Sikandar Raza: "All I can tell you is that these are just cramps and I should be fine in the next day or two. Very happy and above all, very proud. Feeling of a brother whose younger brothers are achieving a lot together. The culture, environment, and unity we've created is amazing and on top of that, to win is unbelievable. 70-odd at 10 overs and I was happy and we discussed that we don't want to go for 190. We try to go for 190, we are 140 all out. We've seen in Sri Lanka that you can end up losing wickets if you go too hard too early. So we sent a message to Benny that he's doing well and we'll get to a good score if he stays through. And then the fielding, the catching, the boundary stopping ... looked like the boys really wanted it. [Injuries] We have just 13 able bodies right now and I went down and even Cremer has a big of a niggle. But I am sure Zimbabwe Cricket is looking into the replacements because in these conditions, you need 15 able bodies. The boys deserve to enjoy today. If we keep the same processes, and take it one game at a time [it'll be good]. We are in a great position, but it doesn't mean anything. So the next game is now the most important one."