Here's Player of the Match, Nathan Ellis: "It was probably more of the unknown [in terms of conditions]. Just wanted to get started. It's been a long run-in for us. We've said a lot leading into this: we haven't seen a lot of the big boys, so the younger boys... The planning and the processes without the big boys. [On deciding on his back-of-hand slower ball] Probably after first couple of overs. Not much of swing or seam there, so just dictates what I go with. What I can see from deep square. When I decide to go pace on, I try to bang it in. Otherwise I try to keep my arm speed as same as possible, and a big difference between arm speed and bowling speed."