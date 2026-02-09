Matches (11)
South Africa vs Canada, 9th Match, Group D at Ahmedabad, T20 World Cup, Feb 09 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
9th Match, Group D (N), Ahmedabad, February 09, 2026, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
213/4
Canada FlagCanada
(20 ov, T:214) 156/8

South Africa won by 57 runs

lungi-ngidi
Player Of The Match
Lungi Ngidi
, SA
4/31
lungi-ngidi
Cricinfo's MVP
Lungi Ngidi
, SA
64.78 ptsImpact List
Markram, Ngidi help South Africa ease past dogged Canada
Ansh Patel took three wickets and Navneet Dhaliwal hit a fifty, but Canada were never really in the contest

Match centre Scores :  Thilak Ram •  Comms :  Alan Gardner
Scorecard summary
South Africa1 Inn
213/4(20 overs)
Aiden Markram
59 (32)
Ansh Patel
3/31 (4)
David Miller
*39 (23)
Dilpreet Bajwa
1/40 (4)
Canada2 Inn
156/8(20 overs)
Navneet Dhaliwal
64 (49)
Lungi Ngidi
4/31 (4)
Harsh Thaker
33 (29)
Marco Jansen
2/30 (4)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
B. Impact
Bowl
Lungi Ngidi
SA64.78-4/31
Aiden Markram
SA57.9157.91-
Ansh Patel
CAN57.51-3/31
David Miller
SA33.4733.47-
Navneet Dhaliwal
CAN32.1332.13-
Over20
6 runs, 1 wicket
CAN 156/8CRR: 7.80
Kaleem Sana 5 (3b 1x4)D Heyliger 4 (5b)
C Bosch1/27 (4)

10.42pm: Job done for the Proteas, who were rarely troubled in their first T20I meeting with Canada. Put in to bat they boshed along to a 200-plus score, then the quicks reduced Canada to 45 for 4 in the powerplay. Navneet Dhaliwal battled gamely for his half-century but it was otherwise a largely stress-free run-out for SA, who get their campaign off to a winning start

Lungi Ngidi is named Player of the Match for his 4 for 31: "Have to find a way to take wickets, take risks. Sometimes you go for boundaries but bowling risky balls sometimes end up in the wickets column. [Unknown opponent] That's one of the things we struggled with, gameplans for guys you haven't seen much off. It was trial and error, we tried something and had a chat. Worked it out as we go. But pretty straightforward with the new ball. [Dew?] Fuller and it would slide on, into the wicket and it held up. We knew our attack brings pace but for me variations catch people out. Try to do what I do best, change it up and keep guys guessing."

Canada captain Dilpreet Bajwa: "We were expecting 170-175, they are a good batting line-up, but we leaked some extras runs and loose balls. [Ansh Patel] He bowled really well, it's his home ground and he was pumped up, he helped us. [Dhaliwal fifty] His experience helps up, we haven't played much competitive cricket against big teams. We were expecting a big loss, but we are proud. All their bowlers are 140-plus but our boys played well, especially Dhaliwal. [Improvements] Our batting, we were aggressive in the powerplay. We need to play properly against UAE."

South Africa's Aiden Markram: "Important [to win], we've seen at the start, anyone can beat anyone. You don't take anyone lightly. All three areas we were solid tonight. {Selection] Always conditions based, but doesn't make it easier. Guys are pushing to be part of the XI, going to be a squad effort throughout this World Cup. [Stubbs-Miller finishing innings] Big time, really important phase of the game. They had to do a bit of rebuilding before teeing off and they did that well. [Pace bowling] They bowled really well, there was a bit on offer and then the dew came in. Asked questions, tried to take wickets and got it right more often than not. [Afghanistan next] 100% semi-finalists in the last edition, day game as well, so we have to be on it."

And that's yer lot from Ahmedabad tonight. Andrew Miller's report will be in soon, and we'll be back for another triple-header tomorrow. G'night!

19.6
4
Corbin Bosch to Kaleem Sana, FOUR runs

belted! Sana frees the arms and clubs one last boundary over cover. But it's SA who take the spoils, winning by 57 runs. A comfortable night at the office for them

19.5
1
Corbin Bosch to Heyliger, 1 run

length ball in the channel, smeared out to the cover sweeper

19.4
Corbin Bosch to Heyliger, no run

wide blockhole, pace-off again. Swing and a miss from Sana

19.3
1
Corbin Bosch to Kaleem Sana, 1 run

slashed to deep third

19.2
Corbin Bosch to Kaleem Sana, no run

hard length, flies through over the stumps as he swings rustily

Kaleem Sana is in

19.1
W
Corbin Bosch to Dhaliwal, OUT

Dhaliwal falls at the last! Pace off, offcutter from Bosch, in the slot but he can't time it. Heaved to the man at long-on, and he will walk off to applause from the crowd, and plenty of pats on the back as he reaches the dugout

Navneet Dhaliwal c Stubbs b Bosch 64 (49b 7x4 1x6 99m) SR: 130.61

Final over, I think SA are safe. Bosch to bowl

Over19
12 runsNeed 64 from 6b
CAN 150/7CRR: 7.89  RRR: 64.00
NS Dhaliwal 64 (48b 7x4 1x6)D Heyliger 3 (3b)
K Rabada1/40 (4)
18.6
1
Rabada to Dhaliwal, 1 run

misses the yorker but it comes out as a low full toss, swatted to long-on. Canada up to 150

18.5
Rabada to Dhaliwal, no run

full on off, 140kph and toe-ended back to the bowler

18.4
1
Rabada to Heyliger, 1 run

140kph, punched into the covers and they scamper one

Another Rabada overstep, free hit

18.4
2nb
Rabada to Dhaliwal, (no ball) 1 run

yorker, tailing in on the stumps, dug out through mid-on

18.3
Rabada to Dhaliwal, no run

full length, fired through the legs as he steps away

18.2
4
Rabada to Dhaliwal, FOUR runs

smoked! Goes full but it's in the slot and gets crunched straight. Jansen doesn't put in the most committed effort running across from long-on

18.1
4
Rabada to Dhaliwal, FOUR runs

short and helped away, Dhaliwal continues his fine knock. Sits in the crease and flicks a pull through backward square leg

Rabada for his fourth

Over18
6 runs, 2 wicketsNeed 76 from 12b
CAN 138/7CRR: 7.66  RRR: 38.00
NS Dhaliwal 54 (42b 5x4 1x6)D Heyliger 2 (2b)
M Jansen2/30 (4)
17.6
1
Jansen to Dhaliwal, 1 run

fired down full, boshed firmly down the ground to long-on

17.5
1
Jansen to Heyliger, 1 run

pitched up straight, 136kph and dug out through mid-off

Jansen goes to inspect the footmarks

17.5
1w
Jansen to Heyliger, 1 wide

short of a length down leg

17.4
1
Jansen to Dhaliwal, 1 run

length ball, pace off in the channel, 116kph. Slapped out to the cover sweeper

17.3
1
Jansen to Heyliger, 1 run

goes full, just outside off and it ricochets off the inside edge into the pads, rolls away for one

Dilon Heyliger is in, Jansen on a hat-trick

17.2
W
Jansen to Jaskaran Singh, OUT

holes out first ball! Pitched up, cross-seam on middle and leg. Jaskaran hits it pretty sweetly but there's a man at long-on and he only has to move a few yards to his right for the catch. Jansen just looks tired as he walks back to his mark

Jaskaran Singh c Stubbs b Jansen 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 1m) SR: 0

Jaskaran Singh is at No.8

17.1
W
Jansen to Saad, OUT

heaved down the throat of deep backward square! Slower ball from Jansen, knuckle-delivery into the pitch and Zafar's swing to leg only succeeds in picking out the man

Saad Bin Zafar c Bosch b Jansen 11 (12b 1x4 0x6 14m) SR: 91.66
Best performances - batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
NS Dhaliwal
64 runs (49)
7 fours1 six
Productive shot
square drive
18 runs
4 fours0 six
Control
83%
AK Markram
59 runs (32)
10 fours1 six
Productive shot
on drive
19 runs
3 fours1 six
Control
81%
Best performances - bowlers
L Ngidi
O
4
M
0
R
31
W
4
ECO
7.75
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
1W
AP Patel
O
4
M
0
R
31
W
3
ECO
7.75
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Match details
GroundNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
TossCanada, elected to field first
Series
ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
South Africa
Lungi Ngidi
Match numberT20I no. 3692
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days9 February 2026 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
India
Jayaraman Madanagopal
DRS
India
Nitin Menon
DRS
TV Umpire
Bangladesh
Sharfuddoula
Reserve Umpire
India
KN Ananthapadmanabhan
Match Referee
Australia
Dave Gilbert
PointsSouth Africa 2, Canada 0
Win Probability
SA 100%
SACAN
100%50%100%SA InningsCAN Innings

Over 20 • CAN 156/8

Navneet Dhaliwal c Stubbs b Bosch 64 (49b 7x4 1x6 99m) SR: 130.61
W
South Africa won by 57 runs
