AFG vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026 - Afghanistan, UAE battle to stay alive

How do you lift yourself after a soul-crushing defeat? Because Afghanistan need to do exactly that after going down to South Africa in the double Super Over in Ahmedabad. It was their second defeat in as many games, and even though they are the favourites for their remaining two group games - against UAE and Canada - their T20 World Cup campaign is hanging by the thinnest thread of hope.

Afghanistan have an 11-3 win-loss record against UAE, their opponents for Monday's day game in Delhi. But a New Zealand win over Canada the following day is enough to knock them out.

UAE must be feeling confident after their win over Canada. It came in Delhi, where they play their remaining two group games as well. But they too rely heavily on Canada beating New Zealand. If New Zealand beat Canada, which is more likely, UAE will have to pull off a series of miracles. They will have to beat Afghanistan and then South Africa, who have been unbeaten so far. And they will have to do so by such margins that their net run rate goes above New Zealand's. That gap, at the moment, is huge.

So, how do Afghanistan and UAE proceed? Perhaps, as players often say, by taking one game at a time.

Form guide