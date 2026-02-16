Afghanistan vs U.A.E., 28th Match, Group D at Delhi, T20 World Cup, Feb 16 2026 - Live Cricket Score
Group D
|#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
|3
United Arab Emirates
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-1.030
|4
Afghanistan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-0.555
Recent Performance
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
9 M•342 Runs•38 Avg•154.75 SR
AFG
9 M•335 Runs•47.86 Avg•128.35 SR
UAE
10 M•346 Runs•34.6 Avg•130.56 SR
UAE
9 M•271 Runs•33.88 Avg•123.18 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
9 M•17 Wkts•6.91 Econ•12 SR
6 M•12 Wkts•9.05 Econ•10.83 SR
UAE
9 M•12 Wkts•7.76 Econ•16.5 SR
UAE
9 M•10 Wkts•6.59 Econ•18.4 SR
Squad
|Bowling Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberT20I no. 3716
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-12.50, Second Session 12.50-14.20
Match days16 February 2026 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
TV Umpire
Reserve Umpire
Match Referee