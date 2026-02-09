10.42pm: Job done for the Proteas, who were rarely troubled in their first T20I meeting with Canada. Put in to bat they boshed along to a 200-plus score, then the quicks reduced Canada to 45 for 4 in the powerplay. Navneet Dhaliwal battled gamely for his half-century but it was otherwise a largely stress-free run-out for SA, who get their campaign off to a winning start
Lungi Ngidi is named Player of the Match for his 4 for 31: "Have to find a way to take wickets, take risks. Sometimes you go for boundaries but bowling risky balls sometimes end up in the wickets column. [Unknown opponent] That's one of the things we struggled with, gameplans for guys you haven't seen much off. It was trial and error, we tried something and had a chat. Worked it out as we go. But pretty straightforward with the new ball. [Dew?] Fuller and it would slide on, into the wicket and it held up. We knew our attack brings pace but for me variations catch people out. Try to do what I do best, change it up and keep guys guessing."
Canada captain Dilpreet Bajwa: "We were expecting 170-175, they are a good batting line-up, but we leaked some extras runs and loose balls. [Ansh Patel] He bowled really well, it's his home ground and he was pumped up, he helped us. [Dhaliwal fifty] His experience helps up, we haven't played much competitive cricket against big teams. We were expecting a big loss, but we are proud. All their bowlers are 140-plus but our boys played well, especially Dhaliwal. [Improvements] Our batting, we were aggressive in the powerplay. We need to play properly against UAE."
South Africa's Aiden Markram: "Important [to win], we've seen at the start, anyone can beat anyone. You don't take anyone lightly. All three areas we were solid tonight. {Selection] Always conditions based, but doesn't make it easier. Guys are pushing to be part of the XI, going to be a squad effort throughout this World Cup. [Stubbs-Miller finishing innings] Big time, really important phase of the game. They had to do a bit of rebuilding before teeing off and they did that well. [Pace bowling] They bowled really well, there was a bit on offer and then the dew came in. Asked questions, tried to take wickets and got it right more often than not. [Afghanistan next] 100% semi-finalists in the last edition, day game as well, so we have to be on it."
