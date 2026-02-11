T20 World Cup (4)

Australia vs Ireland, 14th Match, Group B at Colombo, T20 World Cup, Feb 11 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
14th Match, Group B (D/N), Colombo (RPS), February 11, 2026, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Australia FlagAustralia
182/6
Ireland FlagIreland
(16.5/20 ov, T:183) 115

Australia won by 67 runs

nathan-ellis
Player Of The Match
Nathan Ellis
, AUS
4/12
nathan-ellis
Cricinfo's MVP
Nathan Ellis
, AUS
64.13 ptsImpact List
Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Blog
News
Videos
Photos
Fan Ratings
What will be the toss result?
AUS Win & Bat
57%
IRE Win & Bat
11%
AUS Win & Bowl
23%
IRE Win & Bowl
9%
2.2K votes
10

Dockrell has broken the record for most catches by a fielder (10) in Men's T20 World Cup for IRE, going past Mark Adair's 9

46

Dockrell and Lorcan Tucker's 46-run partnership is IRE's highest for the 6th wicket in Men's T20 World Cup, breaking the record of 43 between Lorcan Tucker and Gareth Delany

Fan rating
Fan Ratings are openRate the teams and player performance
Tap to rate now!
Ellis, Zampa lead Australia to big win against Ireland

Ellis, Zampa lead Australia to big win against Ireland

Ellis and Zampa picked up four-wicket hauls each to bowl Ireland out for 115 in chase of 183

11-Feb-2026 • 21 hrs agoAndrew McGlashan
Match centre Scores :  Chetan Kumar •  Comms :  Abhijato (@ob_jato)
Scorecard summary
Australia1 Inn
182/6(20 overs)
Marcus Stoinis
45 (29)
Mark Adair
2/44 (4)
Josh Inglis
37 (17)
George Dockrell
1/31 (4)
Ireland2 Inn
115/9(16.5 overs)
George Dockrell
41 (29)
Nathan Ellis
4/12 (3.5)
Lorcan Tucker
24 (27)
Adam Zampa
4/23 (4)
View full scorecard
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
B. Impact
Bowl
Nathan Ellis
AUS64.13-4/12
George Dockrell
IRE61.0834.691/31
Mark Adair
IRE50.7811.742/44
Josh Inglis
AUS42.0142.01-
Marcus Stoinis
AUS38.438.4-
View full list

6.40pm Well, then, that win as comprehensive as it can get for Australia. They came into this match - and tournament - as a unit depleted by injury. But Travis Head suggested the recoveries are 'trending upwards'. Once they get into the Super Eights, they might only get more and more menacing as a team. For now, Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa have earned their laurels: what a smart bowling performance on a helpful pitch today. Let's see how Colombo pitches pan out over the rest of the tournament. For now, you can switch over to England vs West Indies for today's final match of the triple-header. Goodbye from Abhijato, and the scoring team! And let's see what West Indies can put up batting first at the Wankhede...

And now Travis Head, Australia captain: "Nice start. Renners and Stoins partnership in the middle was really good. Kept us going. Zamps was exceptional in the second innings. Ellis leader of the attack, so great to see him stand up. [Conditions] seemed tough today, might be different in two days' time. We hit a lot of twos in the backend. Attacking hard through the whole way, but can look different on different days. There's always expectations, that's the challenge... You get in high-pressure situations. Work our way through the next three [matches] and get ourselves to India. Enjoying each other's company."

Lorcan Tucker stands in as Ireland captain: "[Stirling] took a bit of a knock on his knees while taking a catch in the first innings. He was brave going out there. We probably didn't start as well as we would have liked. Spinners did pretty well to put us back in the game. I think maybe 150-160 was in our mind, the way we were set up we could have gone after that. Plenty of things can happen. We have to stay competitive and keen."

Here's Player of the Match, Nathan Ellis: "It was probably more of the unknown [in terms of conditions]. Just wanted to get started. It's been a long run-in for us. We've said a lot leading into this: we haven't seen a lot of the big boys, so the younger boys... The planning and the processes without the big boys. [On deciding on his back-of-hand slower ball] Probably after first couple of overs. Not much of swing or seam there, so just dictates what I go with. What I can see from deep square. When I decide to go pace on, I try to bang it in. Otherwise I try to keep my arm speed as same as possible, and a big difference between arm speed and bowling speed."

6.25pm Ellis was the star of this all-round Australia bowling effort, scalping up his best T20I figures of 4 for 12. The pitch only got slower as the day progressed. Ellis and his slower balls in the powerplay effectively bowled Ireland out of the contest. Unfortunately, they will also be sweating on Paul Stirling's fitness now, after he limped off on the first ball of their chase. But for Australia, a 67-run win will boost their NRR after they have dominated this opening day contest.

Eye of Sauron: "This is the first instance of 2 bowlers taking 4 wickets each for Australia in a T20 International ! "

16.5
W
Ellis to McCarthy, OUT

And that's that! McCarthy takes on this ball that is rising at him off a length. But he didn't have the elevation he needed, so it gets to Cameron Green at deep mid-wicket. Australia seal a huge 67-run win

Barry McCarthy c Green b Ellis 2 (4b 0x4 0x6 9m) SR: 50
16.4
1
Ellis to Humphreys, 1 run

Goes for the big one but cannot middle it. Pace-off again, back of a length and he swipes this to cow corner

16.3
1
Ellis to McCarthy, 1 run

Shorter, but still close to the batter's body. Driven down to deep cover

16.2
Ellis to McCarthy, no run

Full and on the stumps. Can only drive this straight to covers

16.1
1
Ellis to Humphreys, 1 run

on a length, he tucks this down to long-on

Over16
8 runs, 2 wicketsNeed 71 from 24b
IRE 112/8CRR: 7.00  RRR: 17.75
MJ Humphreys 1 (2b)BJ McCarthy 1 (1b)
A Zampa4/23 (4)
15.6
1
Zampa to Humphreys, 1 run

Finishes a great spell of spin bowling. Googly, short of a length, and worked away towards deep mid-wicket

15.5
Zampa to Humphreys, no run

Big appeal! Humphreys down on his knees, tries for a sweep behind him. Keeper goes up with a big appeal. Umpire not convinced much, but Australia review anyway. Flat line as ball passes the bat - Australia sink that review, but might as well have, with the contest almost over

15.4
W
Zampa to Adair, OUT

Zampa's just too good. Second time in this over he's gone for the set-up. He pitches this back of a length, spins this into the batter, and takes off just a little bit of the pace. Batter throws his hands at it but the shot is never on. Hit to the biggest side of the ground, to the fielder at deep midwicket. And Australia are just one wicket away from victory now

Mark Adair c Connolly b Zampa 12 (6b 2x4 0x6 9m) SR: 200
15.3
1
Zampa to McCarthy, 1 run

zampa goes full and outside off again. Somehow bashes this down the ground but long-on runs in to cut this off

Lights on all around the ground now.

15.2
W
Zampa to Dockrell, OUT

Tried too much. Zampa knows Dockrell is feeling a rush of blood now. Just fires this in wide, right on the marker line, and drops it short too. Dockrell jumps down hoping for another hit down the ground. Misses it completely, and his bails are flicked ott

George Dockrell st †Inglis b Zampa 41 (29b 3x4 2x6 37m) SR: 141.37
15.1
6
Zampa to Dockrell, SIX runs

Now that's a shot! Zampa tempts him, quite full and outside off. In his arc. Dockrell takes on the challenge: right off the middle of that bat and down the ground

Over15
14 runsNeed 79 from 30b
IRE 104/6CRR: 6.93  RRR: 15.80
MR Adair 12 (5b 2x4)GH Dockrell 35 (27b 3x4 1x6)
C Connolly0/26 (3)
14.6
2
Connolly to Adair, 2 runs

Shorter, he hits it towards the same area. Gets two this time around

14.5
4
Connolly to Adair, FOUR runs

Hangs back and plays this late! Width outside off and dropped on a length. He goes on the back foot and just drives this quite square towards the deep point boundary

14.4
1
Connolly to Dockrell, 1 run

Keeps it on a length and spinning away, cut to deep cover

14.3
2
Connolly to Dockrell, 2 runs

Dockrells steps down the ground to this ball outside off, gets it right under his eyes, and hits it to long-off

14.2
1
Connolly to Adair, 1 run

Shorter and same shot, but hits it down the ground to deep extra cover this time

14.1
4
Connolly to Adair, FOUR runs

Great lofted inside-out hit to begin the over. He steps away and just pumells this through to covers

Over14
3 runs, 1 wicketNeed 93 from 36b
IRE 90/6CRR: 6.42  RRR: 15.50
GH Dockrell 32 (25b 3x4 1x6)MR Adair 1 (1b)
A Zampa2/15 (3)
13.6
Zampa to Dockrell, no run

Floated up on a good length, in front of the stumps, and defended back to the bowler

13.5
1
Zampa to Adair, 1 run

Drops this on a good length, Adair happy with stepping back and playing this towards deep cover

Final drinks break of the game.

13.4
W
Zampa to Tucker, OUT

Hits it against the wind and pays for it! Zampa floats this one up, slow, and tempts Tucker into the swipe across the line. It's a googly and hit towards the leg-side, where Connolly sits waiting at cow corner

Lorcan Tucker c Connolly b Zampa 24 (27b 1x4 1x6 56m) SR: 88.88
Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
MP Stoinis
45 runs (29)
2 fours1 six
Productive shot
pull
17 runs
1 four1 six
Control
77%
GH Dockrell
41 runs (29)
3 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
pull
16 runs
2 fours1 six
Control
69%
Best performances - bowlers
NT Ellis
O
3.5
M
1
R
12
W
4
ECO
3.13
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
A Zampa
O
4
M
0
R
23
W
4
ECO
5.75
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
1W
1W
View more stats
Match details
GroundR Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
TossAustralia, elected to bat first
Series
ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Australia
Nathan Ellis
Match numberT20I no. 3698
Hours of play (local time)15.00 start, First Session 15.00-16.30, Interval 16.30-16.50, Second Session 16.50-18.20
Match days11 February 2026 - daynight (20-over match)
Umpires
New Zealand
Chris Gaffaney
DRS
England
Richard Illingworth
DRS
TV Umpire
Sri Lanka
Kumar Dharmasena
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Raveendra Wimalasiri
Match Referee
West Indies
Richie Richardson
PointsAustralia 2, Ireland 0
Win Probability
AUSIRE
100%50%100%AUS InningsIRE Innings
Match CoverageSee all
Paul Stirling's knee injury 'doesn't look great'

Paul Stirling's knee injury 'doesn't look great'

Ellis revels in sowing 'a bit of chaos'

Ellis revels in sowing 'a bit of chaos'

Ellis, Zampa lead Australia to big win against Ireland

Ellis, Zampa lead Australia to big win against Ireland

Australia win the toss and bat against Ireland, Inglis to open

Australia win the toss and bat against Ireland, Inglis to open

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions