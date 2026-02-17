2.20pm So, that's a wrap on what turned out to be a dominant chase from New Zealand. Bodes well for their Super Eights chances, though the Colombo pitch might play differently to the ones here in Chepauk. The training time after they fly out tomorrow will do them good. Canada have a match of their own - against Afghanistan - left before they sign off from the competition. But it will be a chance to see Yuvraj Samra, and their other talents, one last time. Do tune in then.
For now, switch over to a rather rainy Pallekele for an all-important clash between Ireland and Zimbabwe. The latter's chances of making the Super Eights depend on this contest. Goodbye from me, and our scorer Vairavan, for now!
New Zealand captain, Daryl Mitchell: "Mitch is improving as the day goes on. He'll be fine tomorrow. [On Yuvraj] He played beautifully. Looked like a great surface, to keep them to 170 was a good effort. We back everyone in the side. We have the 'bash brothers' up top. We bat really deep, and everyone can get the job done on the day. I love playing for Chepauk, a lot of us have been part of the CSK family, so we love playing here. Really excited to get to Colombo and prepare for the Super Eights now"
The Canada captain, Dilpreet Bajwa, speaks. "We were one bowler short, but we were confident the ball would spin. But hard luck happened. Last two games, we were losing four-five games. Hats off to Yuvraj. Very proud moment for him, and for all Canadians. For having a 100-run partnership against one of the biggest teams. Of course, when we are one bowler short, we were thinking about who's going to bowl. [On good results for Associate cricket] We need more cricket against these big nations. Now we're competing, but if we get more experience, we can beat them. We beat Ireland in the last World Cup. [On game vs Afghanistan] Nothing to lose, always to win. We're going to do well day after tomorrow, hopefully."
Glenn Phillips is the Player of the Match today. "I mean, obviously we were sticking to a process, one ball at a time. Put us on the back foot for a while. Some days you get balls in your zone and today was one of those days for both me and Rachin. We just carried on the partnership and it grew really well. [Rachin] works incredibly hard on his game, so it helps to get some rewards for it. [On losing two wickets] We've been in that position a couple of times. It's just one of those things where if the top order doesn't come off necessarily, the middle order has to do the job. [On Samra] Yeah, fabulous - really clean striker of the ball. Got a long future ahead of him."
2pm Ravindra and Phillips the slight pressure that had come their way when they met in the middle with such remarkable ease. New Zealand will be pleased with Ravindra's return to form after an extended dry spell too. But take nothing away from Canada today. For each sloppy effort in the field they had a stunner to match it. And for each tactical misfire - and there were a few in both innings - there was the talent of their players to make up for it. Yuvraj Samra might be on the losing side today, and Canada might be knocked out, but it's Samra's match. He is a World Cup centurion now and no one will be taking that away from him. It wasn't enough today, but you hope to see plenty more of him at the world stage. Just 19, so the world is still at his feet!