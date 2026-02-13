Matches (13)
Canada vs U.A.E., 20th Match, Group D at Delhi, T20 World Cup, Feb 13 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
20th Match, Group D (D/N), Delhi, February 13, 2026, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Canada FlagCanada
150/7
United Arab Emirates FlagUnited Arab Emirates
(19.4/20 ov, T:151) 151/5

U.A.E. won by 5 wickets (with 2 balls remaining)

junaid-siddique
Player Of The Match
Junaid Siddique
, UAE
5/35
aryansh-sharma
Cricinfo's MVP
Aryansh Sharma
, UAE
89.14 ptsImpact List
Aryansh Sharma, Sohaib Khan power UAE to thrilling win over Canada

The duo added 84 of the 85 UAE needed when they joined forces at 66 for 4 in the 151-run chase

13-Feb-2026 • 22 hrs agoMohammad Isam
Match centre Scores :  K Vairavan •  Comms :  Rashad Mahbub
Scorecard summary
Canada1 Inn
150/7(20 overs)
Harsh Thaker
50 (41)
Junaid Siddique
5/35 (4)
Navneet Dhaliwal
34 (28)
Muhammad Jawadullah
1/16 (4)
United Arab Emirates2 Inn
151/5(19.4 overs)
Aryansh Sharma
*74 (53)
Saad Bin Zafar
3/14 (4)
Sohaib Khan
51 (29)
Kaleem Sana
1/29 (4)
View full scorecard
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
B. Impact
Bowl
Aryansh Sharma
UAE89.1489.14-
Sohaib Khan
UAE78.5778.57-
Junaid Siddique
UAE70.41-5/35
Saad Bin Zafar
CAN51.463.553/14
Muhammad Jawadullah
UAE49.28-1/16
View full list

With today's victory, the UAE climb to third place in the points table. That wraps up our coverage from Delhi for today. Thank you for tuning in, and please join Andrew Miller for the USA vs Netherlands game starting in just a few minutes. This is Rashad Mahbub signing off on behalf of Vairavan Karuppiah and the rest of the ESPNcricinfo crew. Sayonara!

Sheik sajith: "Shouldn't the score be 154/5 as the last ball was hot and ball went over the ropes... why is it capped at 151/5?" Since they had already completed the single and reached the target, the boundary won't be counted.

Muhammad Waseem: "[Conversation in the dugout] To be honest, the situation was simple. I went inside during the break and told them to keep believing in themselves. They showed the world their ability, and the way they played makes me very happy for them. [Areas to improve] I think we have to improve our batting in the middle overs, specifically from the 7th to the 16th over. We need to look after that phase. Inshallah, we will work on that for the upcoming games because that is one part of the match where we need to improve. [Junaid] I'm very happy for him. He is a very experienced bowler and the leader of our bowling attack. He took five wickets today, and I think he will keep that momentum going in the upcoming games."

Dilpreet Bajwa: "We were expecting 160 or 170, but since we lost early wickets, we were happy with 150. We knew it would be a hard total to chase in the second innings, but Sohaib and Aryansh played very well. [Batting under the lights] I think the dew factor always helps the chase. We didn't expect it to come into play here, but it helped them as the ball didn't spin as much. [Where did you guys fell behind?] When we were taking wickets, we didn't manage to keep the momentum going. That is where we lacked. Our fast bowlers didn't stick to their plans, and that cost us the game. [Positives from the game] Our spinners and middle order are doing very well. We are just expecting our top order to get some runs and our fast bowlers to find their lines again."

Player of the Match, Junaid Siddique: "The pitch was good. We worked with our coaches on how to bowl in these conditions. I wanted to hit the hard lengths and try to mix things up with slower balls. I was trying to bowl some quicker balls and then go for my best slower balls into the wicket. [150 was comfortable to chase down?] In the first innings, we thought they might be going for 160 or 170. We bowled very well in the last few overs and knew that 150 was a chaseable total."

Matt: "and to think that i was called "silly" for saying that scraping to 150 was a poor effort, after being 96-3 with 7 overs left and 2 set batsmen coasting along...."

Vicky: "WOW!!! Did I just start a debate or a controversy? My only thought was since Zimbabwe have managed to beat them previously and they manage to do it again, lets not label it as a one off win or call it a upset or a fluke. Lets give credit where its due. They have worked hard and have reaped the results for the same. Its a team which is growing and improving. Yes they are low ranked, but the beauty of Cricket is that any low ranked team can defeat any of the higher ranked teams."

6:42 pm The UAE couldn't have asked for a worse start, losing their captain inside the first three overs of the powerplay. But Sharma had other ideas. He took a liking to the bowling at the end of the powerplay, cracking two crisp fours and launching a six that finally gave the chase some life. Even then, it wasn't smooth sailing. Canada's spinners slowed things right down through the middle overs, tying the batters up and squeezing the scoring options. The required rate kept creeping up, past 11 after the halfway mark, and with two more wickets falling, the pressure was firmly back on the UAE. The game turned when Sohaib walked in. Canada had been in control for most of the night, but one over changed the mood completely. From the 17th over, Sohaib went after the bowlers, clearing the ropes twice and finding the boundary again to swing the momentum. Suddenly, belief was back for the UAE. What followed was a match-defining partnership, 84 runs off just 43 balls, as Sharma held things together while Sohaib played the aggressor role. Sohaib's 51 from 29 balls came at exactly the right time, while Sharma's unbeaten 74 off 53 was the backbone of the chase. For Canada, Zafar was exceptional with the ball, finishing with 3 for 14 from his four overs, but in the end it wasn't enough to stop the late charge as the seam bowlers leaked runs in the death overs. We'll bring you the post-match presentation shortly.

UAE won by 5 wickets

19.4
1
Jaskaran Singh to Muhammad Arfan, 1 run

Hoicks it over midwicket and finds the ropes! Sohaib Khan and Aryansh Sharma snatched the victory right from Canada's hands to seal the win. As soon as Arfan struck the ball, the UAE players came charging onto the field. Back of a length ball from around the wicket on the fourth stump line, clears the front leg and whips it away, evades the midwicket infield and sets off to celebrate immediately with the teammate at the other end!

Muhammad Arfan is the new batter in

19.3
W
Jaskaran Singh to Sohaib Khan, OUT

Up in the airrrrrr, and taken by Kirton! Hard length ball angling away around off, Sohaib plays the slog stroke early and skies it towards the mid-on area. Kirton tracks back a few yards, stays calm and gobbles it up with the reverse-cup technique.

Sohaib Khan c Kirton b Jaskaran Singh 51 (29b 4x4 4x6 41m) SR: 175.86
19.2
1
Jaskaran Singh to Sharma, 1 run

Full on the pads, squeezes off the inside part of the bat towards square leg for a single. Scores Level

19.1
6
Jaskaran Singh to Sharma, SIX runs

That should be the game for the UAE! Length ball from around the wicket, Sharma stands tall inside the crease and gets on top of the bounce, pulls it in the air over midwicket and starts to celebrate. He knew where the ball was heading right after he struck it.

8 runs needed off 6 deliveries. Jaskaran to bowl the last one.

Over19
18 runsNeed 8 from 6b
UAE 143/4CRR: 7.52  RRR: 8.00
Sohaib Khan 51 (28b 4x4 4x6)A Sharma 67 (51b 6x4 2x6)
Kaleem Sana1/29 (4)
18.6
2
Kaleem Sana to Sohaib Khan, 2 runs

Full and straight on the stumps, drills it straight down the ground and completes the double. Sohaib brings up his fifty too, doesn't celebrate, just hugs his teammate at the non-striker's end and has a long chat. He knows the job isn't done yet.

18.5
4
Kaleem Sana to Sohaib Khan, FOUR runs

Bouncer ball on the fifth stump line, full swing of the bat from Sohaib as he moves inside the line of the ball, strikes the top-edge and sends it flying over the keeper's head.

Free Hit

18.5
1nb
Kaleem Sana to Sohaib Khan, (no ball)

woah! That's a beamer! Bowls a full toss outside off, caught Sohaib by surprise and fails to connect the square drive, that's well above the waist height!

18.4
1
Kaleem Sana to Sharma, 1 run

yorker ball on the pads, shovels it away to the deep backward square leg fielder

18.3
4
Kaleem Sana to Sharma, FOUR runs

Dealing in boundaries, doesn't matter how and where it's coming from! Hard length ball angling in from outside off, wild swing of the bat and connects the leading edge, uses the pace of the ball and sends it flying over short third.

18.2
4
Kaleem Sana to Sharma, FOUR runs

change of angles and find the ropes! Bowls a fuller length ball on the fifth stump line, stays inside the crease and digs it out through the pocket gap between cover and mid-off. What a shot!

around the wicket

18.1
2
Kaleem Sana to Sharma, 2 runs

shortish length ball on the legs tump channel, plays the pull shot half-heartedly behind the square and completes the double

26 runs off 12 balls, Sana to bowl now.

Over18
13 runsNeed 26 from 12b
UAE 125/4CRR: 6.94  RRR: 13.00
Sohaib Khan 45 (25b 3x4 4x6)A Sharma 56 (47b 4x4 2x6)
Jaskaran Singh0/37 (3)
17.6
Jaskaran Singh to Sohaib Khan, no run

A tidy finish by Jaskaran, bowls a length ball angling away around the sixth stump line, Sohaib fails to connect the slog stroke

17.5
Jaskaran Singh to Sohaib Khan, no run

nails the widish yorker and Sohaib digs it out back to the bowler. He has a go at the stumps, but Sohaib is safe inside the crease.

17.4
2
Jaskaran Singh to Sohaib Khan, 2 runs

hard length ball plays with the cross bat and connects the outside part of the bat to deep third, picks up a couple of runs and Sohaib had to dive in fully stretched to get back home. Sohaib slipped at the non-striker's end, but still committed to the second run.

Rish: "Among these pedantic arguments, Canada have let the game slip away from them"

17.3
Jaskaran Singh to Sohaib Khan, no run

back of a length ball angling away outside off, misses the length as Sohaib tries to whack it downtown again

17.3
1w
Jaskaran Singh to Sohaib Khan, 1 wide

bowls a wide ball angling away outside off

Bajwa has a chat with Jaskaran

17.2
6
Jaskaran Singh to Sohaib Khan, SIX runs

A monster hit! Full and overpitched ball angling away wide outside off, shuffles across and gets underneath the line of the ball, hits it hard and flat over long on

17.1
4
Jaskaran Singh to Sohaib Khan, FOUR runs

starts the over with a boundary! Timed the fuller widish length ball perfectly and pierces the cover region, no chance for the sweeper fielder to cut it off. 50 partnership comes up off 28 balls

Over17
17 runsNeed 39 from 18b
UAE 112/4CRR: 6.58  RRR: 13.00
Sohaib Khan 33 (19b 2x4 3x6)A Sharma 56 (47b 4x4 2x6)
D Heyliger0/33 (4)

Mustafa Moudi : "Well let me give a Clear Upset of an UPSET... If a Team that Never Ever Made it to the Semi-Finals of a Major Tournament, if they goes on to win against a Side that did, its an Upset. Thats how I see it !!"

16.6
1
Heyliger to Sohaib Khan, 1 run

back of a length ball darted on middle-leg, squeezed to deep backward square leg for a single

16.5
Heyliger to Sohaib Khan, no run

width on offer length ball, plays the square cut and fails to connect

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
A Sharma
74 runs (53)
6 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
pull
25 runs
2 fours2 sixes
Control
72%
Sohaib Khan
51 runs (29)
4 fours4 sixes
Productive shot
on drive
14 runs
0 four2 sixes
Control
55%
Best performances - bowlers
Junaid Siddique
O
4
M
0
R
35
W
5
ECO
8.75
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
1W
Saad Bin Zafar
O
4
M
0
R
14
W
3
ECO
3.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
View more stats
Match details
GroundArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
TossCanada, elected to bat first
Series
ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
U.A.E.
Junaid Siddique
Match numberT20I no. 3705
Hours of play (local time)15.00 start, First Session 15.00-16.30, Interval 16.30-16.50, Second Session 16.50-18.20
Match days13 February 2026 - daynight (20-over match)
Umpires
South Africa
Adrian Holdstock
DRS
Bangladesh
Gazi Sohel
DRS
TV Umpire
England
Alex Wharf
Reserve Umpire
Zimbabwe
Langton Rusere
Match Referee
Zimbabwe
Andy Pycroft
PointsUnited Arab Emirates 2, Canada 0
Win Probability
UAE 100%
CANUAE
100%50%100%CAN InningsUAE Innings

Over 20 • UAE 151/5

Sohaib Khan c Kirton b Jaskaran Singh 51 (29b 4x4 4x6 41m) SR: 175.86
W
U.A.E. won by 5 wickets (with 2 balls remaining)
