Zimbabwe vs Australia, 19th Match, Group B at Colombo, T20 World Cup, Feb 13 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
19th Match, Group B, Colombo (RPS), February 13, 2026, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
169/2
Australia FlagAustralia
(19.3/20 ov, T:170) 146

Zimbabwe won by 23 runs

blessing-muzarabani
Player Of The Match
Blessing Muzarabani
, ZIM
4/17
blessing-muzarabani
Cricinfo's MVP
Blessing Muzarabani
, ZIM
91.5 ptsImpact List
Muzarabani, Evans and Bennett slay Australia

Muzarabani, Evans and Bennett slay Australia

Australia were never really in the contest - they picked up two wickets in Zimbabwe's entire innings and lost four in their batting powerplay - and fell well short in the end

13-Feb-2026Alex Malcolm
Match centre Scores :  Ranjith P •  Comms :  Abhimanyu Bose
Scorecard summary
Zimbabwe1 Inn
169/2(20 overs)
Brian Bennett
*64 (56)
Cameron Green
1/6 (1.1)
Tadiwanashe Marumani
35 (21)
Marcus Stoinis
1/17 (2.5)
Australia2 Inn
146/10(19.3 overs)
Matt Renshaw
65 (44)
Blessing Muzarabani
4/17 (4)
Glenn Maxwell
31 (32)
Brad Evans
3/23 (3.3)
View full scorecard
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
B. Impact
Bowl
Blessing Muzarabani
ZIM91.5-4/17
Matt Renshaw
AUS85.1985.19-
Brad Evans
ZIM81.03-3/23
Tadiwanashe Marumani
ZIM55.5455.54-
Ryan Burl
ZIM47.0322.81/9
View full list

2.55pm Right then, we officially have the first upset of the 2026 T20 World Cup, with Zimbabwe's statement win over Australia. It's been an incredible game of cricket, and it opens Group B up for a thrilling conclusion. Sri Lanka have to play both Australia and Zimbabwe, and right now, it is hard to tell who will progress from this group. Zimbabwe will celebrate a win for the ages before recalibrating for their next game. Australia will hope for reinforcements to arrive swiftly, with more injury worries after today's game. That's all from the Premadasa from us today. Next on the menu is Canada taking on UAE in Delhi, where Canada will be batting first. Head on over there for more T20 World Cup action. From this game, it's Abhimanyu signing off on behalf of Ranjith, and everyone else at ESPNcricinfo.

Sikandar Raza: "All I can tell you is that these are just cramps and I should be fine in the next day or two. Very happy and above all, very proud. Feeling of a brother whose younger brothers are achieving a lot together. The culture, environment, and unity we've created is amazing and on top of that, to win is unbelievable. 70-odd at 10 overs and I was happy and we discussed that we don't want to go for 190. We try to go for 190, we are 140 all out. We've seen in Sri Lanka that you can end up losing wickets if you go too hard too early. So we sent a message to Benny that he's doing well and we'll get to a good score if he stays through. And then the fielding, the catching, the boundary stopping ... looked like the boys really wanted it. [Injuries] We have just 13 able bodies right now and I went down and even Cremer has a big of a niggle. But I am sure Zimbabwe Cricket is looking into the replacements because in these conditions, you need 15 able bodies. The boys deserve to enjoy today. If we keep the same processes, and take it one game at a time [it'll be good]. We are in a great position, but it doesn't mean anything. So the next game is now the most important one."

Travis Head: "[Toss decision] We thought it's a good wicket. A bit tacky at the start and we thought it would be even through the two innings. Even though we only took two wickets, I thought they were a bit under par. But we lost early wickets and came under pressure. They played well. I still felt like we'd have taken the score and were happy to chase that. The feedback throughout was that it was a good wicket. We put ourselves under pressure by losing wickets. We found a partnership in the middle but we left ourselves with too many. [On injuries and the defeat] We've been there before. I said at the toss, we saw it in 2023 with a few defeats and injuries. We have a few guys here who were there in India in 2023 and we'll look to navigate this situation and use that blueprint."

Blessing Muzarabani is the POTM for his career-best figures of 4 for 17: "[His best spell?] Yeah. I think I was bowling to some of the best players in the world so I am really happy it came off really nice. The good thing is, I saw the boundary was in my favour and I just had to use that. And the wicket was also a bit slow. [On missing Ngarava] I believe Brad Evans bowled really well. Richie was missed but Brad bowled really well and then everyone else also bowled very well. It's sometimes hard to know the yorker length but sometimes it just works out on the day. Really good to beat Australia, but also [will be] nice to qualify, so looking forward to the next game now."

Sampath with some stats on Muzarabani:

Blessing Muzarabani's 4 for 17 are the best bowling figures for Zimbabwe at the men's T20 World Cup.

These are also the best figures for Zimbabwe against a Full Member team in men's T20Is, bettering Luke Jongwe's 4 for 18 against Pakistan in 2021.

Nithin Kokkisa: "The world cup has truly started now. This game completely changes all the games that are going to follow. What a match, what a team!! "

2.40pm I said at the start of the game that if Zimbabwe want to win today, they have to boss the big moments. Well, Zimbabwe played close to the perfect game. They were calculated with the bat, and then clinical with the ball. Muzarabani and Brad Evans provided the early wickets, with four falling in the powerplay. The fielding was excellent throughout, with not a single chance squandered. They held on to their catches, they saved boundaries, they stayed sharp throughout, and in the end, it's culminated in a comfortable 23-run win over Australia. That's 2-0 for Zimbabwe against Australia in T20 World Cups now!

19.3
W
Evans to Kuhnemann, OUT

It's all happening here! Kuhnemann misses his flick and the ball balloons up to Brad Evans, who collects the ball and then under-arms a throw at the striker's end with the batter out of his crease. And he is short, and that is that. ZImbabwe have beaten Australia! They didn't make the World Cup in 2024, and now, back in the big leagues, they have not just made it two wins in two, but they have registered a win over Australia! With a performance where they always looked in control! What a day for this Zimbabwe team! What a day for Sikandar Raza and Brian Bennett and Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans! For Graeme Cremer, making a comeback after ages. For Wellington Maskadza, whose brother was part of the team that beat Australia in 2007. For Ryan Burl, who has seen so much with this team. For Brendon Taylor, who has been ruled out of this competition, but will surely celebrate this win like he was on the pitch! Zimbabwe win, and Australia now stare at a potential group stage exit

Matthew Kuhnemann run out (Evans) 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 2m) SR: 0
Brad Evans celebrates after finishing off the game
19.2
1
Evans to Ellis, 1 run

Wild full toss outside off, arrives low enough for it to not be a no ball. All Ellis can do is drive it out to deep cover

19.1
4
Evans to Ellis, FOUR runs

Inside edge runs away to four! Australia still mathematically in this. Tries to take on a full ball outside off and gets a lucky touch

Brad Evans will bowl the final over

Over19
5 runs, 2 wicketsNeed 29 from 6b
AUS 141/9CRR: 7.42  RRR: 29.00
NT Ellis 2 (2b)
B Muzarabani4/17 (4)
18.6
W
Muzarabani to Zampa, OUT

Muzarabani has his fourth, and his 100th T20I wicket! What a performance this has been from the gentle giant! Goes very full and Zampa walks across and misses his flick and the ball crashes into the base of leg stump! Career best figures for him, and to do it in a World Cup game against Australia, leading your team to what must be a victory -- can't ask for more can you?

Adam Zampa b Muzarabani 2 (2b 0x4 0x6 2m) SR: 100
18.5
2
Muzarabani to Zampa, 2 runs

Reaches out for a full and wide delivery and slices it fine on the off side. A little fumble at the deep allows them to run a second

Adam Zampa comes in at No. 10

18.4
W
Muzarabani to Renshaw, OUT

Goes oh so high, and it's taken! Muzarabani has his third, and he lets out a roar. Zimbabwe at this time celebrating like this is just another day at the office! Renshaw backs away to this length ball angling in and it goes off a toe end and goes high in the air. Doesn't clear the ring and Burl at mid-off takes a simple catch

Matt Renshaw c Burl b Muzarabani 65 (44b 5x4 1x6 74m) SR: 147.72
Blessing Muzarabani is pumped after getting rid of Matt Renshaw
Sheldon D : "It has been a brilliant WC so far and it is all because of the so called smaller nations, so many brilliant performances but this would be the icing on the cake. Long Live T20's "

18.3
2
Muzarabani to Renshaw, 2 runs

Length ball angled into him, swung away through square leg. Just the two runs. They need boundaries though

18.2
Muzarabani to Renshaw, no run

Lovely from Muzarabani. Short outside off, Renshaw backs away and looks to slap it away, but is beaten by the bounce

18.1
1
Muzarabani to Ellis, 1 run

Nearly chips it back to the bowler! Was taken aback by a slower ball that stopped on him. The ball popped off high on the bat but too much to Muzarabani's left. They get a single to get Renshaw on strike

Muzarabani to bowl the penultimate over. This is a nail-biter, no doubt about it. Australia need 34 off the two overs. Muzarabani will be happy he's going to start off bowling to Ellis

Over18
7 runs, 1 wicketNeed 34 from 12b
AUS 136/7CRR: 7.55  RRR: 17.00
MT Renshaw 63 (41b 5x4 1x6)NT Ellis 1 (1b)
B Evans3/18 (3)
17.6
4
Evans to Renshaw, FOUR runs

Renshaw keeps Australia alive and breathing! This is in the slot outside off and Renshaw gets his front foot forward and hammers this straight of long-off

Nazir Ahamed : "Dear cricinfo, Still you have time to post my comment. Zimbabwe scripts their own History." -- Still some time to go, but they are oh so close!

17.5
1
Evans to Ellis, 1 run

Backs away to a short ball and slaps it to cover

Nathan Ellis

17.4
W
Evans to Dwarshuis, OUT

Oh, that's a screamer! Bennett took a diving catch in the last game, and Munyonga may just have bettered that, given the occasion! Length ball outside off and Dwarshuis looks to take it on with the pull. Gets it straight of deep midwicket but Munyonga was on the move and he ends up taking a blinder. Zimbabwe have been excellent in the field today, and Australia are now seven down!

Ben Dwarshuis c Munyonga b Evans 6 (7b 0x4 0x6 9m) SR: 85.71
17.3
1
Evans to Renshaw, 1 run

In the blockhole on off, driven down the ground. Long-on runs in quickly to keep it down to a single

17.2
Evans to Renshaw, no run

Big shout for lbw as Renshaw misses with a swing across the line. This was a full ball angled in from outside off. Umpire isn't interested. Keeper isn't very interested in asking for a review either. Was likely sliding down

17.1
1
Evans to Dwarshuis, 1 run

Good yorker, just around off, squeezed out through mid-on

Raza has hobbled off again, it looks like. Here's Brad Evans

Over17
7 runsNeed 41 from 18b
AUS 129/6CRR: 7.58  RRR: 13.66
MT Renshaw 58 (38b 4x4 1x6)BJ Dwarshuis 5 (5b)
AG Cremer0/33 (4)
16.6
2
Cremer to Renshaw, 2 runs

Full outside off, eased wide of long-off. They ease their way to two runs

Anson: "Why isn't raza bowling himself with 2 lefties batting " -- the cramps, or whatever that niggle was, could be the reason for it

16.5
1
Cremer to Dwarshuis, 1 run

Rocks back to this short ball but mistimes the pull. Goes to long-on on the bounce

16.4
2
Cremer to Dwarshuis, 2 runs

Tossed up full around off, swung away over square leg. Deep midwicket runs across to stop it, as the batters pick up two

16.3
1
Cremer to Renshaw, 1 run

A bit short and angled across, slapped down to long-off's left

16.2
1
Cremer to Dwarshuis, 1 run

Floated full around middle and Dwarshuis has a big swing across the line. Gets a thin edge past the keeper and towards short third. They pinch a single

Best performances - batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
MT Renshaw
65 runs (44)
5 fours1 six
Productive shot
straight drive
11 runs
1 four1 six
Control
85%
BJ Bennett
64 runs (56)
7 fours0 six
Productive shot
cut shot
14 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
67%
Best performances - bowlers
B Muzarabani
O
4
M
0
R
17
W
4
ECO
4.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
2W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
B Evans
O
3.3
M
0
R
23
W
3
ECO
6.57
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
1W
Match details
GroundR Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
TossAustralia, elected to field first
Series
ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Zimbabwe
Blessing Muzarabani
Match numberT20I no. 3704
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-12.50, Second Session 12.50-14.20
Match days13 February 2026 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
New Zealand
Chris Gaffaney
DRS
Sri Lanka
Raveendra Wimalasiri
DRS
TV Umpire
England
Richard Illingworth
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Kumar Dharmasena
Match Referee
West Indies
Richie Richardson
PointsZimbabwe 2, Australia 0
Win Probability
ZIM 99.99%
ZIMAUS
100%50%100%ZIM InningsAUS Innings

Over 20 • AUS 146/10

Matthew Kuhnemann run out (Evans) 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 2m) SR: 0
W
Zimbabwe won by 23 runs
