RESULT
20th Match, Group D (D/N), Delhi, February 13, 2026, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Canada FlagCanada
150/7
United Arab Emirates FlagUnited Arab Emirates
(19.4/20 ov, T:151) 151/5

U.A.E. won by 5 wickets (with 2 balls remaining)

junaid-siddique
Player Of The Match
Junaid Siddique
, UAE
5/35
aryansh-sharma
Cricinfo's MVP
Aryansh Sharma
, UAE
89.14 ptsImpact List
Report

Aryansh Sharma, Sohaib Khan power UAE to thrilling win over Canada

The duo added 84 of the 85 UAE needed when they joined forces at 66 for 4 in the 151-run chase

Mohammad Isam
Mohammad Isam
Feb 13, 2026, 1:49 PM • 22 hrs ago
Sohaib Khan changed the tempo of the chase, Canada vs UAE, Men's T20 World Cup, Delhi, February 13, 2026

Sohaib Khan changed the tempo of the chase  •  AFP/Getty Images

United Arab Emirates 154 for 5 (Aryansh 74*, Sohaib 51, Zafar 3-14) beat Canada 150 for 7 (Thaker 50, Dhaliwal 34, Siddique 5-35) by five wickets
Aryansh Sharma and Sohaib Khan fired United Arab Emirates to a hard-fought five-wicket win against Canada in Delhi. It was UAE's second win in the competition, after they beat Namibia in the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup. Aryansh and Sohaib did justice to Junaid Siddique's five-wicket haul which restricted Canada to 150 for 7.
UAE were themselves down in the dumps at 66 for 4, before this pair added 84 of the 85 runs required at that stage. With eight needed from the last over, Aryansh struck a six off the first ball and then took a single. Sohaib top edged Jaskaran Singh to fall with UAE needing one off three balls before Muhammad Arfan scored the winning run.
UAE, however, were nowhere near a win when left-arm spinner Saad Bin Zafar took 3 for 14 to put Canada in a strong position by the 13th over of the chase.

Zafar puts pressure on UAE

Kaleem Sana had the UAE captain Muhammad Waseem caught at midwicket for four in the third over. Zafar then removed the other dangerman, Alishan Sharafu, in the seventh over to give Canada the early advantage. Sharafu couldn't clear Nicholas Kirton at covers and fell for five.
Zafar was stingy and kept his subtle change of pace going, removing Mayank Kumar for four in the 11th over. Kumar's intention to belt him down the ground only found Sana at long-on. In his next over, Zafar had Harshit Kaushik caught at deep midwicket.

Sohaib brings UAE back into contest

UAE had their backs to the wall as they needed 56 runs in the last four overs. Sohaib hit Dilon Heyliger for two sixes and a four. He first smoked him over midwicket for a maximum, followed by a lofted shot over mid-off for four, and a six straight into the sight-screen. After the 17-run over, Sohaib got stuck into Jaskaran with a four and a six off the first two balls of the 18th over.
He then cracked two more fours to start Sana's penultimate over, before the left-arm quick's beamer hurt wicketkeeper Shreyas Movva. Another top edged boundary and a straight hit for two got Sohaib to his half-century off just 28 balls, leaving UAE eight to win from the last over.

Siddique bosses powerplay, death overs

The 33-year-old Siddique began UAE's push when he had Dilpreet Bajwa caught at mid-off in the second over for 11. Yuvraj Samra mistimed a pull to mid-on in Siddique's next over. When Muhammad Jawadullah had Nicholas Kirton caught behind in the sixth over, UAE gained a stronghold in the game.
Siddique returned with three more wickets in his late spell. He started off with Harsh Thaker's wicket after he had reached his half-century. Siddique used the slower delivery to outfox a set Thaker. He removed Movva and Zafar in the last over, completing his maiden five-wicket haul in T20Is.

Thaker's lone hand

Thaker survived an lbw appeal against Jawadullah in the first ball he faced. He waited for a few more deliveries before depositing Haider Ali for a four and a six in the next over. Thaker then thwacked Muhammad Arfan for his second six, as he and Navneet Dhaliwal added 58 runs for the fourth wicket.
Dhaliwal, who made a half-century against South Africa in Canada's previous game, struck four boundaries in his 34 off 28 balls. His run-out was unfortunate when Dhaliwal's bat got stuck just outside the crease. Thaker later fell on exactly 50 off 41 balls, with two fours and three sixes, though Thaker held together the UAE innings till the 18th over.
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84

Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84

Win Probability
UAE 100%
CANUAE
100%50%100%CAN InningsUAE Innings

Over 20 • UAE 151/5

Sohaib Khan c Kirton b Jaskaran Singh 51 (29b 4x4 4x6 41m) SR: 175.86
W
U.A.E. won by 5 wickets (with 2 balls remaining)
