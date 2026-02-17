Can vs NZ highlights, T20 World Cup 2026 - NZ qualify for Super Eights; Samra's ton in vain

Live
Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 8:32 AM (4 hrs ago)•Published Feb 17, 2026, 3:41 AM
Can vs NZ highlights, T20 World Cup 2026 - NZ qualify for Super Eights; Samra's ton in vainBy Hemant Brar
NZ qualify for Super Eights
And they do so with eight wickets and almost five overs to spare.
Ravindra started the 15th over by smoking Shivam Sharma over deep midwicket for a six. The shot also brought up his fifty, off 35 balls. In the next over, he pulled Jaskaran through midwicket to bring up the win. At the halfway stage, Canada would have anticipated a much closer game but such was the counterattack from Phillips and Ravindra that Canada were found wanting. Their subpar fielding made it even worse, as they suffered their third straight defeat in the tournament.
3
2
1
Phillips lead NZ's march
New Zealand are galloping towards their target, thanks to Phillips. He has taken apart the Canada spinners en route to a 22-ball fifty. After hitting sixes with conventional shots, he has switched his grip and launched Zafar over deep extra cover. There was a fielder at the boundary line but he cleared him with ease.
Ravindra, who had been subdued for a bit, also joined in with a slog-swept six off the last ball of Zafar's over.
NZ 148/2 after 13. They need only 26 from seven overs.
1
1
NZ 106/2 after 10
Canada have lost all the advantage they had after posting 173 and taking two early wickets. Ravindra and Phillips have taken apart the spinners and powered the side to 106 for 2 after ten overs. New Zealand need only 68 from the remaining ten overs. It should be a walk in the park for them.
Ravindra-Phillips fifty stand
And it has come off just 30 balls. Saad Bin Zafar had started with a wicket maiden. But Phillips hit him for back-to-back fours when he returned for his second. In the next over, he launched Bajwa for a straight six.
At the toss, Bajwa had expected help for his spinners in the second innings. That hasn't happened so far.
NZ 84/2 after 8
1
4
Ravindra punishes undisciplined Canada
7 Extras conceded by Canada so far. New Zealand, in the whole first innings, conceded only four
Canada have been undisciplined with the ball and in the field, apart from that one Shivam Sharma catch. Bajwa started the fifth over with a no-ball. A few balls later, he bowled a wide down the leg side. Apart from that, Ravindra hit him for two fours.
Ravindra continued attacking in the sixth over as well and cut Jaskaran over the deep point fielder for a six.
NZ 60/2 after 6
2
Allen departs as well
Heyliger gets Allen and both New Zealand openers are back in the hut. It was a short of length delivery. Allen was looking to work it on the leg side but the ball came slower off the pitch than he expected, resulting in a leading edge towards covers. Shivam, who had earlier misfielded near the boundary line, dived forward to complete the catch.
NZ 35/2 after 4
1
3
1
1
Zafar gets Seifert
Seeing his fast bowlers leaking runs, Bajwa brought in the experienced Saad Bin Zafar as early as the third over. After a leg-bye to Allen, he bowled a dot to Seifert. The batter then tried a reverse hit but was lucky that the ball fell short of extra cover. On the next ball, he tried to hammer Zafar over mid-off. There was no elevation and Jaskaran completed a regulation.
NZ 30/1 after 3
1
1
Canada's false start with ball
1
4
1w
6nb
•
•
1
1
In Kaleem Sana's absence, Jaskaran Singh is opening the bowling. Jaskaran was part of the IPL-winning Deccan Chargers' side back in 2009 and was playing the Ranji Trophy for Chandigarh as recently as March 2022. So he has got the experience. But he has had a poor start here.
His second ball was down the leg side and Finn Allen helped it to the fine-leg boundary. The next was well outside off, a wide. On the following delivery, Allen went for a quick single to short midwicket. The fielder had a shy at the non-striker's end. He missed and the man backing up also let it go through. To make matters worse, Jaskaran had overstepped. So, what should have been just a single ended up as six runs.
Allen then took apart from Dilon Heyliger, hitting his first two balls for a four and a six. Tim Seifert also threw his bat around and got one over covers. Shivam Sharma put in the chase and should have stopped it inside but was sloppy and failed to flick it back.
NZ 29/0 after 2
2
1
Canada finish on 173
... with Samra contributing 110 off 65 balls. He was dropped on 103 by Neesham at long off, off Matt Henry. The ball burst through the fielder's hand and went for four. But Samra didn't last long after that. Glenn Phillips caught him at deep-backward square leg on the second attempt. But his knock has given Canada a competitive total. Now it's up to their spinners.
1
2
1
1
2
1
1
Hundred for Samra
Take a bow, Yuvraj Samra. A hundred off 58 balls. The talent was always there. Last year, he had smashed a 15-ball fifty against Bahamas but there were doubts if he could play in the same manner against bigger teams. Samra has quelled those doubts in style with an exhilarating knock.
1 This is the first hundred by an Associate batter at a men's T20 World Cup.
2
12
1
Can Canada reach 180?
4
8
3
4
NZ looking toothless
In the absence of Ferguson and Santner, New Zealand's bowling seems to be lacking the bite. Jamieson and Neesham have been trying slower balls into the pitch. Some of them have worked, some have been put away by Samra, who has moved to 89 off 53.
Navneet Dhaliwal is still new to the crease and has faced just four balls. The fourth one was yet another slower ball from Neesham and Dhaliwal launched it over long-on for a six.
CAN 136/1 after 16
2
1
Bajwa holes out
Samra's knock allowed Bajwa to slip under the radar. After 11 overs, he was on 31 off 36. He did flick Jamieson over short fine leg after moving towards the off side but two balls later, he smashed one into the hands of deep extra cover.
He fell for 36 off 39 balls. The 116-run opening stand, Sampath tells me, is the highest for the first wicket by an Associate team against a Full Member at a men's T20 World Cup.
CAN 116/1 after 14
1
1
Fifty for Samra
Samra has brought up his fifty, off just 36 balls. Sampath Bandarupalli tells me that at 19 years and 141 days, he is the youngest to score a fifty at the men's T20 World Cup. If you want to know more about his journey, and his connection with India's Yuvraj Singh, read this feature by Alagappan Muthu.
Canada have reached 83 for no loss after 12 overs. This is their highest partnership for any wicket at a T20 World Cup.
1
4
Samra keeps Canada going
With Bajwa going only at a run a ball - he is on 25 off 25 - Samra has to do the bulk of the scoring. After smashing a slower one from Jamieson through extra cover, he has pulled Cole McConchie for a flat six over deep midwicket.
CAN 73/0 after 9
Samra takes down Neesham
•
•
4
4
4
6
The last of the powerplay is often considered one of the most difficult ones as teams are looking to make the most of the field restrictions. That has proved to be the case here as well.
Neesham started from around the wicket to left-hand batter Samra. After two dots, he dug one into the pitch. Samra moved slightly towards the off side and pulled it fine behind the stumps for four. The next ball was short again. It sat up and Samra muscled it over midwicket.
Neesham went fuller for the next delivery, only to be driven down the ground for four. Samra finished the over on a high: he skipped down the track and cut Neesham over covers for the first six of the innings. That also brought up Canada's fifty.
CAN 50/0 after 6
3
1
Canada's steady start
It has been a steady start for Canada - after five overs, they are on 32 for no loss. Samra has scored just three runs off five balls after the opening over but Dilpreet Bajwa, the captain, has kept the scoreboard ticking with fours off Duffy and Jamieson. Except for the third over, there has been at least one four in every over.
CAN 32/0 after 5
Samra off the mark in style
•
•
•
•
4
4
Matt Henry started the first over with four dots. On the fifth, Samra stepped out of his crease and smashed the seamer over extra cover. It almost went all the way. For the final ball of the over, Samra stayed in his crease and punched the length ball through covers. Three New Zealand fielders put in a chase, and came second, third and fourth to the ball.
CAN 8/0 after 1
1
2
Can Samra step up?
159 Yuvraj Samra's strike rate in T20Is. But this is only his second game against a Full Member.
Canada opt to bat; Santner out after a 'dodgy burger'
Toss Canada chose to bat vs New Zealand
Canada captain Dilpreet Bajwa won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand in Chennai. New Zealand, who are eyeing a Super Eights spot, were without Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson. Daryl Mitchell, who stood in for Santner, said the captain had a “dodgy burger” last night.
Bajwa felt the day game would help their spinners. “Later on, we might get some spin. So it’s good bat first and give them a target.” They made one change. Offspinner Shivam Sharma came in for left-arm seamer Kaleem Sana. Shivam was the leading wicket-taker at the World Cup qualifying tournament in June but hasn’t played a T20I since.
New Zealand made two changes. Cole McConchie came in for Santner and Kyle Jamieson for Lockie Ferguson, who has gone home for the birth of his first child.
New Zealand: 1 Tim Seifert (wk), 2 Finn Allen, 3 Rachin Ravindra, 4 Glenn Phillips, 5 Daryl Mitchell (capt), 6 Mark Chapman, 7 Cole McConchie, 8 James Neesham, 9 Kyle Jamieson, 10 Matt Henry, 11 Jacob Duffy
Canada: 1 Dilpreet Bajwa (capt), 2 Yuvraj Samra, 3 Navneet Dhaliwal, 4 Nicholas Kirton, 5 Shreyas Movva (wk), 6 Harsh Thaker, 7 Saad Bin Zafar, 8 Jaskaran Singh, 9 Dilon Heyliger, 10 Shivam Sharma, 11 Ansh Patel
1
In the spotlight: Kyle Jamieson and Saad Bin Zafar
Kyle Jamieson doesn't quite have Ferguson's express pace, but can bang it away on a hard length and stifle the opposition batters. He also has some slower variations in his repertoire and his high-arm release could pose a big threat, especially to batters who are facing him for the first time.
Once known as "Vettori" in Canada's club cricket circuit, Saad Bin Zafar will run into the team that was once captained by one of his heroes. The Canada left-arm spinner often attacks the stumps and keeps it tight, as his economy rate of 6.02 across 67 T20Is suggests. At 39, Saad knows he won't be playing the game for long and will be eager to cause a few upsets on the big stage.
1
NZ meet Canada for the first time in T20Is
A win against Canada in their first T20I against them on Tuesday will firm up New Zealand's spot in the Super Eight. This result will also knock out Canada; South Africa have already qualified for the next round from Group D with three wins in as many games.
New Zealand have faced Canada just three times in international cricket so far - each time in ODI World Cups. Their most recent meeting coming in the 2011 edition in Mumbai. They have won all three games and are poised to make it 4-0 against Canada in World Cups, despite the absence of Lockie Ferguson. The fast bowler has returned home for the birth of his first child and is expected to link up with the side ahead of the Super Eight. In Ferguson's absence, Kyle Jamieson, who wasn't even in the main squad in the first place, is set to make his T20 World Cup bow.
As for Canada, they had their moments against South Africa and UAE but they have failed to convert those into wins. On Friday in Delhi, they had UAE at 66 for 4 in the 13th over in a chase of 151, but they left the door ajar for Aryansh Sharma and Sohaib Khan to sneak home. Canada can't afford such slip-ups against New Zealand - and then Afghanistan - if they are to notch up a win in this World Cup.
1