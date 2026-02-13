Muzarabani, Evans and Bennett slay Australia

Zimbabwe 169 for 2 (Bennett 64*, Marumani 35, Burl 35, Green 1-6) beat Australia 146 (Renshaw 65, Muzarabani 4-17, Evans 3-23) by 23 runs

Muzarabani took 4 for 17 from four overs, ripping out the top order alongside Evans in the powerplay - Evans took 3 for 23 - as Australia never really looked close to chasing Zimbabwe's impressive 169 for 2 down that had been set up by even contributions from the top four on a slow pitch.

Matt Renshaw 's 65 off 44 gave Australia hope but on top of the polished display with bat and ball, Zimbabwe also fielded superbly to restrict Australia and threaten their T20 World Cup Super Eight hopes.

Australia's decision to bowl first on a fresh pitch in the day-time will be scrutinised. There were moments when Bennett's 56-ball innings looked like it might have been slower than required, but powerful contributions from Tadiwanashe Marumani Ryan Burl and Sikandar Raza ensured it was more than enough as Australia managed to take just two wickets in 20 overs.

Sikandar Raza's quick runs gave Zimbabwe some momentum • ICC/Getty Images

The win was even more impressive after Zimbabwe lost the hero of their last T20 World Cup victory against Australia in Brendan Taylor for the tournament because of a hamstring injury

Zimbabwe are now on the verge of qualifying for the Super Eight stage, while Australia must defeat both Sri Lanka and Oman in Pallekele to ensure safe passage through to the next phase.

Marumani quick off the blocks

Marumani hit the accelerator up front, thumping 35 off 21 to offset a slow start by Bennett.

Australia's decision to bowl looked a good one in the first two overs as Ben Dwarshuis and Marcus Stoinis extracted swing and bounce from the tacky fresh pitch in the early morning conditions. Zimbabwe did not strike a boundary in the opening two overs. But Marumani cut loose thereafter. He thrashed two short balls from Dwarshuis to the rope and then unfurled two outstanding reverse sweeps and a conventional sweep off Maxwell. He eventually fell to Stoinis, who bowled a superb spell but the innings was critical in the context of the game.

Brian Bennett brought up a half-century as he anchored Zimbabwe's innings • ICC/Getty Images

Bennett and Burl bat sensibly

Zimbabwe were 79 for 1 at the halfway stage and there was discussion in the dressing room of 190 being on the cards. But Sikandar Raza recalled the experience of the 2025 tour to Sri Lanka and called for steady heads. A message was sent out to Bennett and Burl to play with control.

They neutralised Adam Zampa, who had done so much damage against Ireland. Bennett cut him neatly behind point to find the rope after biffing Dwarshuis down the ground. Burl switch-hit Matt Kuhnemann over point but otherwise they kept the ball on the ground and played smartly. Bennett raised his tenth T20I half-century, and his first in a World Cup, off 43 balls.

Burl did more damage than just the 35 off 30. A fierce straight drive hit Stoinis on the hand and took him out of the attack after just 2.5 overs when he had been Australia's best bowler. It also affected Stoinis' batting later on. Burl fell next ball to Cameron Green. But it brought in Raza, whose late innings flurry was vital. He smashed two fours and a six off the last ball of the innings to make 25 not out off 13 to post an impressive total of 169 for 2.

Brad Evans celebrates after finishing off the game • ICC/Getty Images

The Blessing and Brad show

While Australia took just two wickets in 20 overs, they lost four in 4.3 of the chase as Muzarabani and Evans ran through them with disciplined line and length bowling and excellent field placement. Muzarabani used his extra height and bounce to have both Josh Inglis and Tim David caught while cramped trying to pull. Inglis holed out in the deep while David, on return from injury, spooned a catch to short fine for a second-ball duck. That followed Green's second-baller off Evans after he edged behind trying to square drive on the up to a ball that skidded through on a tight line. Travis Head was well held at the other end with Evans giving him no width from around the wicket. Eventually Head tried to drive on the up only to get a thick inside edge that ran off his pad back onto the stumps.

Matt Renshaw keeps the fifty celebrations low-key • ICC/Getty Images

Renshaw and Maxwell can't salvage it

It was tailor-made for Maxwell to produce another World Cup miracle but it was Renshaw who carried Australia close but they ultimately fell well short. Maxwell struggled for timing in his 31 off 32. Two outstanding pieces of fielding from Tony Munyonga and substitute Clive Madande on the rope robbed him of seven runs.