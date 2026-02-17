2pm Ravindra and Phillips the slight pressure that had come their way when they met in the middle with such remarkable ease. New Zealand will be pleased with Ravindra's return to form after an extended dry spell too. But take nothing away from Canada today. For each sloppy effort in the field they had a stunner to match it. And for each tactical misfire - and there were a few in both innings - there was the talent of their players to make up for it. Yuvraj Samra might be on the losing side today, and Canada might be knocked out, but it's Samra's match. He is a World Cup centurion now and no one will be taking that away from him. It wasn't enough today, but you hope to see plenty more of him at the world stage. Just 19, so the world is still at his feet!