47.86 Avg128.35 SR
A Sharafu
10 M346 Runs34.6 Avg130.56 SR
Muhammad Waseem
9 M271 Runs33.88 Avg123.18 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
9 M17 Wkts6.91 Econ12 SR
Abdollah Ahmadzai
6 M12 Wkts9.05 Econ10.83 SR
Junaid Siddique
9 M12 Wkts7.76 Econ16.5 SR
Muhammad Arfan
9 M10 Wkts6.59 Econ18.4 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AFG
UAE
Rashid Khan (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Ibrahim Zadran (vc)
Opening Batter
Abdollah Ahmadzai 
Bowler
Azmatullah Omarzai 
Allrounder
Darwish Rasooli 
Top order Batter
Fazalhaq Farooqi 
Bowler
Gulbadin Naib 
Batting Allrounder
Mohammad Ishaq 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohammad Nabi 
Allrounder
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 
Bowler
Noor Ahmad 
Bowler
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sediqullah Atal 
Opening Batter
Shahidullah 
Batting Allrounder
Ziaur Rahman 
Bowler
Match details
GroundArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Series
ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Season2025/26
Match numberT20I no. 3716
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-12.50, Second Session 12.50-14.20
Match days16 February 2026 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
West Indies
Leslie Reifer
Ireland
Roly Black
TV Umpire
Australia
Paul Reiffel
Reserve Umpire
Australia
Rod Tucker
Match Referee
India
Javagal Srinath
AFG vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026 - Afghanistan, UAE battle to stay alive

