Buoyant Zimbabwe plot massive upset against depleted Australia

Big picture - A rare Australia-Zimbabwe contest

After a difficult preparation amid a deepening injury crisis, Australia desperately just wanted to get their tournament started and the off-field distractions did not show during a clinical thrashing of Ireland

It had started to feel that perhaps Australia's campaign was cursed before it even began, but they issued a reminder of their depth with spearhead Nathan Ellis stepping up in his return from injury while there were encouraging contributions through a measured batting line-up.

With skipper Mitchell Marsh's status unclear due to a testicular injury, it's not exactly smooth sailing just yet for Australia, but they can build momentum and take a significant step forward to the Super Eight stage with another victory in Colombo.

Australia will be heavily favoured but wary against a buoyant Zimbabwe , who enjoyed a successful return to World Cup action by crushing Oman in their opener. Brian Bennett underlined his status as a prodigious talent with 48 off 36 balls then, and he will back his aggressive approach in the powerplay against an inexperienced Australia bowling attack.

Zimbabwe do not boast the type of menacing spin options to expose Australia on slower surfaces, but their bustling pace attack will enter confident after rolling Oman over cheaply. This will be a major step up for them, but Zimbabwe should feel excited about playing Australia with contests between these two Full-Member nations rare.

Australia and Zimbabwe have not played one another in any format since an ODI series in northern Queensland in mid-2022. Zimbabwe have been traditionally shunned by Australia although sentiment is starting to shift with the countries set to square off in a three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe later this year. There is also talk of their long Test drought - stretching back to 2003 - finally ending at some point in the next FTP.

To perhaps the surprise of some, Zimbabwe do have the bragging rights at the T20 World Cup, having beaten Australia by five wickets at the first edition in 2007 in their only tournament face-off. It was a historic performance for Zimbabwe against a star-studded Australia side captained by Ricky Ponting and featuring the likes of Adam Gilchrist, Matthew Hayden and Brett Lee.

It must be said that Australia back in those days had relatively scant regard for T20I cricket. Times have certainly changed, with both teams knowing the stakes of this match and the importance of building early tournament momentum.

Blessing Muzarabani picked up three wickets in his first two overs against Oman • ICC/Getty Images

Form guide

Australia WLLLL (last five completed matches, most recent first)

Zimbabwe WLLWL

In the spotlight - Cameron Green and Blessing Muzarabani

Cameron Green has scored at least 17 runs on ten occasions but, bafflingly, his highest score is only 45. Once again, Green started well against Ireland with two sixes in his first ten balls to race to 21 before hitting straight to midwicket. It was a similar theme in Pakistan ahead of the T20 World Cup, where Green was Australia's standout batter in a wretched series defeat but he just could not kick on. Green, however, is hitting the ball sweetly and looking the goods at No. 3, where his muscular batting is well suited to the powerplay. A belated big score might not be far off. In 12 innings since the start of the Ashes,has scored at least 17 runs on ten occasions but, bafflingly, his highest score is only 45. Once again, Green started well against Ireland with two sixes in his first ten balls to race to 21 before hitting straight to midwicket. It was a similar theme in Pakistan ahead of the T20 World Cup, where Green was Australia's standout batter in a wretched series defeat but he just could not kick on. Green, however, is hitting the ball sweetly and looking the goods at No. 3, where his muscular batting is well suited to the powerplay. A belated big score might not be far off.

Blessing Muzarabani looms as a handful given he took three wickets in the powerplay against Oman in his return from injury. He is a versatile bowler, able to menace with full and short deliveries, but he will need to hit the right lengths against Australia's aggressive top-order. If Zimbabwe are going to cause a boil over, then their tall pace attack will have to do some damage. Australia's batters will fancy their chances of counter-attacking, butlooms as a handful given he took three wickets in the powerplay against Oman in his return from injury. He is a versatile bowler, able to menace with full and short deliveries, but he will need to hit the right lengths against Australia's aggressive top-order.

Mitchell Marsh picked up an injury before Australia's first game • ICC/Getty Images

Team news: Mitchell Marsh unlikely to play

There remains some unknowns over Australia's line-up. Marsh is expected to be unavailable and while Steven Smith's call up has generated plenty of attention, he hasn't yet been officially added to the squad.

Big-hitter Tim David is getting closer to a return after a hamstring injury suffered in the BBL on Boxing Day. If David is fit, then the spotlight will turn to who he replaces. Matt Renshaw appears to have done enough after a well-compiled 37 off 33 balls against Ireland.

Spin-bowling allrounder Cooper Connolly could be in the selection gun after limited time at the crease batting at No. 7 and he finished with none for 26 from three overs with the ball. If they want to keep Connolly's bowling versatility then quick Xavier Bartlett could be under pressure after none for 22 from two overs against Ireland. Left-arm quick Ben Dwarshuis is also in the mix.

Australia (probable): 1 Travis Head (capt), 2 Josh Inglis (wk), 3 Cameron Green, 4 Matt Renshaw, 5 Glenn Maxwell, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Cooper Connolly/Tim David, 8 Xavier Bartlett/Ben Dwarshuis, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Matt Kuhnemann, 11 Adam Zampa

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Brendan Taylor, who made an unforgettable 60 not out in the 2007 World Cup match between the teams, is a doubtful starter after retiring hurt against Oman. The exact nature of his injury is unknown, but Taylor is most likely to miss this match and is set to be replaced by reserve keeper Clive Madande , who made ducks against Oman and Netherlands in the warm-up games. Zimbabwe could be tempted to include legspinner Graeme Cremer given the favourable conditions.

Zimbabwe (probable): 1 Brian Bennett, 2 Tadiwanashe Marumani, 3 Dion Mayers, 4 Brendan Taylor/Clive Madande (wk), 5 Sikandar Raza (capt), 6 Ryan Burl, 7 Tashinga Musekiwa, 8 Brad Evans, 9 Wellington Masakadza, 10 Richard Ngarava, 11 Blessing Muzarabani

Brian Bennett was in excellent touch in Zimbabwe's opener • ICC/Getty Images

Pitch and conditions

The Premadasa Stadium surface has played as expected so far this tournament - slow and spin-friendly, and more of the same is likely again. The day fixture will be played amid humid and overcast conditions. There is rain forecast in Colombo later in the afternoon, but might arrive after the match.

Stats and trivia

Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis are both on 49 T20I career wickets. Only five Australian bowlers have taken at least 50 wickets in the format.

Muzarabani is four away from becoming the third Zimbabwe bowler to reach 100 T20I wickets.

The teams have only played each other in three T20Is with Australia holding a 2-1 edge after winning both matches during a tri-series (also featuring Pakistan) in Zimbabwe in 2018.

Quotes