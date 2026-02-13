Canada vs UAE highlights - UAE register their second win even in T20 World Cups

Canada suffered a heavy defeat against South Africa in Ahmedabad • AFP/Getty Images

UAE are the more experienced, and better performing, side when compared to Canada, though there isn't much to separate them in the T20I rankings. UAE are 17th, Canada 19th. They have also had more exposure against high-quality opposition between the previous T20 World Cup and this one, playing 11 matches against Full Members while Canada have played none.

UAE, however, were disrupted ahead of their tournament opener, with top-order batter Muhammad Zohaib being sent home. The ECB said it was for "disciplinary reasons". The ICC said it was due to "player mental well-being and team welfare issues". Zohaib reportedly said he was forced out.

UAE had to rejig their combination and ended up losing their first game to New Zealand by ten wickets in Chennai. They got half-centuries from Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu but not much from anyone else, and their bowlers conceded the target of 174 in 15.2 overs.

Canada also suffered a heavy defeat against South Africa in Ahmedabad, where they conceded 213 for 4 and made only 156 in response, with only Navneet Dhaliwal and Harsh Thaker getting past 20 in the chase.