2.55pm Right then, we officially have the first upset of the 2026 T20 World Cup, with Zimbabwe's statement win over Australia. It's been an incredible game of cricket, and it opens Group B up for a thrilling conclusion. Sri Lanka have to play both Australia and Zimbabwe, and right now, it is hard to tell who will progress from this group. Zimbabwe will celebrate a win for the ages before recalibrating for their next game. Australia will hope for reinforcements to arrive swiftly, with more injury worries after today's game. That's all from the Premadasa from us today. Next on the menu is Canada taking on UAE in Delhi, where Canada will be batting first. Head on over there for more T20 World Cup action. From this game, it's Abhimanyu signing off on behalf of Ranjith, and everyone else at ESPNcricinfo.
Sikandar Raza: "All I can tell you is that these are just cramps and I should be fine in the next day or two. Very happy and above all, very proud. Feeling of a brother whose younger brothers are achieving a lot together. The culture, environment, and unity we've created is amazing and on top of that, to win is unbelievable. 70-odd at 10 overs and I was happy and we discussed that we don't want to go for 190. We try to go for 190, we are 140 all out. We've seen in Sri Lanka that you can end up losing wickets if you go too hard too early. So we sent a message to Benny that he's doing well and we'll get to a good score if he stays through. And then the fielding, the catching, the boundary stopping ... looked like the boys really wanted it. [Injuries] We have just 13 able bodies right now and I went down and even Cremer has a big of a niggle. But I am sure Zimbabwe Cricket is looking into the replacements because in these conditions, you need 15 able bodies. The boys deserve to enjoy today. If we keep the same processes, and take it one game at a time [it'll be good]. We are in a great position, but it doesn't mean anything. So the next game is now the most important one."
Travis Head: "[Toss decision] We thought it's a good wicket. A bit tacky at the start and we thought it would be even through the two innings. Even though we only took two wickets, I thought they were a bit under par. But we lost early wickets and came under pressure. They played well. I still felt like we'd have taken the score and were happy to chase that. The feedback throughout was that it was a good wicket. We put ourselves under pressure by losing wickets. We found a partnership in the middle but we left ourselves with too many. [On injuries and the defeat] We've been there before. I said at the toss, we saw it in 2023 with a few defeats and injuries. We have a few guys here who were there in India in 2023 and we'll look to navigate this situation and use that blueprint."
Blessing Muzarabani is the POTM for his career-best figures of 4 for 17: "[His best spell?] Yeah. I think I was bowling to some of the best players in the world so I am really happy it came off really nice. The good thing is, I saw the boundary was in my favour and I just had to use that. And the wicket was also a bit slow. [On missing Ngarava] I believe Brad Evans bowled really well. Richie was missed but Brad bowled really well and then everyone else also bowled very well. It's sometimes hard to know the yorker length but sometimes it just works out on the day. Really good to beat Australia, but also [will be] nice to qualify, so looking forward to the next game now."
Sampath with some stats on Muzarabani:
Blessing Muzarabani's 4 for 17 are the best bowling figures for Zimbabwe at the men's T20 World Cup.
These are also the best figures for Zimbabwe against a Full Member team in men's T20Is, bettering Luke Jongwe's 4 for 18 against Pakistan in 2021.
Nithin Kokkisa: "The world cup has truly started now. This game completely changes all the games that are going to follow. What a match, what a team!! "
2.40pm I said at the start of the game that if Zimbabwe want to win today, they have to boss the big moments. Well, Zimbabwe played close to the perfect game. They were calculated with the bat, and then clinical with the ball. Muzarabani and Brad Evans provided the early wickets, with four falling in the powerplay. The fielding was excellent throughout, with not a single chance squandered. They held on to their catches, they saved boundaries, they stayed sharp throughout, and in the end, it's culminated in a comfortable 23-run win over Australia. That's 2-0 for Zimbabwe against Australia in T20 World Cups now!