6.40pm Well, then, that win as comprehensive as it can get for Australia. They came into this match - and tournament - as a unit depleted by injury. But Travis Head suggested the recoveries are 'trending upwards'. Once they get into the Super Eights, they might only get more and more menacing as a team. For now, Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa have earned their laurels: what a smart bowling performance on a helpful pitch today. Let's see how Colombo pitches pan out over the rest of the tournament. For now, you can switch over to England vs West Indies for today's final match of the triple-header. Goodbye from Abhijato, and the scoring team! And let's see what West Indies can put up batting first at the Wankhede...
And now Travis Head, Australia captain: "Nice start. Renners and Stoins partnership in the middle was really good. Kept us going. Zamps was exceptional in the second innings. Ellis leader of the attack, so great to see him stand up. [Conditions] seemed tough today, might be different in two days' time. We hit a lot of twos in the backend. Attacking hard through the whole way, but can look different on different days. There's always expectations, that's the challenge... You get in high-pressure situations. Work our way through the next three [matches] and get ourselves to India. Enjoying each other's company."
Lorcan Tucker stands in as Ireland captain: "[Stirling] took a bit of a knock on his knees while taking a catch in the first innings. He was brave going out there. We probably didn't start as well as we would have liked. Spinners did pretty well to put us back in the game. I think maybe 150-160 was in our mind, the way we were set up we could have gone after that. Plenty of things can happen. We have to stay competitive and keen."
Here's Player of the Match, Nathan Ellis: "It was probably more of the unknown [in terms of conditions]. Just wanted to get started. It's been a long run-in for us. We've said a lot leading into this: we haven't seen a lot of the big boys, so the younger boys... The planning and the processes without the big boys. [On deciding on his back-of-hand slower ball] Probably after first couple of overs. Not much of swing or seam there, so just dictates what I go with. What I can see from deep square. When I decide to go pace on, I try to bang it in. Otherwise I try to keep my arm speed as same as possible, and a big difference between arm speed and bowling speed."
6.25pm Ellis was the star of this all-round Australia bowling effort, scalping up his best T20I figures of 4 for 12. The pitch only got slower as the day progressed. Ellis and his slower balls in the powerplay effectively bowled Ireland out of the contest. Unfortunately, they will also be sweating on Paul Stirling's fitness now, after he limped off on the first ball of their chase. But for Australia, a 67-run win will boost their NRR after they have dominated this opening day contest.
Eye of Sauron: "This is the first instance of 2 bowlers taking 4 wickets each for Australia in a T20 International ! "