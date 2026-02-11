AUS vs IRE Live, T20 World Cup 2026: Ellis, Zampa lead Australia to big win

Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 12:58 PM (22 hrs ago)•Published Feb 11, 2026, 6:54 AM
AUS vs IRE Live, T20 World Cup 2026: Ellis, Zampa lead Australia to big winBy Andrew McGlashan
Comprehensive from Australia
Without their captain, and down to 12 available players, Australia have overcome what could have been an awkward start to their T20 World Cup with an impressive all-round display, downing Ireland by 67 runs in Colombo in a performance that showed their batting is not all about blasting sixes.
With the ball, Nathan Ellis finished with a career-best 4 for 12 and Adam Zampa bagged four himself. It leaves Ireland with two defeats from their first two matches of the tournament. Australia turn their attention to Zimbabwe on Friday and will hope for some positive news on the injury front.
Dockrell and Tucker show fight
It's a long way off for Ireland, but Lorcan Tucker and George Dockrell have put together a handy partnership. However, the asking rate for the final seven overs is 13.71. Matt Kuhnemann has finished his four over spell, conceding 29, of which 18 of those came from three sixes. He sent down 14 dot balls.
UPDATE: Tucker picks out deep midwicket against Zampa.
Zampa among them
Adam Zampa has the first of what could be a fair few wickets at this tournament if conditions continue like this. Having burned a DRS review first ball when Lorcan Tucker got outside the line playing the sweep, it did not take him long to open his account when Gareth Delany edged a big heave and Josh Inglis took a good catch. Ireland are five down in seven overs and this one is nearly done.
Brilliant Ellis
He has figures of 2-1-5-2 inside the powerplay
Early inroads for Australia
Matt Renshaw has dropped a simple chance, but Australia have still managed early breakthroughs. Matt Kuhnemann, who shared the new ball, had Harry Tector taken in the deep by Cameron Green then Nathan Ellis completely bamboozled Ross Adair with his first delivery - it was a back-of-the-hand slower ball which Adair did not pick at all, and it took middle stump. And two balls later Ellis had his second when Curtis Campher pulled to midwicket where Green used his height (he's tall, you know).
Stirling retires hurt first ball
A massive blow for Ireland off the first ball of their chase with captain Paul Stirling retiring hurt. He jabbed a full delivery from Xavier Bartlett to the leg side, set off for a run and was almost immediately and was barely able to make it to the other end. After a few minutes he walked off the field. Fellow opener Ross Adair responded with a four and six off Bartlett.
Australia find a way to 182
We've seen a different side to Australia today. They came into the tournament billed as six-hitters throughout, but the pitch and the bowling hasn't allowed them to play that way barring the early dip from Josh Inglis and Cameron Green. However, they have still managed to work their way to 182 which feels very competitive on this surface. Only 35 dot balls in the innings, and 22 twos.
Matt Renshaw's 37 off 33 balls is the type of innings that will be judged in hindsight, but he had to navigate a period of time to ensure the lower order wasn't exposed too soon. Marcus Stoinis played very well and looked when he cut loose when he found deep midwicket. Ireland couldn't chase 164 against Sri Lanka.
Renshaw's wait
28 Balls before Renshaw's first boundary
Against the last ball of the 15th over, Matt Renshaw finally found the boundary when he drive George Dockrell's final delivery to deep cover. Until then it had been a proper innings of nudge and nurdle from Renshaw on a slow pitch where timing looked difficult. Then, like London buses, Renshaw clubbed Barry McCarthy down the ground in the next over when pace was back on the ball
When do Australia cut loose?
Australia haven't gone through the gears yet. And they have a bit of a problem. Cooper Connolly is next in and he's in desperate form with the bat then it's the bowlers. So this pair may need to take it quite deep. Ireland's spinners are proving hard to get away and boundaries haven't come. As of facing 27 balls, Renshaw hadn't hit one.
Why Renshaw was called up
A reminder that it was this exact type of role that saw Matt Renshaw called up in place of Matt Short
“Matt has impressed in all formats of late, including in multiple roles in white ball formats for Australia, the Queensland Bulls and the Brisbane Heat," selector Tony Dodemaide said.
“With the top order settled and spin heavy conditions expected in the pool stages in Sri Lanka, we also feel Matt provides extra middle order support, with Tim David completing his return to play program in the early phase of the tournament.
“As a left hander, he also offers a point of difference to the middle order batting.”
Maxwell goes!
That change of form for Glenn Maxwell won't come today. Facing Harry Tector, bowling offspin from round the wicket, Maxwell edged a square up which was well held by Lorcan Tucker. Maxwell had managed one well-placed boundary, a pull through the leg side, but his departure has left Australia wobbling. At the ten-over mark, Australia are 90 for 4.
Eyes on Maxwell
Josh Inglis has driven George Dockrell to cover, with Glenn Maxwell walking out at No. 5. He's been short of runs.
15.2 Glenn Maxwell's average in the recent BBL season
Australia's strong powerplay
Despite the early loss of Travis Head, Australia have had a productive powerplay, showing the intent that had been a trademark of their T20 performances last year. Josh Inglis, promoted to open in place of the injured Mitchell Marsh, sped along while Cameron Green wasn't far behind. The pair had each collected sixes in the fifth over against Mark Adair - both over the leg side - but Green picked out midwicket at the end of the over. Still, after six overs they were a handy 64 for 2
Head falls early in dramatic start
Ireland's fielding woes continued in the opening over when Travis Head was given a life, cutting a short delivery to backward point where Ben Calitz put down a low chance. They had spilled seven chances against Sri Lanka in their opening game.
However, it did not prove costly as Head was run out off the first ball of the second over when an inside edge dribbled to backward square and there was confusion with Josh Inglis. An early jolt for Australia who have dealt with a host of issues in the build-up to this tournament.
Australia win the toss and bat, Inglis to open
Travis Head will captain Australia in the opening match of the T20 World Cup after Mitchell Marsh was ruled out moments before the game having suffered a blow to the the groin in training earlier in the week which has caused testicular bleeding.
Marsh's injury left Australia selecting from just 12 players for this game after the decision was made to hold Tim David back until the Zimbabwe fixture as he continues his return from a hamstring problem.
Josh Inglis will move to the top of the order to partner Head while Cooper Connolly is selected in a spin-heavy attack which also features fellow left-armer Matt Kuhnemann. Ben Dwarshuis is the one available player left out.
Head opted to bat first on winning the toss. "Looks like a good wicket," he said. "The Pakistan series didn't go our way, but what's important is this tournament.
Ireland captain Paul Stirling said he would have done the same as his side look to bounce back from their opening loss against Sri Lanka. "It helps we know the conditions and how the pitch will do," he said. "Gives us a fraction of an advantage."
Ireland named an unchanged XI.
Australia 1 Travis Head (capt), 2 Josh Inglis (wk), 3 Cameron Green, 4 Matt Renshaw, 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Glenn Maxwell, 7 Cooper Connolly, 8 Xavier Bartlett, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Matt Kuhnemann
Ireland 1 Paul Stirling (capt), 2 Ross Adair, 3 Harry Tector, 4 Lorcan Ticker (capt), 5 Curtis Campher, 6 Ben Calitz, 7 Gareth Delany, 8 George Dockrell, 9 Mark Adair, 10 Barry McCarthy, 11 Matthew Humphreys
A chance for Ireland?
How big of an opportunity is this for Ireland with Australia battling a reduced squad? They still have regrets over how the Sri Lanka game went.
"There's some real disappointment at the end of that game," Malan said, reflecting on the recent loss. "For a large part, we were playing exactly the sort of way we wanted to play from a planning, preparation point of view. Obviously, a little bit of the execution throughout that critical period has let us down."
Breaking news: Marsh out
Big news from the Australia camp just moments before the toss in Colombo:
Steven Smith has been called up to Australia’s T20 World Cup squad as cover after captain Mitchell Marsh was ruled out of the opening match against Ireland having suffered a blow to the groin during training earlier this week which has led to testicular bleeding.
Marsh did his pre-match press conference as scheduled on Tuesday with news emerging of his absence from the game just 15 minutes before the toss in Colombo.
“He [Marsh] is experiencing ongoing pain and discomfort which is restricting his movement,” a CA statement said. “Scans have confirmed internal testicular bleeding, and he will require a period of rest and rehabilitation. His return to play will be guided by symptom resolution and medical advice.
“Standby player Steve Smith will travel to Sri Lanka as cover to acclimatise and prepare, should he be required.”
Marsh’s absence means that Australia are effectively selecting from just 12 players for their opening match with Josh Hazlewood yet to officially be replaced in the squad (Sean Abbott is a traveling reserve) and Tim David being held back for the Zimbabwe game on Friday after the hamstring injury which ended his BBL.
Smith, who played his last T20I in February 2024, is now a step closer to being parachuted into Australia’s World Cup squad after making a compelling case during his BBL campaign with Sydney Sixers where he plundered 299 runs ay 59.80 and a strike-rate of 167.97 in six innings.
Australia’s build-up to the tournament has been hit by a number of injuries with Hazlewood and Pat Cummins both ruled out from the initial squad.
Players in focus
In the spotlight
Can Glenn Maxwell go to the well one more time to produce a stunning World Cup for his nation? Given he turns 38 this year, it seems unlikely that he will play another one for Australia, having already retired from ODI cricket. But since a match-winning 62 not out against South Africa last August, he has had a very lean run in all T20s. In eight innings in the BBL when he got past 3 he remained unbeaten, but that only happened three times with a highest score of 39 not out. His bowling will also be vital in the tournament as he will likely be the lone spinning allrounder in the top seven for most of the event.
Ireland need skipper Paul Stirling to set the tone at the top of the order, particularly against an inexperienced new-ball attack for Australia. His returns have also been lean in recent times with scores of 21, 29, 38, 0, 23, 45, 8, 14, and 6 in his last nine T20Is, striking at just 125.17. His 6 off 13 against Sri Lanka was not the start to the tournament he or Ireland were hoping for.
13 to choose from for Australia
Australia are the last side to begin their T20 World Cup campaign and the late start plays heavily into their favour, given the injury issues they have had coming into the tournament.
They are already without Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood after both were ruled out with injury, and Australia's selectors have intriguingly not yet replaced Hazlewood in the 15 and will only have 13 to choose from for their opening match against Ireland with Tim David expected to miss the opening round as he continues to rehab his hamstring injury.
Had the first match been any earlier, there may have also been doubts on Nathan Ellis coming off a hamstring concern and Adam Zampa, who experienced some groin tightness in the last T20I of the tour of Pakistan a fortnight ago, which Australia lost 3-0.
Australia are also struggling for form, having been hammered in Pakistan despite many of them coming from the BBL. However Ellis, David and Glenn Maxwell were all absent from that trip while many of the World Cup squad only played one or two games in the series at most. The change in conditions will challenge them, as will Ireland's spinners George Dockrell and Gareth Delany after both bowled well against Sri Lanka.
Ireland themselves will feel under some pressure after butchering a chance to beat Sri Lanka in Colombo in their tournament opener. They dropped seven catches and gave up 59 runs from their final four overs with the ball. They were 105 for 2, albeit with the required run-rate climbing, but lost 8 for 38 to lose the game by 20 runs.
In theory, Ireland have the advantage of being a slightly unknown quantity to Australia. The two teams have only met twice in T20Is and only once in all international cricket since 2016. They played at the Gabba in the 2022 T20 World Cup and eight of the Ireland XI that played against Sri Lanka played in that game too. However, Australia may only have four players in their XI who played four years ago, with a number of retirements and injuries changing the formation of Australia's team.
The only other time the two teams met in the shortest format was in the 2012 T20 World Cup in Colombo. Paul Stirling, Dockrell and Maxwell all played in that game.
Form guide
Australia LLLLL (last five completed matches, most recent first) Ireland LWWLW