Can vs NZ highlights, T20 World Cup 2026 - NZ qualify for Super Eights; Samra's ton in vain

A win against Canada in their first T20I against them on Tuesday will firm up New Zealand's spot in the Super Eight. This result will also knock out Canada; South Africa have already qualified for the next round from Group D with three wins in as many games.

New Zealand have faced Canada just three times in international cricket so far - each time in ODI World Cups. Their most recent meeting coming in the 2011 edition in Mumbai. They have won all three games and are poised to make it 4-0 against Canada in World Cups, despite the absence of Lockie Ferguson. The fast bowler has returned home for the birth of his first child and is expected to link up with the side ahead of the Super Eight. In Ferguson's absence, Kyle Jamieson, who wasn't even in the main squad in the first place, is set to make his T20 World Cup bow.