SA vs Canada Live score, T20 World Cup 2026: Ngidi four-for strangles Canada chase

There isn't a "favourite in this tournament", Kagiso Rabada insisted on the day before the opening game of the T20 World Cup 2026. It was a thought echoed by Aiden Markram, who felt "an upset can happen" in T20Is, which may be true in theory. In practice, though, South Africa will begin their T20 World Cup as overwhelming favourites against Canada in Ahmedabad.

South Africa came as close to winning a T20 World Cup as ever before in 2024, falling heartbreakingly short in the final. Nine of the 15 who were part of the squad then are back again, and South Africa will hope to go one step further this time around. It's not been easy for South Africa since that final in Barbados. Granted they haven't always played at full strength in T20Is, but since July 2024, South Africa have lost 20 out of 32 T20Is.

Between the two editions, South Africa have also lost Heinrich Klaasen, who retired from international cricket. But the good news is that they have found a solid replacement in Dewald Brevis, while Quinton de Kock has looked in sensational touch since his u-turn on ODI retirement. South Africa have a settled top-order, with captain Markram and de Kock leading the front, and in Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi, they have one of the best fast-bowling attacks. They are also coming into the tournament following a 2-1 series win against West Indies at home.

South Africa play three of their four group games in Ahmedabad, where the tracks are expected to be high-scoring. They will want to get a handle on the surface early as they target going deep into the tournament again.

For Canada, who are playing their second T20 World Cup, it is about trying to test the hierarchy. They have a new captain in Dilpreet Bajwa, while former captain Nicholas Kirton is also part of the setup. They lost both their warm-up games - to Italy and Nepal - but have enough power in the squad to challenge the best.