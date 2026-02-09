South Africa's Aiden Markram: "Important [to win], we've seen at the start, anyone can beat anyone. You don't take anyone lightly. All three areas we were solid tonight. {Selection] Always conditions based, but doesn't make it easier. Guys are pushing to be part of the XI, going to be a squad effort throughout this World Cup. [Stubbs-Miller finishing innings] Big time, really important phase of the game. They had to do a bit of rebuilding before teeing off and they did that well. [Pace bowling] They bowled really well, there was a bit on offer and then the dew came in. Asked questions, tried to take wickets and got it right more often than not. [Afghanistan next] 100% semi-finalists in the last edition, day game as well, so we have to be on it."