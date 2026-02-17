Matches (10)
T20 World Cup (5)
Ranji Trophy (2)
Sheffield Shield (3)

Canada vs New Zealand, 31st Match, Group D at Chennai, T20 World Cup, Feb 17 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
31st Match, Group D, Chennai, February 17, 2026, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Canada FlagCanada
173/4
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
(15.1/20 ov, T:174) 176/2

New Zealand won by 8 wickets (with 29 balls remaining)

glenn-phillips
Player Of The Match
Glenn Phillips
, NZ
76* (36) & 3 catches
yuvraj-samra
Cricinfo's MVP
Yuvraj Samra
, CAN
90.05 ptsImpact List
Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Blog
News
Videos
Photos
Fan Ratings
116

Bajwa and Yuvraj Samra's 116-run partnership is CAN's highest for the 1st wicket in Men's T20 World Cup, breaking the record of 43 between Dhaliwal and Aaron Johnson

Fan rating
Fan Ratings are openRate the teams and player performance
Tap to rate now!
Samra's record 110 in vain as Phillips and Ravindra put New Zealand in Super Eights

Samra's record 110 in vain as Phillips and Ravindra put New Zealand in Super Eights

Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra hit contrasting unbeaten half-centuries to make short work of the 174-run target in the T20 World Cup match in Chennai

17-Feb-2026 • 3 hrs agoHemant Brar
Match centre Scores :  K Vairavan •  Comms :  Abhijato (@ob_jato)
Scorecard summary
Canada1 Inn
173/4(20 overs)
Yuvraj Samra
110 (65)
Jacob Duffy
1/25 (4)
Dilpreet Bajwa
36 (39)
Matt Henry
1/28 (4)
New Zealand2 Inn
176/2(15.1 overs)
Glenn Phillips
*76 (36)
Saad Bin Zafar
1/29 (3)
Rachin Ravindra
*59 (39)
Dilon Heyliger
1/42 (4)
View full scorecard
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
B. Impact
Bowl
Yuvraj Samra
CAN90.0590.05-
Glenn Phillips
NZ76.8472.590/6
Rachin Ravindra
NZ38.4738.47-
Dilon Heyliger
CAN34.849.561/42
Matt Henry
NZ34.65-1/28
View full list

2.20pm So, that's a wrap on what turned out to be a dominant chase from New Zealand. Bodes well for their Super Eights chances, though the Colombo pitch might play differently to the ones here in Chepauk. The training time after they fly out tomorrow will do them good. Canada have a match of their own - against Afghanistan - left before they sign off from the competition. But it will be a chance to see Yuvraj Samra, and their other talents, one last time. Do tune in then.

For now, switch over to a rather rainy Pallekele for an all-important clash between Ireland and Zimbabwe. The latter's chances of making the Super Eights depend on this contest. Goodbye from me, and our scorer Vairavan, for now!

New Zealand captain, Daryl Mitchell: "Mitch is improving as the day goes on. He'll be fine tomorrow. [On Yuvraj] He played beautifully. Looked like a great surface, to keep them to 170 was a good effort. We back everyone in the side. We have the 'bash brothers' up top. We bat really deep, and everyone can get the job done on the day. I love playing for Chepauk, a lot of us have been part of the CSK family, so we love playing here. Really excited to get to Colombo and prepare for the Super Eights now"

The Canada captain, Dilpreet Bajwa, speaks. "We were one bowler short, but we were confident the ball would spin. But hard luck happened. Last two games, we were losing four-five games. Hats off to Yuvraj. Very proud moment for him, and for all Canadians. For having a 100-run partnership against one of the biggest teams. Of course, when we are one bowler short, we were thinking about who's going to bowl. [On good results for Associate cricket] We need more cricket against these big nations. Now we're competing, but if we get more experience, we can beat them. We beat Ireland in the last World Cup. [On game vs Afghanistan] Nothing to lose, always to win. We're going to do well day after tomorrow, hopefully."

Glenn Phillips is the Player of the Match today. "I mean, obviously we were sticking to a process, one ball at a time. Put us on the back foot for a while. Some days you get balls in your zone and today was one of those days for both me and Rachin. We just carried on the partnership and it grew really well. [Rachin] works incredibly hard on his game, so it helps to get some rewards for it. [On losing two wickets] We've been in that position a couple of times. It's just one of those things where if the top order doesn't come off necessarily, the middle order has to do the job. [On Samra] Yeah, fabulous - really clean striker of the ball. Got a long future ahead of him."

2pm Ravindra and Phillips the slight pressure that had come their way when they met in the middle with such remarkable ease. New Zealand will be pleased with Ravindra's return to form after an extended dry spell too. But take nothing away from Canada today. For each sloppy effort in the field they had a stunner to match it. And for each tactical misfire - and there were a few in both innings - there was the talent of their players to make up for it. Yuvraj Samra might be on the losing side today, and Canada might be knocked out, but it's Samra's match. He is a World Cup centurion now and no one will be taking that away from him. It wasn't enough today, but you hope to see plenty more of him at the world stage. Just 19, so the world is still at his feet!

15.1
4
Jaskaran Singh to Ravindra, FOUR runs

Rachin Ravindra finishes it off with a remarkable punch towards mid-wicket! The ball was on a length outside off, he latched onto it with such conviction and hit through the line. New Zealand finish a clinical chase that looked nervy at its early stages. They win by eight wickets and seal the second spot from this group into the Super Eights

15.1
1w
Jaskaran Singh to Ravindra, 1 wide

Another wide. Fired even farther down the leg side

MC: "Someone's enjoying retirement but can't stay away from the game..."

15.1
2w
Jaskaran Singh to Phillips, 2 wide

Fired in down leg, misses the flick and the keeper. The batters sneak in a single too

GBA: "Also, what's the point of a drinks break at 15 overs. are we all agreed it's an ad break?" - After powerplay and before death overs. It's the World Cup's strategic timeout equivalent, you'd imagine...

Over15
10 runsNeed 5 from 30b
NZ 169/2CRR: 11.26  RRR: 1.00
R Ravindra 55 (38b 3x4 3x6)GD Phillips 76 (36b 4x4 6x6)
Shivam Sharma0/23 (2)
14.6
Shivam Sharma to Ravindra, no run

Pushed closer to the wickets, he deadbats this back to the bowler to keep the contest alive for one more over

14.5
1
Shivam Sharma to Phillips, 1 run

Keeps this innocuous but good enough, outside off on a length, switch-hits this to covers

Virat Kohli: "samra played a great innings, but rachin woke up after days, but philips as usual scoring runs for fun. looking forward to watch super 8s" - Woah, hello there

14.4
1
Shivam Sharma to Ravindra, 1 run

On a length, on the pads, and flicked from under his head and down to deep square leg

14.3
1
Shivam Sharma to Phillips, 1 run

Phillips stays back and just works this down to long-on with a subtle flick

14.2
1
Shivam Sharma to Ravindra, 1 run

Floats this on a length outside off now. Ravindra reaches for it, slightly, as he cuts this away to point

Daniel: "Wish Richie Benaud was still with us for Phillips career total Chew chew chew chew (2222)"

14.1
6
Shivam Sharma to Ravindra, SIX runs

Rachin wants to get this over with! Straight in the slot. Rinse, repeat, slog sweep it into the deep midwicket boundary. A remarkably still head and he read the trajectory of that ball perfectly

Rahat Ali : "Last hope of Afghanistan is going to sleep "

Ahmed: "How easy it has become to predict the Semi Finalist team without Aus (as of now). If IRL beat Zim today...Aus will be roaring in the SF and who knows as a champion !!!"

Teedzayi : "The game against Ireland will make-up my mind, but l fancy Zimbabwe in the SM, and am not even biased"

Over14
11 runsNeed 15 from 36b
NZ 159/2CRR: 11.35  RRR: 2.50
GD Phillips 74 (34b 4x4 6x6)R Ravindra 47 (34b 3x4 2x6)
D Heyliger1/42 (4)

Time for the last drinks of this match, with the chase almost over. 15 runs needed off 36 balls. How quickly can they get there?

Phippsy: "As great as Samra's Innings was, the other end stayed a bit slow. For NZ, Only Seifert has been slow and he didn't last long enough to make it a problem. "

13.6
4
Heyliger to Phillips, FOUR runs

Back of a length and tailing into the batter. Phillips hangs back and smacks this through the line! Finds the gap to perfection between long on and deep midwicket to get another four under his belt

Rohi: "Watching Phillips perform almost every time for New Zealand and then seeing him stuck on the IPL bench just feels wrong. Form like that deserves the middle, not the dugout."

13.5
1
Heyliger to Ravindra, 1 run

On a length, and happy to just drive this down to long-off and hold onto the strike

Santhosh: "When the T20 WC was announced with 20 teams I felt it could be boring to watch some non-competitive cricket by associate teams, but the tournament proved that all the qualified teams are showing far more superior quality cricket. Till today only 5 teams confirmed qualification to super 8 which shows the magnitude of every games played with some upsets and close contests."

13.4
Heyliger to Ravindra, no run

On a length and on leg, right into Rachin's pads. He tries to shovel this behind him but eats an edge off the bat and doesn't get anywhere significant

13.3
1
Heyliger to Phillips, 1 run

Phillips stays deep in the crease with his font foot out of the way still. Smacked into the pitch and dribbles towards long-on, did not time it that well on this occasion

13.3
1w
Heyliger to Phillips, 1 wide

Bowler under pressure, tries to counteract this but by shovelling it way down leg side. Reload

13.2
4
Heyliger to Phillips, FOUR runs

Pumped straight back down the ground! Jeepers, what a strong hit. Straight back past the bowler despite this being so full right outside the stumps

Jp: "No one has mentioned EnglandThey have done enough to qualify for the super 8s without being very good, and on their day can beat anyone. Their batting is the deepest out of everyone, but potentially missing another ace spinner to help AdilAus fan btw"

13.1
Heyliger to Phillips, no run

Slow and kept outside fifth stump. Phillips sits deep in his crease and just swings at it. Thrashed straight to a diving extra cover, who makes a stop

Over13
16 runsNeed 26 from 42b
NZ 148/2CRR: 11.38  RRR: 3.71
R Ravindra 46 (32b 3x4 2x6)GD Phillips 65 (30b 2x4 6x6)
Saad Bin Zafar1/29 (3)
12.6
6
Saad to Ravindra, SIX runs

And now Ravindra latches onto it too! Floated up in the slot once more, outside off. Ravindra keeps a still head even as he gets down on one knee, and just swings this through the line and into deep midwicket once again

12.5
1
Saad to Phillips, 1 run

Sweeps a full ball, right on his pads, towards backward square

12.4
2
Saad to Phillips, 2 runs

Tucked into the blockhole to counter his power. Threads this from under his eyes and towards long on once more

12.3
6
Saad to Phillips, SIX runs

Switch hit and pumped into the deep extra cover boundary! The ball was floated up slow, outside off. Converted into a line down leg because of his quick switch of a stance. Latches into it with so much power

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
YS Samra
110 runs (65)
11 fours6 sixes
Productive shot
off drive
22 runs
1 four2 sixes
Control
75%
GD Phillips
76 runs (36)
4 fours6 sixes
Productive shot
pull
13 runs
1 four1 six
Control
89%
Best performances - bowlers
JA Duffy
O
4
M
0
R
25
W
1
ECO
6.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
MJ Henry
O
4
M
0
R
28
W
1
ECO
7
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
View more stats
Match details
GroundMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
TossCanada, elected to bat first
Series
ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
New Zealand
Glenn Phillips
Match numberT20I no. 3719
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-12.50, Second Session 12.50-14.20
Match days17 February 2026 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
India
Jayaraman Madanagopal
DRS
Bangladesh
Sharfuddoula
DRS
TV Umpire
India
Nitin Menon
Reserve Umpire
Bangladesh
Gazi Sohel
Match Referee
Zimbabwe
Andy Pycroft
PointsNew Zealand 2, Canada 0
Win Probability
NZ 100%
CANNZ
100%50%100%CAN InningsNZ Innings

Over 16 • NZ 176/2

New Zealand won by 8 wickets (with 29 balls remaining)
Match CoverageSee all
Samra's record 110 in vain as Phillips and Ravindra put New Zealand in Super Eights

Samra's record 110 in vain as Phillips and Ravindra put New Zealand in Super Eights

Stats - Samra smashes records on his way to 65-ball 110

Stats - Samra smashes records on his way to 65-ball 110

Canada opt to bat; Mitchell leads New Zealand after 'dodgy burger' rules Santner out

Canada opt to bat; Mitchell leads New Zealand after 'dodgy burger' rules Santner out

Can vs NZ highlights, T20 World Cup 2026 - NZ qualify for Super Eights; Samra's ton in vain

Can vs NZ highlights, T20 World Cup 2026 - NZ qualify for Super Eights; Samra's ton in vain

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions