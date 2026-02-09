SA vs Canada Live score, T20 World Cup 2026: Ngidi four-for strangles Canada chase

Live
Updated: Feb 9, 2026, 5:11 PM (4 hrs ago)•Published Feb 9, 2026, 10:39 AM
SA vs Canada Live score, T20 World Cup 2026: Ngidi four-for strangles Canada chaseBy Abhijato Sensarma
South Africa strengthen their favourites tag?
3
2
South Africa win by 57 runs
A big win to start their World Cup campaign. They fired on all cylinders - with their pacers hitting the right lines and lengths on what was a difficult pitch to hide the ball from batters. They opted to stray closer to the stumps instead, banging it in with pace and accuracy to extract a Canada batting line-up not used to such speed on the ball.
A few positives for Canada: Ansh Patel's three-for restricted an explosive South Africa batting line-up; Navneet Dhaliwal's innings was full of poise and elegance. But Player of the Match, Lungi Ngidi, killed any hopes of a heroic chase when he took out three wickets in the powerplay.
He, and South Africa, were just too good for Canada when the big occasion came calling. But Canada can still hold their heads high: a World Cup campaign remains to be played out for both teams.
82 needed off 18 balls
Time to slog, boys.
Dhaliwal raises his bat for a sedate celebration after bringing up his half-century. South Africa are enroute to a huge net run rate boost. Canada will take heart from a few of their batters batting out time - and playing classy shots - at the crease.
Saad Bin Zafar is the latest one to fall, giving Jansen his first wicket of the innings. Jaskarandeep falls off the next ball: caught at long-on. Jansen suddenly on a hat-trick at the backend of this match.
Dhaliwal and Thaker a bright spot for Canada
Navneet Dhaliwal isn't batting like the chase is on, which is just as well.
The right-hand batter has a touch of lazy elegance to him, especially when he plays the ball late. Maharaj - who has been tight so far - floats one on a length. Dhaliwal skips down the track and absolutely pummels this over long-off.
Harsh Thaker follows up in the next over with an equally impressive loft over the covers, off Ngidi's final over. Unfortunately, Ngidi bangs in a slower ball to lure Thaker into another swipe through the line. He drives but lobs up an edge. Rabada gobbles up an easy catch at deep third, and Canada lose their fifth wicket after a 69-run partnership.
1
1
South Africa strangle the middle overs
Canada are going nowhere, and certainly not fast.
Once the field spread out, the required rate has only been ambling up, and now sits above 13. Keshav Maharaj has kept a tight leash on the batters today, giving away just 13 in his first two overs. He has replicated the Canadian template with the ball in hand: pushing it in flat and full to not allow the batters to get under the ball, negating the lack of spin off the surface.
The chase is almost gone for Canada. How will Dhaliwal and Thaker - stuck as the crease together for more than four overs now - approach the rest of this innings?
1
1
Pace is pace, yaar
Rabada bangs it in, right on the stumps. 142.2kmph delivery. Movva goes for a flick across the line. The ball is just too quick, too full, and too good. Rips out his stumps and Rabada has his hands in the air.
South Africa's pacers have dominated with the new ball and the bounce off this pitch. Canada have just come undone against pace and accuracy they might not have faced in a while.
Canada now 45 for 4, a long, long way away from that target of 214.
4
2
Ngidi falls on his hips attempting caught-and-bowled
Lungi Ngidi is a looming figure, just as he is a tall one. Movva tries to ploink this to mid-on but gets a leading edge. Ngidi senses a chance. He tries to spring on his feet, except his feet twist and get stuck in the ground just as he leaps.
If he looms because he is so tall, his frame comes down just as heavily on the pitch. Lands right on his hip bone. Gets some attention from the physio and gingerly finishes off his over. Good that he is on his feet; better that he did not twist his ankle or pull a muscle while he landed.
1
Lungi takes back-to-back wickets
Yuvraj Samra has just shown why he reminds viewers of the left-handed India batter he has been named after. Full ball, but surely not that full. Long levers drive it to the boundary.
Next delivery, under the helmet, he wears a tilted smile. In anticipation of the ball, except Lungi Ngidi exposes a huge chink in the left-hander's game. The ball pitches on the perfect length - the one to which you do not know whether you want to go forward or go back. Samra's game might be built on minimal foot movement, but on this occasion, he goes to neither zone at all. He just fishes at the nipping ball outside off, nicking it to the keeper.
No. 3 Kirton walks out. Again a left-hander. Again drills Ngidi down the ground with a classy cover drive. And again, Ngidi follows up by fooling the batter: he shovels it up to mid-on, and is on his way back.
Ngidi has three in the powerplay. Canada 26 for 3.
2
Ngidi nicks out Bajwa with first ball of chase
Under the lights. In a colosseum of a stadium, awash with your own shadows at the crease. Lungi Ngidi running in from the other end.
Also your first time captaining Canada in the format: surely, you want to make this innings count. So, Dilpreet Bajwa does what any responsible captain would do. The ball pitches on a good length outside off. He strides forward, lets the ball drift past him. Except it also drifts in, just a little, nibbles his outside edge. And before he can move a muscle, he has been caught behind without moving a muscle.
World Cup heartbreak comes in many forms. Dismissed first ball of a big chase while letting the ball go might be right up there with one of the more absurd ways to go.
Do South Africa have enough on the board?
3
1
1
South Africa get a big finish
1
•
1
6
2nb
2nb
1
2
6
6
1
1
1
6
A horror finish from Kaleem Sana - a no-ball for a second bouncer in the 19th over, then an above-waist full toss - gives away Canada's hard-earned momentum. Miller and Stubbs have struggled to get a hold of a few of these slower ones, but by and far, they have pummeled anything too short or too full.
For a couple of overs, it looked like South Africa might be restricted to below 200. But Sana's over, then two sixes off the final one of the innings, puts those fears to rest. Jaskaran Singh pulls back the 20th over, giving away just three singles.
Stubbs then stands deep in his crease, and hits one final baseball-style slog over long-off to give South Africa the highest total at this World Cup so far.
Stubb-endous hitting breaks the boundary jinx
An almost endearing hope with the T20 World Cup has been to make it popular in the USA. It might just be if the Americans ever watch Tristan Stubbs bat at the crease: you could mistake him for a baseball hitter when he gets going, like he has here.
Jaskaran Singh is at the receiving end of this 4, then 6, both hit down the ground. Stubbs is deep in his crease and keeps an absolutely still frame by the time the ball lands on a length. A big swing through the line of the ball and before you know it, the ball is deposited over the bowler's head each time.
It also breaks the boundary jinx for South Africa. They end the 18th over on 177 for 4, just 23 runs away from the psychological win of the 200-mark.
Canada hit the right moves and the right lengths
•
2
1
•
1
•
2
2
1
1
1
2
1
1
1
1w
1
Canada have been angling the ball in and keeping it full in these death overs. The South Africa batters have been cramped for room, and as a result, more than two overs have passed without a boundary. Even more impressive when you consider these are the death overs and two of the world's biggest hitters - Stubbs and Miller - are at the crease.
They have also been ill-disciplined with their lines, giving away 15 extras in the innings so far. Kaleem Sana, bowling the 17th over, sprays another one down leg. He gets away with the seventh ball but Canada will take the good - no boundaries - with the bad - the extras given away instead.
Less expensive, in the final equation.
2
Ansh Patel gets two in an over
W
•
•
1
W
4
Ansh Patel gets two wickets in his third over. First, he just floats it up to the left-hander, who bashes it to wide long-on but cannot get the elevation to carry it over the ropes.
Patel tossed it up and slowed it down through the air. Rickelton came down on his bat-swing too early as a result. South Africa have been going for boundaries despite knowing the risk of hitting spinners - with their pace off - over the long boundaries of Ahmedabad.
David Miller walks in after Rickelton anyway, so the maxim holds: you go big or you go home. South Africa have done well not to hesitate about it from the get-go, unlike the other big teams batting against Associate nations with a World Cup match on the line.
Four balls later, Brevis is deceived by his flight too, as he tries to go for a no-look hit down the ground.
Tossing it up comes with mixed results: Stubbs hammers Patel down the ground to finish an eventful over. But when you get two big wickets with a plan, you don't expect him to deviate from it when he returns to finish his spell soon.
1
1
Heyliger takes catch of the tournament (so far)!
2w
1
1
1
•
1
4
Going, going, and plucked out of the air.
Markram has just drilled a four through long-on. He goes for a big hit again, straight down the ground. He does not time it but the hangtime in the air goes on forever until Heyliger pops into frame just in front of the boundary. Still, his large frame almost ambles through its steps as he leaps.
And the ball just sticks in his hands.
He has timed this catch to perfection. After an evening of sub-par efforts in the deep, he steps up to give Canada a vital breakthrough. He pouched this with both hands, and as you slow the replay down, you realise he always knew the ball was flying straight into his hands. Nonchalant as you like.
3
Markram reaches fifty and looks set for more
On theme, it is another misfield at long-on that gives Markram his half-century, off just 28 balls.
Markram has been really effective on his feet today. He is trusting the spin to not do too much as he hits through the line, and down the ground to mitigate any risks. Impeccable batting against sub-par fielding, and how Markram goes at the back-half of the innings might be the difference between whether South Africa get to 200 or much more.
1
Pressure, pressure, then release
2w
1
1
1
•
1
4
Canada are doubling down on the spin strategy. There isn't much turn off the surface, but Saad Bin Zafar turns in their best over of the post-powerplay period yet: he slows it down through the air even while he's pushing it full. Markram is consequently thrown off balance and toe-ends a cut, then chips one in the air, but hits both balls into the gap.
Spinners are most effective when they keep their deliveries to singles - the dots of new-age T20s, and a valid form of defensive bowling. Zafar holds up his end of the bargain by pushing it full and flat once again. But Markram reaches out, slaps it through point, and Jaskaran's misfield gives South Africa a sloppy four runs that release the slight pressure that was building up.
Bajwa takes out de Kock
•
2
1
1
W
1nb
1
And against the flow, Bajwa snares out de Kock!
It was almost a full toss, dipping late, and de Kock reaches out to hit this through the line but edges it back onto his stumps again. Bajwa has done well to push it full and not allow the batters to get under his ball. He gives his team the first breakthrough, but on a pitch as good as this for batting, Ryan Rickleton - the new batter in - might want to keep going at the Canada batters to up the run rate.
1
1
1
1
Markram, de Kock bed in for the powerplay
Markram and de Kock have grown comfortable enough to know the postcode of the pitch by now. The Canada bowlers, to be fair, have hand-delivered a few slot balls to the South Africa openers.
As opposed to South Africa's approach of picking just Keshav Maharaj as their spinner, Canada bowl back-to-back overs of spin in the powerplay. Saad Bin Zafar comes on, is dispatched for 11 runs. Captain Bajwa comes on - keeps it flat and right at the stumps - but is still bashed for 12 runs.
•
1
1
6
•
4
The most worrying sign comes when Jaskaran Singh enters for his first over, returning to pace. Markram has begun trusting the pace and bounce on this pitch. He makes a slight movement down the ground to drill him over long-on. To end the over, he takes on a pace-off ball and still manages to swing it over to the same boundary for a four.
South Africa have raced away to 66 for no loss at the end of the powerplay.
2
De Kock dropped!
If T20 cricket is a fickle format, the World Cup adds to the tragedy of its what-ifs. Kaleem Sana almost has his man - de Kock slashes at a wide one to short third. Ansh Patel leaps at short third but fumbles the ball mid-air. A tough chance but should have been taken.
A what-if of de Kock out in the pavilion, and a wicket to Sana's figures, is soon replaced by the reality of Markram bashing him down the ground next ball. Four, off leg byes, to finish the over adds to Sana's wounds.
1
Wild, Wide West from Canada bowlers
Under the lights, Kaleem Sana begins with a clear plan: keep it wide, keep it full. The batters struggle to line him up with the ball pitched so close to them, but Sana's radar is not the best either. He sprays it down the off side to give up a couple of wides in the first over itself.
•
4
•
4
•
1w
4
Dilon Heyliger goes for the same plan, except Aiden Markram has wisened up to the plan by now. Heyliger strays closer to off - perhaps wanting to avoid the near-wides - but sprays it right into Markram's arc, who creams him through the off side for three classy fours in the over.
1
2
Canada bowl first, South Africa begin World Cup with Stubbs at No. 6
Toss Canada chose to bowl vs South Africa
South Africa head into their World Cup opener against Canada, in Ahmedabad, with a pace-heavy attack. Keshav Maharaj slots in as their only spinner, alongside the speedy quartet of Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi. Tristan Stubbs also begins the tournament at the No. 6 spot - a position Jason Smith had occupied in their last T20I, while Stubbs had slid down to No. 7. Smith is in the World Cup squad but did not find a spot in South Africa’s starting eleven.
South Africa’s pace is expected to get the most out of a characteristically flat Ahmedabad black-soil pitch. But first, their batters will have a hit in a game they begin as overwhelming favourites against Canada, who are their second World Cup.
Canada’s new captain, Dilpreet Bajwa, will lead the side at a global tournament for the first time. He also slots in at the top of the order, alongside Yuvraj Samra, and their batting power will be key to their hopes of causing a massive upset.
They have lost both their warm-up games - to Italy and Nepal - but should their batters come off on a friendly pitch, South Africa will look to have the added insurance of a few more runs in the bank before dew takes over when Canada begin their chase at night.
South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Aiden Markram (capt), 3 Ryan Rickelton, 4 Dewald Brevis, 5 David Miller, 6 Tristan Stubbs, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Corbin Bosch, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Keshav Maharaj, 11 Lungi Ngidi
Canada: 1 Dilpreet Bajwa (capt), 2 Yuvraj Samra, 3 Navneet Dhaliwal, 4 Nicholas Kirton, 5 Shreyas Movva, 6 Harsh Thaker, 7 Saad Bin Zafar, 8 Jaskaran Singh, 9 Dilon Heyliger, 10 Kaleem Sana, 11 Ansh Patel
1
Canada eyeing World Cup history today
Will Dewald Brevis take off today?
Somehow, it feels like Dewald Brevis has been around since forever. The moniker of "Baby AB" has tagged along with him for a while, but still 22, he underwent a reinvention with his mindset recently. "I'm now actually back to where I was, how I played when I was 19, or even younger," he said in Ahmedabad, where South Africa begin their World Cup campaign today. "I went a bit away from that. Now it's all about enjoying it, having fun and being yourself; being the small boy who really loves playing. Just watching the ball and hitting it."
He first played in an Under-19 World Cup more than four years ago, when his pyrotechnics went viral on social media. Will he bring his best to the World Cup? Read Firdose Moonda's feature on him and his journey so far till we find out.
1
1
Watch out for Yuvraj (from Canada)
At 19, Yuvraj Samra might be the youngest of the 15 members in the Canada squad but he's made a strong case. He's hit 27 sixes in just 16 T20Is and boasts a career-strike rate of 160.72, which balloons to 194.57 when opening the batting. He opened in the two warm-up games, and while Canada were on the wrong side of the result both times, he showed glimpses of his power in a 23-ball 33 against Italy. Samra is yet to play an international game against a Full Member nation.
High-scoring pitch
Ahmedabad is known for big runs. The average first-innings score in eight T20Is here is 189. In the last four matches here, that number jumps to 230. In IPL 2025, the average first-innings score in Ahmedabad was 216, with scores of 200 breached 11 times in 18 innings. It is a massive ground, which is likely not fill up much, and that could be a factor.
2
1
Smith or Stubbs?
South Africa are deciding between Jason Smith and Tristan Stubbs for the finisher's role. Smith played all three T20Is against West Indies and scored a ten-ball 26 in the third game. Stubbs, meanwhile, was a late inclusion into the squad after Donovan Ferreira was ruled out due to a fractured shoulder. Stubbs is much more experienced in the T20Is circuit, having played 44 games as opposed to Smith's five. Who do you think will get selected?
1
2
1
1
Favourites or not?
There isn't a "favourite in this tournament", Kagiso Rabada insisted on the day before the opening game of the T20 World Cup 2026. It was a thought echoed by Aiden Markram, who felt "an upset can happen" in T20Is, which may be true in theory. In practice, though, South Africa will begin their T20 World Cup as overwhelming favourites against Canada in Ahmedabad.
South Africa came as close to winning a T20 World Cup as ever before in 2024, falling heartbreakingly short in the final. Nine of the 15 who were part of the squad then are back again, and South Africa will hope to go one step further this time around. It's not been easy for South Africa since that final in Barbados. Granted they haven't always played at full strength in T20Is, but since July 2024, South Africa have lost 20 out of 32 T20Is.
Between the two editions, South Africa have also lost Heinrich Klaasen, who retired from international cricket. But the good news is that they have found a solid replacement in Dewald Brevis, while Quinton de Kock has looked in sensational touch since his u-turn on ODI retirement. South Africa have a settled top-order, with captain Markram and de Kock leading the front, and in Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi, they have one of the best fast-bowling attacks. They are also coming into the tournament following a 2-1 series win against West Indies at home.
South Africa play three of their four group games in Ahmedabad, where the tracks are expected to be high-scoring. They will want to get a handle on the surface early as they target going deep into the tournament again.
For Canada, who are playing their second T20 World Cup, it is about trying to test the hierarchy. They have a new captain in Dilpreet Bajwa, while former captain Nicholas Kirton is also part of the setup. They lost both their warm-up games - to Italy and Nepal - but have enough power in the squad to challenge the best.
In Saad Bin Zafar, Jaskaran Singh and Navneet Dhaliwal, Canada have experience, while the likes of Yuvraj Samra and Bajwa will provide the youthful energy. The opening day showed that the Associates are no pushovers and Canada will try to continue the trend.
4
1
2