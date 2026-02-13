Aus vs Zim Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Muzarabani, Bennett orchestrate famous Zimbabwe win

Live
Feb 13, 2026
Aus vs Zim Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Muzarabani, Bennett orchestrate famous Zimbabwe winBy Alex Malcolm
Muzarabani, Bennett orchestrate famous Zimbabwe win
Zimbabwe 169 for 2 (Bennett 64*) beat Australia 146 (Renshaw 65, Muzarabani 4-17, Evans 3-23)by 23 runs
Zimbabwe remain undefeated against Australia in T20 World Cups after a career-best bowling display from Blessing Muzabarani and a gutsy 64 not out from Brian Bennett helped orchestrate a stunning 23-run win in Colombo and throw group B into chaos.
Muzarabani took 4 for 17 from four overs, ripping out the top order alongside Brad Evans in the powerplay who also took 3 for 23, as Australia never really looked close to chasing Zimbabwe's impressive 169 for 2 on a slow pitch that had been set up by even contributions from the top four.
Matt Renshaw's 65 off 44 gave Australia hope but on top of the polished display with bat and ball they also fielded superbly to restrict Australia and threaten their Super Eight hopes.
52
42
19
8
Mighty Muzarabani gets Renshaw
4 Number of wickets Blessing Muzarabani has taken
Blessing Muzarabani has put Zimbabwe on the brink of a famous victory. A clever slower ball did for Matt Renshaw who played a gem of a knock to keep Australia alive. He was deceived and through the shot, skying a ball to mid-off and Ryan Burl called everyone out to take the catch. Muzarabani added Nathan Ellis at the end of the 19th over with a leg stump yorker to bowl Ellis around his legs. Magnificent from Muzarabani.
15
18
6
7
Stunning catch from Tony Munyonga puts Zimbabwe on the brink
Tony Munyonga had already saved five runs on the rope at deep midwicket. He added a stunning catch in the same position to put Zimbabwe on the brink of victory. Ben Dwarshuis nailed a flat strike over deep midwicket off Brad Evans, Munyonga sprinted to his right and dived full length to pull off a spectacular catch. Zimbabwe's fielding has been world class.
26
19
9
2
Cremer delivers a boundary-less 17th
•
1
1
2
1
2
Graeme Cremer finished his spell superbly to concede just seven runs from the 17th over and leave Australia needing 41 off 18 balls. Matt Renshaw and Ben Dwarshuis could not find the rope with the slowness of the pitch hurting Australia.
9
3
3
2
Stoinis holes out, Zimbabwe close in
Marcus Stoinis was clearly struggling with his left hand. It cane off the bat as he tried to hoick Wellington Masakadza against the spin over deep midwicket. He didn't get close to reaching the rope as the catch was taken easily in the deep. Zimbabwe are on the brink of a huge win. Australia need a miracle from here.
6
1
3
Burl bags Maxwell, Renshaw posts fifty
1
W
4
1
2
1
Sikandar Raza's cramp might be a blessing in disguise. He wanted to bowl again after drinks but had to go off the ground once more. Zimbabwe turned to Ryan Burl to bowl a rare over. He made the breakthrough with a tiring Glenn Maxwell dragging on to end an uncharacteristic innings of 31 from 32. The burden of Australia's chase remains on the shoulders of Matt Renshaw who posted his maiden T20I half-century off 34 balls. It's been a gem of an innings from the left-hander. He needs support from Marcus Stoinis who is batting despite a blow on the left hand while bowling.
8
2
1
1
Maxwell and Renshaw post fifty stand
Glenn Maxwell and Matt Renshaw have posted a valuable half-century stand but the slowing Premadasa pitch is making it hard to break free. Maxwell finally cleared the rope but needed some help Dion Myers who failed to throw it back in time trying to take a catch on the rope. Clive Madande then robbed Maxwell of another boundary at cover with a sensational save. Tony Munyonga robbed him of five runs at deep midwicket taking a superb catch at deep midwicket and flicking back in before tumbling over the rope. Try as they might, Australia can't get a big over going.
5
2
3
Raza off with cramp, Australia try to rebuild
Sikandar Raza ran into bowl the first ball of the ninth over when he looked like he had been shot in the back of the leg. A dreaded cramp in his calf radiated up his leg and he was soon on his back needing to be stretched to relieve it. The stretch and physio work did not help. The skipper needed to leave the field and Graeme Cremer was called on to bowl his first over of the tournament. Glenn Maxwell seized the opportunity to reverse sweep him over backward point to get Australia's win probability back above 30% after it dipped below 25 during the over.
4
1
1
2
Head chops on, Australia four down
4 Number of wickets Australia have lost in 4.3 overs
Things are going from bad to worse for Australia. Travis Head chopped Brad Evans on in bizarre fashion to leave Australia 29 for 4 in the powerplay after 4.3 overs. Evans from around the wicket had contained Head very well. He delivered a good length again and Head tried to force on the up. He got a thick inside edge onto pad and it rolled back onto the base of the stumps. Australia only took two wickets in 20 overs and have lost four in 4.3. They face a huge mountain to climb back into the game from here.
2
3
2
Blessing bags David, Australia three down
1
4
1
6
1
•
W
1lb
•
•
4
1
•
4
•
1
W
•
1
W
Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans have Australia three down in the powerplay after Tim David fell for a second ball duck on the heels of Cameron Green's dismissal. Muzarabani's extra pace and bounce caused the dismissal. He went short into the ribs of David, often a good option to the big hitter early, he tried to pull but was hurried and spooned a top edge to short fine. It is very hard to win when a team loses three in the powerplay. Australia are in all sorts of trouble chasing 170.
5
1
1
2
Evans claims Green, Australia in trouble
Cameron Green's run of unfulfilled starts ends with a duck. Brad Evans produced a wobble seam delivery on a good length outside off. It skidded through a touch but Green tried to square drive on the up with a horizontal bat. He got a thin bottom edge through to the keeper. Green had made 20 or more in his last four T20Is without reaching 40 once since the start of the Pakistan tour. He also made six scores between 17 and 45 in the Ashes. Australia are two down early in the chase.
1
4
Inglis falls early to Muzarabani, Stoinis set to bat
Good and bad news for Australia at the start of the chase. The bad news is Josh Inglis has fallen in the second over after Australia took 13 off the first. The first ball from Blessing Muzarabani was short on the hip of Inglis but he miscued a pull shot to the man at deep square Tashinga Musekiwa taking a good diving catch. The good news is Marcus Stoinis is set to be available to bat despite taking a nasty blow on the left hand while bowling.
1
3
Zimbabwe post 169 for 2
It took until the final ball of the innings for Zimbabwe to clear the rope with Sikandar Raza flicking an attempted yorker from Nathan Ellis over fine leg. Zimbabwe posts 169 for 2 but will it be enough? Australia failed to penetrate in terms of wickets but they kept the run-rate down. Brian Bennett made an unbeaten 64 from 56 balls but he and Zimbabwe may wonder if that was too slow given the surface played pretty well. The pitch did slow up towards the end of the innings. Tadiwanashe Marumani and Raza played vital cameos around the anchor performances of Bennett and Ryan Burl.
Australia's bowling was a little off. Marcus Stoinis was excellent but his hand injury could be significant in the game and the tournament. Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa were nowhere near their best after dominating against Ireland.
Australia will fancy their chances chasing 170 but they look likely to be a batter down given how Stoinis looked walking off the ground.
2
1
Stoinis injures hand, heads straight off, Green strikes
Marcus Stoinis has suffered an injury to his left hand while bowling during Australia's T20 World Cup group match against Zimbabwe in Colombo.
Stoinis bowled a full toss to Zimbabwe left-hander Ryan Burl who smashed it back at the allrounder, he got his hands on the catching opportunity but the ball thundered into his left index finger and left thumb before before falling to the turf.
He immediately grabbed the hand in pain and walked straight from the field with the help of Australia's doctor. Australia are already severely undermanned having lost Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood pre-tournament while also losing skipper Mitchell Marsh to a testicular injury before the first game. Marsh is a chance to recover for the next match against Sri Lanka. Australia has a travelling reserve in Sri Lanka in Sean Abbott but only have 14 in the squad to choose from having not replaced Hazlewood yet. Steven Smith is also travelling to Sri Lanka as cover for Marsh.
Stoinis has been a pivotal player in the tournament so far after making a crucial 45 from 29 in the win over Ireland and he had 1 for 17 from 2.5 overs against Zimbabwe before the injury. Cameron Green was called on to finish the over and he removed Burl with a good short ball.
3
1
Bennett posts a half-century off 43 balls
43 Number of balls for Brian Bennett's fifty
Brian Bennett gets warm applause for his 11th T20I fifty and his first in a T20 World Cup. He got there was a drive to long-on but that followed an excellent cut shot off Adam Zampa. He has struck six boundaries but is yet to the clear the rope. Zimbabwe have not hit a six in the innings. Zimbabwe will want him to change that in the last five overs.
3
1
1
1
Bennett and Burl build
Brian Bennett and Ryan Burl have upped the tempo after a sluggish period in the back-end of the first 10 overs. Burl was the catalyst with two excellent shots of Nathan Ellis. He picked two short slower ball and waited on them before pulling one behind square and slapping a second down the ground. Bennett has picked off a number of twos but he needs to find the boundary more if Zimbabwe are to post a big number. Australia will fancy chasing something substantial on this pitch given it hasn't spun and the slower balls have not really gripped in the surface.
2
1
1
1
Australia burn two reviews, Zimbabwe stall
2 Number of reviews Australia lost in the first 10 overs
Australia burned through both reviews in the first 10 overs and wicketkeeper Josh Inglis was to blame for both. The first came in the opening over when a ball from Ben Dwarshuis brushed Brian Bennett's thigh guard on the way through to Inglis and both bowler and keeper were convinced it was glove. Inglis produced another diving legside take off Cameron Green in the 10th over and was again convinced there was bat involved but it was only Ryan Burl's thigh guard again with the bat nowhere near the ball. Australia will hope that doesn't prove costly as they have pegged the run-rate back under 8 per over.
2
1
3
Stoinis claims Marumani to stem the bleeding
Australia were starting to get nervous with the way Tadiwanashe Marumani was playing. He was collaring pace and spin. He played Australia's trump card Adam Zampa with ease in his first over. But Marcus Stoinis did the trick with a tight line. Marumani got away with trying to cut one too close to off stump and edged just past the diving Josh Inglis. Another tight line and length delivery produced another edge as he tried to cut again he got a thin nick through to Inglis this time. Zimbabwe stall a fraction as a result, getting to 66 for 1 after eight. Stoinis has 1 for 11 from two valuable overs.
1
1
1
Marumani motors after Zimbabwe's slow start
•
•
2
•
2
•
1w
•
1
1lb
1
•
•
•
4
4
1
•
•
4
1
1
4
4
•
Tadiwanashe Marumani has hit the accelerator after Zimbabwe's sluggish start. Australia's decision to bowl looked a good one in the first two overs as Ben Dwarshuis and Marcus Stoinis extracted swing and bounce from the tacky fresh pitch in the early morning conditions. Zimbabwe did not strike a boundary in the opening two overs. But Marumani has cut loose since. He thrashed two short balls from Dwarshuis to the rope and then unfurled two outstanding reverse sweeps and a conventional sweep off Glenn Maxwell. Brian Bennett has been well held at the other end.
1
2
4
1
Brendan Taylor out of remainder of T20 World Cup with hamstring injury
Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Brendan Taylor has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka because of a hamstring injury, Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza confirmed at the toss ahead of the game against Australia in Colombo on Friday.
Taylor, 40, had picked up a hamstring injury in Zimbabwe's first match of the tournament, which they won against Oman, and had to retire hurt when on 31 off 30 balls. He had earlier taken three catches behind the stumps.
Zimbabwe have not named a replacement player yet, and have two games to go in the group stage of the World Cup. Tadiwanashe Marumani will keep wicket against Australia. Allrounder Tony Munyonga has come into the Zimbabwe XI in Taylor's place.
1
3
Tim David now has more time to do maximum damage
Tim David has been listed at No.4. Here is an extract from a recent feature on how one of the world's best-known death hitters became Australia's permanent No 4-5.
Tim David has made his name as a death hitter. Seeing him walking out to bat in the powerplay of a T20 international is jarring.
Until July 2025 he had only faced 12 balls in the powerplay when playing for Australia, all when elevated up the order in rain-shortened matches. In July 2025 he walked out at No. 5 in Basseterre to face the last ball of the powerplay and thumped it for four on his way to an Australian record-breaking 37-ball unbeaten century. Three days later at the same venue, all 12 balls of his innings came in the powerplay; he hit his fourth ball for four and four of his next seven for six before being out in the fifth over for 30.
It worked on the batter-friendly postage stamp in Saint Kitts and Nevis. Could it work on Australian pitches with large boundaries? The answer came in Australia's next match.
David walked into bat in Darwin to face the second ball of the fourth over. Australia were 30 for 3 against South Africa. He defended the first ball from Kagiso Rabada, who had taken two of the three wickets to fall, before charging at the second, launching the 140kph good-length delivery over the long straight boundary. In the next over he carved Corbin Bosch over cover for four and then over long-off for six. He scored 18 off 7 in the powerplay. Australia were 70 for 4 amid a flurry of questions on the broadcast as to whether they had been too reckless. In the end, David went on to make 83 off 52, facing the most balls of his T20 career, and Australia would post a score that led to a 17-run win.
The following game he made 50 off 24 at No. 4. David was officially a middle-order batter.
The seeds of his move up the order were sown in 2024.
1
1
Taylor out of the World Cup, Australia opt to bowl, David, Dwarshuis return
Australia won the toss and elected to bowl against Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe veteran Brendan Taylor has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup with a hamstring injury while Australia welcome back Tim David and Ben Dwarshuis after Travis Head won the toss and elected to bowl in Colombo.
Taylor, 40, retired hurt after suffering the injuring while batting in the win over Oman. Tadiwanashe Marumani will keep wicket in Taylor's absence. Allrounder Tony Munyonga comes into the side to replace Taylor. Meanwhile, Richard Ngarava has been rested for precautionary reasons and Graeme Cremer comes back into the line-up.
Australia have made two changes from the side that beat Ireland on Wednesday. Tim David has been passed fit to play and is listed to bat at No.4 with Cooper Connolly missing out. Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis will slide one spot. Ben Dwarshuis has also come in for Xavier Bartlett after the latter was preferred against Ireland.
Travis Head will captain again with Mitchell Marsh still unavailable due to his testicular injury. He chose to bowl after Australia won batting first on Wednesday.
Australia: 1 Travis Head (capt), 2 Josh Inglis (wk), 3 Cameron Green, 4 Tim David, 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Glenn Maxwell, 7 Matthew Renshaw, 8 Ben Dwarshuis, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Matt Kuhnemann, 11 Adam Zampa
Zimbabwe: 1 Brian Bennett, 2 Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), 3 Dion Mayers, 4 Sikandar Raza (capt), 5 Ryan Burl, 6 Tony Munyonga, 7 Tashinga Musekiwa, 8 Brad Evans, 9 Wellington Masakadza, 10 Graeme Cremer, 11 Blessing Muzarabani
2
1
1
1
Australia considering changes
The toss is coming in 15 minutes. Australia are hoping to have Tim David available after he was held out of the first game against Ireland. David has not played since injuring his hamstring playing in the BBL on Boxing Day. It was his second hamstring injury in 2025 after he suffered one in the IPL which saw him miss RCB's run to the title.
One positive for Australia if he does return today is in his first innings after the injury last year, he made 102 not out from 37 balls against West Indies.
Meanwhile, Zimbabwe are sweating on the fitness of Brendan Taylor. He made an unforgettable 60 not out in the 2007 World Cup match between the teams, but he retired hurt against Oman.
1
Pitch and conditions
The Premadasa Stadium surface has played as expected so far this tournament - slow and spin-friendly, and more of the same is likely again. The day fixture will be played amid humid and overcast conditions. There is rain forecast in Colombo later in the afternoon, but might arrive after the match.
Stats and trivia
- Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis are both on 49 T20I career wickets. Only five Australian bowlers have taken at least 50 wickets in the format.
- Muzarabani is four away from becoming the third Zimbabwe bowler to reach 100 T20I wickets.
- The teams have only played each other in three T20Is with Australia holding a 2-1 edge after winning both matches during a tri-series (also featuring Pakistan) in Zimbabwe in 2018.
In the spotlight - Cameron Green and Blessing Muzarabani
In 12 innings since the start of the Ashes, Cameron Green has scored at least 17 runs on ten occasions but, bafflingly, his highest score is only 45. Once again, Green started well against Ireland with two sixes in his first ten balls to race to 21 before hitting straight to midwicket. It was a similar theme in Pakistan ahead of the T20 World Cup, where Green was Australia's standout batter in a wretched series defeat but he just could not kick on. Green, however, is hitting the ball sweetly and looking the goods at No. 3, where his muscular batting is well suited to the powerplay. A belated big score might not be far off.
If Zimbabwe are going to cause a boil over, then their tall pace attack will have to do some damage. Australia's batters will fancy their chances of counter-attacking, but Blessing Muzarabani looms as a handful given he took three wickets in the powerplay against Oman in his return from injury. He is a versatile bowler, able to menace with full and short deliveries, but he will need to hit the right lengths against Australia's aggressive top-order.
1
1
1
Buoyant Zimbabwe plot massive upset
A rare Australia-Zimbabwe contest
After a difficult preparation amid a deepening injury crisis, Australia desperately just wanted to get their tournament started and the off-field distractions did not show during a clinical thrashing of Ireland.
It had started to feel that perhaps Australia's campaign was cursed before it even began, but they issued a reminder of their depth with spearhead Nathan Ellis stepping up in his return from injury while there were encouraging contributions through a measured batting line-up.
With skipper Mitchell Marsh's status unclear due to a testicular injury, it's not exactly smooth sailing just yet for Australia, but they can build momentum and take a significant step forward to the Super Eight stage with another victory in Colombo.
Australia will be heavily favoured but wary against a buoyant Zimbabwe, who enjoyed a successful return to World Cup action by crushing Oman in their opener. Brian Bennett underlined his status as a prodigious talent with 48 off 36 balls then, and he will back his aggressive approach in the powerplay against an inexperienced Australia bowling attack.
Zimbabwe do not boast the type of menacing spin options to expose Australia on slower surfaces, but their bustling pace attack will enter confident after rolling Oman over cheaply. This will be a major step up for them, but Zimbabwe should feel excited about playing Australia with contests between these two Full-Member nations rare.
Australia and Zimbabwe have not played one another in any format since an ODI series in northern Queensland in mid-2022. Zimbabwe have been traditionally shunned by Australia although sentiment is starting to shift with the countries set to square off in a three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe later this year. There is also talk of their long Test drought - stretching back to 2003 - finally ending at some point in the next FTP.
To perhaps the surprise of some, Zimbabwe do have the bragging rights at the T20 World Cup, having beaten Australia by five wickets at the first edition in 2007 in their only tournament face-off. It was a historic performance for Zimbabwe against a star-studded Australia side captained by Ricky Ponting and featuring the likes of Adam Gilchrist, Matthew Hayden and Brett Lee.
It must be said that Australia back in those days had relatively scant regard for T20I cricket. Times have certainly changed, with both teams knowing the stakes of this match and the importance of building early tournament momentum.
Form guide
Australia WLLLL (last five completed matches, most recent first)
Zimbabwe WLLWL
Zimbabwe WLLWL
2
5
3
3