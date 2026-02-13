Canada vs UAE highlights - UAE register their second win even in T20 World Cups

Live
Canada vs UAE highlights - UAE register their second win even in T20 World CupsBy Hemant Brar
Aryansh, Sohaib seal it for UAE
The experienced Jasakarn Singh bowled the final over and Aryansh smashed the very first ball over deep midwicket for a six. As soon as he completed the shot, he did a fist-punch to signal how well he had hit it.
A single later, Sohaib was on strike. It felt fitting that he would hit the winning runs. But he ended up skying the short ball towards mid-on where Kirton pouched it.
But Muhammad Arfan finished the game on very next ball, pulling Jaskaran over midwicket. Aryansh, who opened the innings, played the perfect anchor's role with an unbeaten 74 off 53 balls. There are celebrations and congratulations in the UAE camp as they register only their second win ever in eight outings in T20 World Cups.
UAE favourites
What a turnaround it has been. It looked like Canada had all but sealed the win after Saad Bin Zafar's three-for. But Sohaib has changed the complexion of the game with his 28-ball fifty.
Aryansh hit two back-to-back fours off Sana in the 18th over, the second via a top edge. Later in the over, Sohaib too had a slice of luck. His attempted forehand sailed over the keeper's head for four.
That leaves UAE needing eight from the final over.
Sohaib takes UAE closer
It's a one-man show at the moment. Sohaib Khan brings the 18th over with a four. Jaskaran started from around the wicket, trying to keep it away from the batter. But Sohaib moved across, reached the ball and slashed it through covers for four. For the next ball, Jaskaran went full and wide. Sohaib once again moved towards the off side, went low and launched a straight six. Jaskaran, though, did well to concede only three from the rest of the over.
UAE need 26 from 2 overs
Sohaib keeps UAE in the game
6
4
6
1
Sohaib Khan has taken Dilon Heyliger for two sixes and a four in the 17-run 17th over to keep UAE in the hunt. Heyliger started with a full ball on the stumps, which Sohaib launched over deep midwicket. When the bowler shortened his length, Sohaib hit him down the ground for a four. Two balls later, he went one better and hit the seamer into the sightscreen.
He has moved to 33 off 19 but UAE still need 39 from three.
Zafar three-for puts Canada on top
Once upon a time, Zafar wanted to be a fast bowler like Wasim Akram. But a back injury forced him to take up spin. He impressed everyone with his skills and earned the nickname "Vettori". He was their captain when Canada made their T20 World Cup debut two years ago. He led them to their first victory in the tournament, over Ireland. And he has now paved the way for their second win with his three-wicket haul. Harshit Kaushik is his latest victim. The batter went for a slog sweep and holed out to deep midwicket.
But UAE refuse to give up. Aryansh Sharma has brought up his fifty with a six off Ansh. In the same over, Sohaib Khan also hit a six, taking UAE to 82 for 4 after 14 overs.
UAE need 69 from 6
Zafar gets his second
UAE have improved their scoring rate in the last five overs but that has also cost them wickets. Mayank Kumar tries to take on Zafar. He comes out of his crease, gets to the pitch of the ball and makes a neat connection. But it doesn't have the legs on it to clear long-on. Sana settles under it to complete the catch.
UAE 61/3 after 11. They need 90 from nine.
Canada strike back
Just as it started looking like UAE were pulling ahead, Canada have struck. Saad Bin Zafar bowled a tight over after the powerplay, conceding just two singles in his first five balls. That built the pressure. Sharafu tried to release it by going big on the final ball but his lifted shot couldn't clear extra cover.
From the other end, Ansh Patel, who was picked by Punjab Kings for IPL 2022, conceded just two.
UAE 43/2 after 8
Aryansh injects momentum
2
6
4
1w
4
After five overs, UAE were 22 for 1 but Aryansh Sharma has injected much-needed momentum into the innings. In the final over of the powerplay, he first pulled Jaskaran Singh for an 87-meter six before driving him through covers for four. Two balls later, Jaskaran went short again, only to be pulled away for four by Aryansh.
UAE 39/1 after 6
Sana gets the big wicket
The dangerman Muhammad Waseem is gone. He charged down the ground and went for a big hit. But only got height on it. Both Samra and Dhaliwal, from mid-on and midwicket, were waiting under it. Samra seemed like the man going for it but he pulled out at the last moment, allowing Dhaliwal to complete the catch.
Siddique completes five-for; Canada end on 150/7
3 Siddique (5-35) becomes the third UAE bowler to take a five-for in T20Is. Ahmed Raza (5-19) and Zuhaib Zubair (5-21) are the other two.
Canada will not get to 160, and it's that man again, Siddique, behind it. He bangs it in the middle of the pitch. Just like Thaker, Shreyas Movva too goes for a forehand but miscues and Sharafu at mid-off takes an easy catch. Movva falls for 21 off 21.
With Canada looking for quick runs, Siddique gets another. Saad Bin Zafar pulls a short ball straight into the lap of deep midwicket, giving Siddique his fifth wicket of the match. He bows down in sajda in celebration.
Dilon Heyliger, though, smashes the last ball over deep midwicket to take Candaa to 150. But will that be enough?
2
Fifty and out for Thaker
After Dhaliwal fell, a lot depended on Thaker. He didn't disappoint his side and completed his half-century of 40 balls, which included three sixes. However, he fell on the next ball he faced. Siddique, who had picked up two wickets in the powerplay, bowled a back-of-the-hand slower ball into the pitch. That fetched him extra bounce from the pitch. Thaker went for a forehand over extra cover but the ball turned away from him, resulting in a miscue. The extra cover pedalled back and completed a neat catch.
CAN 131/5 after 18
Canada 106/4 after 15
An unfortunate dismissal for Dhaliwal
Just as it appeared that Thaker and Dhaliwal were steering Canada to a solid position, Dhaliwal hasn't been run out in an unfortunate manner. Thaker played a delivery towards short fine leg and set off. Dhaliwal wasn't quick off the block but he seemed to have it covered. But unfortunately, his bat got stuck in the turf, right on the crease, with nothing beyond it. Muhammad Arfan, meanwhile, nailed the direct hit. When the bail lit up, Dhaliwal's bat was in the air and his foot just above the ground. The third umpire had a couple of looks at both before making his decision. Dhaliwal walks back for 34 off 28.
CAN 96/4 after 13
Thaker, Dhaliwal consolidate
For the second time in two games, Harsh Thaker and Navneet Dhaliwal have steadied Canada. Against South Africa, the two came together at 45 for 4 in the fifth over and added 69 off 53 balls. Today, they once again joined hands in the sixth over, with their team at 38 at 3. So far, they have added 33 off 29 balls.
CAN 71/3 after 10
UAE Women beat India A Women
RESULT
India A Women
130/9
United Arab Emirates Women
(19.2/20 ov, T:131) 131/3
UAE Women won by 7 wickets (with 4 balls remaining)
Meanwhile in Bangkok, at the Women's Rising Stars Asia Cup, UAE have beaten India A by seven wickets, with four balls to spare. Can their men's team also produce a win?
Kirton departs, UAE on top
Left-arm seamer Muhammad Jawadullah hadn't played the last game. Here, he has struck with his very first ball. It was a length ball outside off, and Nicholas Kirton, one of the more experienced Canada batter, tried to steer it down to deep third. But all he managed was a healthy outside edge that was pouched by Aryansh Sharma behind the stumps.
With his next ball, Jawadullah rapped Harsh Thaker on the pads. It was given not out but UAE went for the review. Replay showed the ball had pitched well outside leg stump.
Siddique strikes again
Siddique has got his second in two overs, this time removing Samra. It was a length ball but Samra went for the pull. He failed to middled it and ended up lobbing it towards mid-on, where Sharafu took one of the easiest catches at this level.
Once again, there were two wides and a boundary in the over but UAE won't mind till Siddique keeps taking a wicket too.
CAN 28/2 after 4
Siddique strikes early
4
1w
1w
W
In their second game, UAE finally have their first wicket. Remember, they had lost to New Zealand by ten wickets. And it comes off the extra ball. For a moment, Junaid Siddique had lost his radar there. A bowled a high full toss, which Bajwa pushed through the covers. Then he sent down two leg-side wides. But the extra ball brought a wicket. It was a length delivery and Bajwa tried to go over extra cover. The ball hit high on the bat and Waseem pedalled back from mid-off to take a comfortable catch.
Bajwa starts with a boundary
Canada captain Dilpreet Bajwa was out for a first-ball duck in the last game. He tried to withdraw his bat but ended up edging it behind. Here, he didn't take the first strike. After Samra took a single off the first ball by left-arm spinner Haider Ali, Bajwa got his chance.
It was a short ball, just outside off and he cut it away for four. The rest of the over was quiet: three dots and a single. But Haider wasn't happy with the boundary ball and let out an expletive in anger at the end of the over.
CAN 6/0 after 1
When they met last time
Canada opt to bat, UAE bring in Farooq and Jawadullah
Toss Canada chose to bat vs UAE
Canada captain Dilpreet Bajwa won the toss and opted to bat first against UAE in Delhi.
"I think it's a batting wicket," Bajwa said, "and we want to put pressure on UAE." The same pitch was used for the India-Namibia game on Thursday night.
Canada went in with the same XI that took on South Africa in their opening match.
UAE were also looking to bat first. "But now we need to restrict them to a low total," their captain Muhammad Waseem said. UAE made two changes: Muhammad Farooq and Muhammad Jawadullah came in for Dhruv Parashar and Muhammad Rohid.
This is the third match in Delhi this World Cup. In a day game, Netherlands easily chased down 156 against Namibia, and India beat Namibia in a night game. This is the first day-night match at this venue this tournament.
Canada: 1 Dilpreet Bajwa (capt), 2 Yuvraj Samra, 3 Navneet Dhaliwal, 4 Nicholas Kirton, 5 Harsh Thaker, 6 Shreyas Movva (wk), 7 Jaskaran Singh, 8 Dilon Heyliger, 9 Saad Bin Zafar, 10 Kaleem Sana, 11 Ansh Patel
UAE: 1 Aryansh Sharma (wk), 2 Muhammad Waseem (capt), 3 Alishan Sharafu, 4 Mayank Kumar, 5 Harshit Kaushik, 6 Sohaib Khan, 7 Muhammad Arfan, 8 Muhammad Farooq, 9 Haider Ali, 10 Junaid Siddique, 11 Muhammad Jawadullah
All eyes on Muhammad Waseem
UAE captain Waseem was the fastest to score 3000 T20I runs, off 1947 balls, until Suryakumar Yadav got there off 1822 deliveries in February this year. But it shows how destructive he can be. He has 193 sixes in T20Is in just 94 innings. Only Rohit Sharma has struck more: 205 in 151 innings.
Waseem is in good nick too: against New Zealand he scored 66 off 45 balls with the help of four fours and three sixes. UAE will expect a similar knock once again.
Canada's Yuvraj Samra story
Named after Yuvraj Singh by his cricket-mad father Baljit, 19-year-old Yuvraj Samra is already making waves in Canadian cricket and is playing in the T20 World Cup. A tall left-hander with a love for hitting the ball hard, Samra has made a mark with his fearless strokeplay, including a 15-ball fifty against the Bahamas - a national record that nods to his famous namesake.
Despite the comparisons, Samra is determined to carve his own path. Read more here
Saad Bin Zafar's 'unplanned and unexpected' journey
Saad Bin Zafar was born in Gujranwala in Pakistan's Punjab and dreamt of becoming the next Wasim Akram. He even modelled his action on the left-arm swing king, but cricket took a back seat once he emigrated to Canada along with his family for his studies. A back injury then ended his fast-bowling dream altogether.
Saad, though, refashioned himself into a left-arm spinner, and was good enough to be nicknamed "Vettori" in Canada's club circuit. That's when he realised that he was good enough to play professional cricket as a left-arm spinner.
He made his first-class debut for Canada back in 2008, and 18 years later, he's just as passionate about representing his adopted country. In Canada's first warm-up fixture of the 2026 T20 World Cup in Chennai, he crossed paths with his former team-mate John Davison, who is now Italy's coach.
He's 39, knows he doesn't have many days left in the game, and he is determined to sign off with "a few upsets" at the 2026 T20 World Cup. Read more here
In the spotlight
Alishan Sharafu matched Muhammad Waseem shot for shot during their 107-run stand for the second wicket against New Zealand. Sharafu, 23, struck the ball cleanly and played both an aggressive yet supporting role in the company of Waseem. He had a poor run of scores leading into this T20 World Cup and UAE will hope the 55 in Chennai is a turnaround in form.
"Damien Martyn, eat your heart out!" said Danny Morisson on commentary, when Navneet Dhaliwal played a back-foot punch through the off side. Dhaliwal rose onto his toes as he punched Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi through the tightly set field. He struck seven fours and a six during his 64 off 49 balls against New Zealand. Dhaliwal, incidentally, was the Canada captain when they played UAE in that T20I in 2019.
UAE have the edge, but there are issues
UAE are the more experienced, and better performing, side when compared to Canada, though there isn't much to separate them in the T20I rankings. UAE are 17th, Canada 19th. They have also had more exposure against high-quality opposition between the previous T20 World Cup and this one, playing 11 matches against Full Members while Canada have played none.
UAE, however, were disrupted ahead of their tournament opener, with top-order batter Muhammad Zohaib being sent home. The ECB said it was for "disciplinary reasons". The ICC said it was due to "player mental well-being and team welfare issues". Zohaib reportedly said he was forced out.
UAE had to rejig their combination and ended up losing their first game to New Zealand by ten wickets in Chennai. They got half-centuries from Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu but not much from anyone else, and their bowlers conceded the target of 174 in 15.2 overs.
Canada also suffered a heavy defeat against South Africa in Ahmedabad, where they conceded 213 for 4 and made only 156 in response, with only Navneet Dhaliwal and Harsh Thaker getting past 20 in the chase.
These two teams have faced each other only once before the T20Is - back in 2019, when UAE won by 14 runs in Abu Dhabi.
